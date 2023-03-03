99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports Prep

A pack of southeastern Minnesota wrestlers reach state quarterfinals

More than 60 individuals from the area competed in the first session of individuals at the Xcel Energy Center.

state wrestling
Dover-Eyota senior Gavin Gust takes down B-B-E's Hunter Laage during a Class A 160-pound first round match on Friday, March 3, 2023 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Alex VandenHouten / Post Bulletin
Alex VandenHouten
By Alex VandenHouten
March 03, 2023 02:42 PM

ST. PAUL — More than 60 area wrestlers arrived at the Xcel Energy Center on Friday with the same goal in mind: Bring home a state championship.

For a number of them, that dream is still alive after Session 1 of the MSHSL state individual wrestling tournament as once again southeastern Minnesota wrestling flexed its muscle.

Here's a look at who from the area made it to the winner's bracket for individual Session No. 2 set for 4 p.m. Friday.

Class AAA

After taking part in the program's first state tournament on Thursday, Mayo witnessed a program-best eight individuals competing in individuals on Friday. Of those eight, two — Calder Sheehan (145) and Dylan Peper (182) — will wrestle in the quarterfinals.

Sheehan knocked off Elk River's Brayden Hilyar by an 8-2 decision, while Peper collected a second-period pin of Willmar's Steven Cruze. Peper was also named to the Class AAA State All-Tournament team on Thursday.

Mayo eighth-grader Andrew Trimble (106), freshman Juan Cobarruvais (113), senior Logan Burger (170), junior Ethan Peper (220) and eighth-grader Caleb Loomis (285) all dropped their first-round matches and will now be in the consolation bracket.

Winona/Winona Cotter senior Logan Henningson won by a 2-0 decision to advance.

Century senior Byron Callies lost by a 3-1 sudden victory in his first round, while Austin sophomore Samuel Winkels was pinned.

Class AA

Fresh off its fourth-place finish at the Class AA state team tournament, Kasson-Mantorville had a solid start to individuals with five of its eight state qualifiers advancing to the quarterfinals.

Broc Vaughan (106), Joey Kennedy (145), Luke Swanson (152), Cole Glazier (170) and Eli Richardson (195) all punched their ticket to the quarterfinals set for 4 p.m.

Vaughan, trailed 4-1 entering the third but came back to beat Kyle Stangl of Pierz 5-4. Kennedy was solid in beating Scott West senior Landon Church 5-2, Luke Swanson dominated to win by technical fall, while both Glazier and Eli Richardson collected second-period pins to advance.

It was also a good day for Zumbrota-Mazeppa as five of its seven state-qualifiers won their first-round matches. Jack Krier (126) and Lucas Schiell (132) each won by relatively easy decisions, while Laiken Copeman scored an escape and a takedown to pull of an upset of Kenny Erickson of Aitkin by a 3-2 decision. Ryan Lexvold (182) won by major decision and Kaleb Lochner (152) pinned Mora's Avery Nelson in the second period.

Other Class AA state participants who will be heading to the quarterfinals are Byron's Carter Geerts, Cannon Falls' Colten Black and Calvin Singewald. Geerts (285) won by pinfall, while both Black (160) and Singwald (126) scored decision victories by a point.

Class A

Like the KoMets, Caledonia/Houston — less than 16 hours after finishing as Class A runner-up — kept the momentum going on Friday at individuals. The Warriors will have six — Braxton Lange (120) won by pin, Owen Denstad (132) won by pin, Cory Scanlan (138), Tucker Ginther (145), Eric Mauss (182), Ayden Goetzinger (195) — wrestling in the Class A quartfinals.

Lange, Denstad and Scanlan each won by pin, while Ginther and Goetzinger walked away with wins by decision. Mauss won by a 3-1 sudden victory in a thrilling match.

Chatfield was once again stong Saturday, sending four of five state-qualifiers to the quarterfinals.

Javier Berg paced Chatfield with a 10-2 major decision at 106, before freshman Kaisen Johnson won by a 4-1 decision and Gage Bartels advanced because of a medical forfeit. Kail Schott then won with a 5-3 decision to give the Gophers four quarterfinalists.

Dover-Eyota also will have multiple state quarterfinalists.

Brodie Kellen (152) and defending state champ Gavin Gust (160) each won by pinfall, while Bolton Thesing (132) won by major decision to give the Eagles three quarterfinalists.

Senior and top-seeded Jackson Duellman (285) was upset in the first round by Minneota senior Hudson Scholten by a 7-5 sudden victory.

Kenyon-Wanamingo saw Gavin Johnson (138) and Jaedin Johnson (170) advance to the quarterfinals, while St. Charles senior Tytan Small advanced with a 9-5 win by decision.

Westfield's Bo Zwiener (132) also punched his ticket to the quarters with a third-period pin.

Link to full results

Alex VandenHouten
By Alex VandenHouten
