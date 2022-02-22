State wrestling brackets: Kasson-Mantorville the No. 2 seed; Dover-Eyota unseeded

The Kasson-Mantorvile and Dover-Eyota High School wrestling teams found out their specific path to a state title on Tuesday with the releasing of state tournament team brackets.

The 2022 MSHSL wrestling state tournament team schedule The schedule and results for the team state wrestling tournament that kicks off March 3 at the Xcel Energy Center.

The KoMets are the No. 2 seed and take on unseeded Mora High School in the Class AA quarterfinal at 9 a.m. on Thursday, March 3 at the Xcel Energy Center, while the Eagles match up with No. 2 Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa High School that same day at 11 a.m. in the Class A quarterfinal.

Semifinals for all classes follow at 1 p.m. with the championship at 7. The consolation round is set for 5 p.m.

Kasson-Mantorville arrives at state after a dominating display against Lake City and Zumbrota-Mazeppa to claim its first Section 1AA title since 2018 — a year that also saw K-M win its third consecutive state title and fourth overall.

"This is a big deal in our program," K-M coach Jamie Heidt said after the KoMets won the Section 1AA title. "It's a big deal to our community. It's great to energize your community with a trip to the state tournament. This helps K-M wrestling and it's something that we've wanted. We haven't had this taste in a while and we're really excited to get back there."

ADVERTISEMENT

Now the KoMets are hoping that momentum carries into their clash with Section 7AA champion Mora (24-6), which is making its fourth state trip and third since 2018. The winner would then face the winner of No. 3 seeded Becker and Thief River Falls, before most likely a date with top-seeded Simley in the championship.

Many fans are hoping for a championship between K-M and Simley. The two have been the cream of the crop in Class AA for the past decade, having won the past six Class AA state championships.

Dover-Eyota returns to state after a 14-year absence, thanks to a thrilling 33-30 victory over Chatfield on Saturday in the Section 1A championship. The title came down to the final match with Jackson Duellman finding extra strength to pick up the victory by an 11-7 decision, sending the Eagles to the 'X'.

The Eagles task in St. Paul will be a tough one with a quarterfinal matchup with B-B-E. The Jaguars (19-1) had been ranked No. 1 in Class A by The Guillotine since Dec. 9 and have nine wrestlers individually ranked as well. The Section 5A champions are making the program's first state tournament appearance.