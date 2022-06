State track-and-field meet schedule

STATE TRACK AND FIELD

• At St. Michael-Albertville

CLASS AAA

Thursday: 9 a.m. running preliminaries and boys and girls 3,200 finals. Also, boys finals in triple jump, shot put, pole vault; girls finals in high jump, long jump and discus.

Saturday: 4 p.m. running finals. Also finals in boys high jump, long jump and discus; girls finals in triple jump, shot put and pole vault.

CLASS AA

Friday: 9 a.m. running preliminaries and boys and girls 3,200 finals. Also, boys finals in triple jump, shot put, pole vault; girls finals in high jump, long jump and shot put.

Saturday: 9 a.m. running finals. Also, finals in boys high jump, long jump and discus; girls finals in triple jump, shot put and pole vault.

CLASS A

Thursday: 4 p.m. running preliminaries and boys and girls 3,200 finals. Also, boys finals in triple jump, shot put, pole vault; girls finals in high jump, long jump and shot put.

Friday: 4 p.m. running finals. Also, finals in boys high jump, long jump and discus; girls finals in triple jump, shot put and pole vault.