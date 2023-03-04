99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Saturday, March 4

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

State wrestling: 10 area individuals to wrestle for a state title Saturday night

Seven boys and three girls punched their ticket to the state finals on Saturday at the Xcel Energy Center.

State wrestling
Kasson-Mantorville junior Joey Kennedy embraces assistant coach Jamie Heidt after winning his Class AA 145-pound semifinal on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at the Xcel Energy Center.
Alex VandenHouten / Post Bulletin
Alex VandenHouten
By Alex VandenHouten
March 04, 2023 02:43 PM

ST. PAUL — Championship Saturday and all of its glory is finally here.

Rochester area athletes performed well under the bright lights of the Xcel Energy Center on the third and final day. In all 10 — seven boys and three girls — punched their ticket to the state finals slated for Saturday night.

Here's how those 10 got there:

State wrestling
Prep
Section One to be well-represented in Class A wrestling semifinals
Saturday's Class A semifinals will see 11 of the 56 spots filled by Section 1A grapplers.
March 03, 2023 08:35 PM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten

GIRLS

State wrestling
GMLOS senior McKenna Hendrickson gets some teaching from her coaches during her 132-pound state semifinal on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at the Xcel Energy Center.
Alex VandenHouten / Post Bulletin

Grand Meadlow/LeRoy-Ostrander/Southland had a feeling it could have a special day at state.

ADVERTISEMENT

That feeling proved true on Saturday.

Both McKenna Hendrickson (132) and Diann Smith (138) will wrestle for a state title after some impressive efforts.

Smith — a state runner-up last year — finished just a point shy of a tech fall in her quarterfinal, before needing just 25 seconds to pin her opponent in the semifinal.

Hendrickson tallied a pin in her quarterfinal and then won a thrilling semifinal 18-15 over Centennial's Jaden Ruegsegger. Hendrickson staved off a late pin attempt to hold on for the victory.

Chatfield junior Chloe Berg will also be wrestling for a state title, pinning Claire Kvant of St. Michael-Albertville in the second period to send her to the championship.
She will join her brother Javier, who is in the Class A 106 state finals.

State wrestling
Chatfield's Chloe Berg is all smiles after winning her 126-pound state quarterfinal on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at the Xcel Energy Center.
Alex VandenHouten / Post Bulletin
McKenna Hendrickson
Prep
GMLOS wrestler McKenna Hendrickson hoping to win state for recovering father and basketball lover mother
Under the guidance of a mom that played college basketball, Hendrickson grew up on the hardwood. Yet, with a dad that was involved with wrestling, she wanted to give it a try her senior year. It's taken the Hendricksons down quite an unexpected path.
March 04, 2023 10:04 AM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten

CLASS A

State wrestling
Tucker Ginther reacts after winning his Class A 145-pound state semifinal on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at the Xcel Energy Center.
Alex VandenHouten / Post Bulletin

After witnessing 11 reach Saturday's semifinals, Section 1A will have five compete for titles in the forms of Dover-Eyota's Brodie Kellen (152) and defending state champ Gavin Gust (160), Chatfield's Javier Berg (106) and Kail Schott (182), and Caledonia/Houston's Tucker Ginther (145).

After falling in the state semis a year ago, Kellen wasn't about to let that happen again. A three-point second period put him in solid position over No. 2 ranked Zach Fier of Minneota.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some saw it as the defacto state championship as Kellen was ranked No. 1. Kellen was able to hold Fier off for a 6-5 victory. Kellen is the second Eagle in the final, joining grappling partner Gavin Gust, who will have the opportunity to go back-to-back after a pair of decision victories.

Another squad with two state finalists is Chatfield as the previously mentioned Javier Berg (106) and then junior Kail Schott (182) each won their semifinal on Saturday.

Berg ended collected pins in his quarterfinal and semifinal match.

Those two, like Gust and Kellen, have a shot to bring home a state championship. As is Caledonia/Houston Tucker Ginther, who enacted some revenge with a 6-4 win by decision in his Class A semifinal against Jackson County Central's Logan Butzon. Those two had met in the Class A state team final with Butzon winning 2-1.

Yet, on this day, it was Ginther that had the last laugh as he knocked off Butzon by a 6-4 decision with a late takedown.

Class AA

Kasson-Mantorville standouts Joey Kennedy (145) and Cole Glazier (170) will each go for a state title later on Saturday.

Kennedy trailed Big Lake's Nolan Reiter 5-1, before recording an escape, a takedown and a three-point nearfall put him back on top in the second period put him in the driver's seat. He added another takedown in the third for good measure. He will now take on nationally-ranked and North Carolina State commit Koy Buesgens of New Prague.

ADVERTISEMENT

As for Glazier, the St. Cloud State University commit was once again dominant in his semifinal. Now, he's looking to capture that elusive state title.

Semifinalists that loss

Not including female wrestlers, the Rochester-area had 20 semifinalists entering championship Saturday.

Both Cannon Falls junior Calvin Singewald and Zumbrota-Mazeppa junior Jack Krier both lost their 126-pound semifinal.

Byron's Carter Geerts (285) and Kasson-Mantorville's Luke Swanson (152) both fell in tough, hard-nosed matches by a decision.

Over in Class A, St. Charles senior Tytan Small, Caledonia/Houston junior Owen Denstad (132) and senior Cory Scanlan (138), Chatfield junior Gage Bartels (126), Westfield sophomore Bo Zwiener (138), Kenyon-Wanamingo junior Gavin Johnson (138) and senior Jaedin Johnson (170) all dropped their respective semifinal.

On the girls side, Pine Island freshman Lauren Elsmore (100) and Mayo sophomore Jerriona Marshall (235) also dropped their semifinals. Both will wrestle for third.

Link to full results

Also Read
AD5D55B4-6FE9-44B9-893E-7197C7E6B3EB.jpeg
Prep
Hayfield girls ride strong second half to roll past injury depleted Lanesboro
No. 4-ranked Hayfield led Lanesboro by just two points at halftime. But it got things together after that and beat the Burros by 28 points in the girls Section 1A semifinals.
March 04, 2023 12:46 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
McKenna Hendrickson
Prep
GMLOS wrestler McKenna Hendrickson hoping to win state for recovering father and basketball lover mother
Under the guidance of a mom that played college basketball, Hendrickson grew up on the hardwood. Yet, with a dad that was involved with wrestling, she wanted to give it a try her senior year. It's taken the Hendricksons down quite an unexpected path.
March 04, 2023 10:04 AM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten
State wrestling
Prep
Mayo's Sheehan advances to semifinals; K-M sends three as part of solid day for area in Class AA
Overall, it was a solid day for the area at the Class AA and Class AAA state individual wrestling championships on Friday.
March 03, 2023 09:37 PM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten

Alex VandenHouten
By Alex VandenHouten
Alex VandenHouten has been a sports reporter at the Post Bulletin since Sept. 2021. He loves to go hiking, biking, snowshoeing and just simply being outdoors with his wife Olivia. Readers can reach Alex at avandenhouten@postbulletin.com.
What To Read Next
Lake City vs. St. Croix Central Boys Basketball Rotary Holiday
Prep
Section 1AAAA, 1AAA, 1AA and 1A boys basketball pairings
March 04, 2023 02:40 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
PB Sports Graphic
Prep
High school scores for Friday, March 3, 2023
March 03, 2023 10:04 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
PB Sports Graphic
Prep
High school highlights for Friday, March 3, 2023
March 03, 2023 10:02 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
4db4b2ff4b0bce3095cea6769d759b8f.jpg
Local
Jewish holiday Purim to be celebrated by Chabad on Monday
March 04, 2023 12:48 PM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
December Teacher of the Month - Susan Peterson
Local
Zumbrota-Mazeppa teacher Susan Peterson uses music for life lessons
March 04, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
IMG_9760 (2).JPG
Arts and Entertainment
Preston poet sees first book as sweet victory over hard times
March 04, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
Marilyn Schiller
Exclusive
Health
Rochester reacts: Medical costs have risen faster than any other cost area
March 04, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Molly Castle Work