Sports | Prep

State wrestling: Chatfield's Grady Schott turns the tables to claim state title

The Chatfield senior trailed 6-1 in the second period, before recording a pin to capture first state championship.

March 06, 2022 12:25 AM
ST. PAUL — Grady Schott will be the first to tell you: He never lost hope.

Even when the Chatfield senior found himself trailing Kimball Area's Carter Holtz 6-1 after the second period, he knew his time was coming.

"I have a lot of moves in my bag," Schott said. "I knew I just had to keep my head up. When you drop your head, you lose your composure. I just had to dig deep and believe.

"You have to always believe."

Schott did just that, flipping the tables on Holtz and pinning the senior 21 seconds into the third period to capture the 182-pound Class A title for his first state championship.

"It just feels great," Schott said. "I'm still having a hard time believing it."

Schott admitted because he doesn't have the most strength compared to others, he had to trust his technique to beat the stronger Holtz.

But after Holtz picked up two points on a reversal before another quick two by a nearfall that almost pinned Schott, it didn't look great for the Chatfield senior.

That's when he found that extra gear — something he credited his brother Kail Schott for helping with.

"Kail really pushed me to be better all season long," Schott said. "Everyday in practice, at home, he helped me get this."

It caps off a 41-1 senior season with his only loss coming at the Bi-State Classic.

