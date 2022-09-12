State volleyball polls: Northfield is No. 1 in Class AAAA
CLASS AAAA
1. Northfield
2. Wayzata
3. Lakeville North
4. East Ridge
5. Champlin Park
6. Rogers
7. Chaska
8. Rosemount
9. Forest Lake
10. Lakeville South
CLASS AAA
1. Marshall
2. Kasson-Mantorville
3. Willmar
4. (tie) Byron
Stewartville
6. Holy Angels
7. Alexandria
8. Benilde-St. Margaret’s
9. Grand Rapids
10. New Prague
CLASS AA
1. Pequot Lakes
2. Nova Classical
3. Sauk Centre
4. Zumbrota-Mazeppa
5. Jackson Country Central
6. Southwest Christian
7. Watertown-Mayer
8. Cannon Falls
9. Caledonia
10. Annandale
CLASS A
1. Mayer Lutheran
2. Minneota
3. Bethlehem Academy
4. Russell-Tyler-Rutherton
5. Mabel-Canton
6. MACCRAY
7. Kenyon-Wanamingo
8. BGMR
9. Spring Grove
10. Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa
