State team wrestling: Dover-Eyota places fourth at Class A state championships

Appearing in their first state tournament since 2007, the Dover-Eyota High School wrestling team made it count, placing fourth at the Class A state wrestling team tournament on Thursday at the Xcel Energy Center.

But boy were the Eagles close to so much more.

After stunning No. 2 Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa in a quarterfinal thriller 30-26, unseeded Dover-Eyota lost its next two matches by a combined five points — including a heartbreaker in the semifinals to No. 3 Royalton-Upsala 34-33 and another one in the third place match to West Central Area-Ashby-Brandon-Evansville 35-31.

Both instances saw the Eagles lead heading into the final two matches.

“Unfortunately, we fell a little bit short,” coach Brian Lehnertz said. “But the kids wrestled so well. They all performed. How exciting for our community to have every match come down to the last dual. That’s what you want. We didn’t get blown away. We showed everybody we are a great team.”

The day started with a bang for the Eagles.

They trailed B-B-E 16-6 before clawing back behind decision victories by Jacob Desnner (138-pounds), Brodie Kellen (145), Jackson Welsh (152) and Gavin Gust (160).

Gust was especially impressive in his victory, bumping up a weight to pick up a 3-2 decision over Blaine Fischer — who was ranked No. 1 by The Guillotine at 152.

Late takedown by Gavin Gust results in a big three points for @DEWrestling. Gust (31-1) takes out Class A's top Ranked 152 pounder in Blaine Fischer (37-2). pic.twitter.com/Od7dgf6QDl — Alex VandenHouten (@AlexVandenhout1) March 3, 2022

Aiden Gasper (195) halted a seven-point streak for B-B-E with a pin to give the Eagles a 24-23 lead and help put them in the driver’s seat — even after B-B-E took three points at 220.

The Eagles knew they had Mr. Clutch ready to step up in junior Jackson Duellman.

Duellman was well familiar with this situation.

Just two weeks ago, it came down to Duellman in the final match of the Section 1A championships. He delivered with a thrilling 11-7 decision victory to punch the Eagles first ticket to team state since 2007.

And on Thursday, he delivered again in the quarterfinal when the Eagles needed it most. The individual state qualifier pinned Byrce Feuerhake in the second period to send Dover-Eyota into the semifinals.

Duellman does it again!! 30-26 @DEWrestling as the Eagles advance to the semifinals. WOW pic.twitter.com/kNKDH43lrk — Alex VandenHouten (@AlexVandenhout1) March 3, 2022

The semifinals followed a similar script as the quarterfinals.

The scrappy Eagles fought back down from 21-9 with pins from standout juniors Kellen (145) and Gust (152). Gasper (182) collected another key pin, before Tyler Mix (195) collected a pin of his own to give D-E a 33-28 lead heading into 220 where Duellman was once again waiting.

But this time, it just simply wasn’t meant to be.

A late penalty with 10 seconds broke a 2-2 tie and gave Royalton-Upsala’s Byrce Holm the 3-2 decision victory.

R-U's Jeremy Mugg then beat Addison Honsey by a 9-2 decision to take the semifinal 34-33 and end the Eagles' Cinderella run.

“Duellman was on a roll there,” Lehnertz said. “He’s had some big wins but had a lot of pressure placed on him. I’m glad we got some of the pressure off of him later on.

After the heartbreaker, the Eagles responded well against West Central Area-Ashby-Brandon-Evansville in the third place match.

Pins from Kellen (145) and Gust (152) once again helped D-E overcome an early hole, before Treyton Thesing (160) picked up his 100th career victory with a win by major decision. A win by decision by Mix at 195 gave the Eagles a 31-29 lead heading into the final two weights.

But the Eagles would fall in two hard fought matches by decision as West Central Area-Ashby-Brandon-Evansville captured third-place by a score of 35-31.

Dover-Eyota accepts their fourth-plae Class A Team trophy Thursday, March 3, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Yet, it was still a great showing for a Dover-Eyota team that is graduating just three seniors and returns junior standouts in Kellen, Gust, Mix and Duellman in addition to solid sophomores in Damon Bye and Aidan Gasper. This is perhaps just the beginning for this group.

“Trust me leaving here, we are going to be itching to work hard in the offseason to get back right here,” Lehnertz said. “We want to be back here next year and we want to be in the finals. That is going to be our goal the minute we leave here. We’ll be training all summer for it.”