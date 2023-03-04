State wrestling: 10 area individuals to wrestle for a state title Saturday night

ST. PAUL — Championship Saturday and all of its glory is finally here.

Rochester area athletes performed well under the bright lights of the Xcel Energy Center on the third and final day. In all 10 — seven boys and three girls — punched their ticket to the state finals slated for Saturday night.

Here's how those 10 got there:

GIRLS

GMLOS senior McKenna Hendrickson gets some teaching from her coaches during her 132-pound state semifinal on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at the Xcel Energy Center. Alex VandenHouten / Post Bulletin

Grand Meadlow/LeRoy-Ostrander/Southland had a feeling it could have a special day at state.

That feeling proved true on Saturday.

Both McKenna Hendrickson (132) and Diann Smith (138) will wrestle for a state title after some impressive efforts.

Smith — a state runner-up last year — finished just a point shy of a tech fall in her quarterfinal, before needing just 25 seconds to pin her opponent in the semifinal.

Hendrickson tallied a pin in her quarterfinal and then won a thrilling semifinal 18-15 over Centennial's Jaden Ruegsegger. Hendrickson staved off a late pin attempt to hold on for the victory.

McKenna Hendrickson will join teammate Diann Smith in going for a state title after staving off a pin to win her semifinal. Wow. pic.twitter.com/62amYD4c52 — Alex VandenHouten (@AlexVandenhout1) March 4, 2023

Chatfield junior Chloe Berg will also be wrestling for a state title, pinning Claire Kvant of St. Michael-Albertville in the second period to send her to the championship.

She will join her brother Javier, who is in the Class A 106 state finals.

Chatfield's Chloe Berg is all smiles after winning her 126-pound state quarterfinal on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at the Xcel Energy Center. Alex VandenHouten / Post Bulletin

Prep GMLOS wrestler McKenna Hendrickson hoping to win state for recovering father and basketball lover mother Under the guidance of a mom that played college basketball, Hendrickson grew up on the hardwood. Yet, with a dad that was involved with wrestling, she wanted to give it a try her senior year. It's taken the Hendricksons down quite an unexpected path.

CLASS A

Tucker Ginther reacts after winning his Class A 145-pound state semifinal on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at the Xcel Energy Center. Alex VandenHouten / Post Bulletin

After witnessing 11 reach Saturday's semifinals, Section 1A will have five compete for titles in the forms of Dover-Eyota's Brodie Kellen (152) and defending state champ Gavin Gust (160), Chatfield's Javier Berg (106) and Kail Schott (182), and Caledonia/Houston's Tucker Ginther (145).

After falling in the state semis a year ago, Kellen wasn't about to let that happen again. A three-point second period put him in solid position over No. 2 ranked Zach Fier of Minneota.

Some saw it as the defacto state championship as Kellen was ranked No. 1. Kellen was able to hold Fier off for a 6-5 victory. Kellen is the second Eagle in the final, joining grappling partner Gavin Gust, who will have the opportunity to go back-to-back after a pair of decision victories.

Dover-Eyotas Brodie Kellen is heading to the state final pic.twitter.com/eBXz3YUb81 — Alex VandenHouten (@AlexVandenhout1) March 4, 2023

Another squad with two state finalists is Chatfield as the previously mentioned Javier Berg (106) and then junior Kail Schott (182) each won their semifinal on Saturday.

Berg ended collected pins in his quarterfinal and semifinal match.

Those two, like Gust and Kellen, have a shot to bring home a state championship. As is Caledonia/Houston Tucker Ginther, who enacted some revenge with a 6-4 win by decision in his Class A semifinal against Jackson County Central's Logan Butzon. Those two had met in the Class A state team final with Butzon winning 2-1.

Yet, on this day, it was Ginther that had the last laugh as he knocked off Butzon by a 6-4 decision with a late takedown.

Tucker Ginther is heading to state after this late takedown. Heck of a match from the Caledonia senior. pic.twitter.com/TwVM0xhFpk — Alex VandenHouten (@AlexVandenhout1) March 4, 2023

Class AA

Kasson-Mantorville standouts Joey Kennedy (145) and Cole Glazier (170) will each go for a state title later on Saturday.

Kennedy trailed Big Lake's Nolan Reiter 5-1, before recording an escape, a takedown and a three-point nearfall put him back on top in the second period put him in the driver's seat. He added another takedown in the third for good measure. He will now take on nationally-ranked and North Carolina State commit Koy Buesgens of New Prague.

Joey Kennedy is heading to the 145 Class AA final after this victory. pic.twitter.com/J34liq4SUI — Alex VandenHouten (@AlexVandenhout1) March 4, 2023

As for Glazier, the St. Cloud State University commit was once again dominant in his semifinal. Now, he's looking to capture that elusive state title.

Semifinalists that loss

Not including female wrestlers, the Rochester-area had 20 semifinalists entering championship Saturday.

Both Cannon Falls junior Calvin Singewald and Zumbrota-Mazeppa junior Jack Krier both lost their 126-pound semifinal.

Byron's Carter Geerts (285) and Kasson-Mantorville's Luke Swanson (152) both fell in tough, hard-nosed matches by a decision.

Over in Class A, St. Charles senior Tytan Small, Caledonia/Houston junior Owen Denstad (132) and senior Cory Scanlan (138), Chatfield junior Gage Bartels (126), Westfield sophomore Bo Zwiener (138), Kenyon-Wanamingo junior Gavin Johnson (138) and senior Jaedin Johnson (170) all dropped their respective semifinal.

On the girls side, Pine Island freshman Lauren Elsmore (100) and Mayo sophomore Jerriona Marshall (235) also dropped their semifinals. Both will wrestle for third.

