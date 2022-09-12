SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Sports | Prep
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

State volleyball polls: Northfield is No. 1 in Class AAAA

102921-AUSTIN-KASSON-MANTORVILLE-GIRLS-VOLLEYBALL-6102.jpg
Kasson-Mantorville’s Maddie Converse (8) and Sophia Sutton (15) attempt a block during a Section 1AAA quarterfinal volleyball match against Austin Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, in Kasson.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo
By Staff reports
September 12, 2022 09:53 AM
CLASS AAAA

1. Northfield

2. Wayzata

3. Lakeville North

4. East Ridge

5. Champlin Park

6. Rogers

7. Chaska

8. Rosemount

9. Forest Lake

10. Lakeville South

CLASS AAA

1. Marshall

2. Kasson-Mantorville

3. Willmar

4. (tie) Byron

Stewartville

6. Holy Angels

7. Alexandria

8. Benilde-St. Margaret’s

9. Grand Rapids

10. New Prague

CLASS AA

1. Pequot Lakes

2. Nova Classical

3. Sauk Centre

4. Zumbrota-Mazeppa

5. Jackson Country Central

6. Southwest Christian

7. Watertown-Mayer

8. Cannon Falls

9. Caledonia

10. Annandale

CLASS A

1. Mayer Lutheran

2. Minneota

3. Bethlehem Academy

4. Russell-Tyler-Rutherton

5. Mabel-Canton

6. MACCRAY

7. Kenyon-Wanamingo

8. BGMR

9. Spring Grove

10. Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa

