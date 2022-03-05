State wrestling: Kasson-Mantorville sends three into finals; Rochester-area sees eight reach title matches

ST. PAUL — There's nothing quite like championship Saturday at the MSHSL state wrestling tournament.

The thunderous roars of the crowd ring out through the concourse of the Xcel Energy Center, as 42 wrestlers look to etch their name into the record books.

And on Saturday, Rochester-area wrestling fans had plenty to cheer about.

Led by Kasson-Mantorville's three finalists, the Rochester-area saw eight of the 16 semifinalists punch their ticket to title matches.

Here is how all 16 semifinalists did. Finals are slated to start after all classes complete their third and fifth place matches. Be on the lookout for stories and photos from the title matches later this afternoon.

Class AA

Kasson-Mantorville entered the day with the goal of matching the 2017 team with four individual state champions after advancing four into Saturday's semifinals.

The KoMets were close as Logan Vaughan (152-pounds), Cole Glazier (170) and Bennett Berge (195) all advanced to the finals. Kail Wynia (182) dropped his semifinal to Brian Ramos of Perham by a 10-3 decision. Ramos scored seven points in the third period to break open a match that was 3-1 after two.

Kasson-Mantorvile's Logan Vaughan prepares to make his move during his 152-pound Class AA semifinal match on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at the Xcel Energy Center. Alex VandenHouten / Post Bulletin

Vaughan controlled his match against Evan Farley of New Prague throughout, before winning by a 7-1 decision.

Glazier broke a 3-3 tie in the second period with an escape and a takedown, before riding out the win by a 6-3 decision over Dusty Wilke of Grand Rapids.

Kasson-Mantorville's Cole Glazier is heading to the Class AA 170-pound championship after a win by a 6-3 decision. pic.twitter.com/4idBGbJeq6 — Alex VandenHouten (@AlexVandenhout1) March 5, 2022

Berge will go for state title No. 5 after he collected his third consecutive pin in the semifinal.

In all, the Rochester-area will see five in Class AA go for titles.

Byron's Maxwell Petersen will go for his second state title after a win by tech. fall in the semifinal against Pierz senior Trevor Radunz, who was 45-1 entering the match. Petersen is now a five-time finalist, having won a state title at 106 as an eighth-grader.

Lake City senior Max Balow will go for a state title after a thrilling semifinal win by 6-4 sudden victory in overtime over Mankato West's Gannon Rosenfeld. Balow recorded a key takedown early in the third period, before Rosenfeld tallied an escape shortly after to make it 4-4. It went to overtime where Balow jumped Rosenfeld at the start for the victory.

Lake City's Max Balow is heading to the Class AA heavyweight championship after a thrilling 6-4 win by sudden victory. That gives the Rochester-area eight finalists. pic.twitter.com/mK1VNMG2Gz — Alex VandenHouten (@AlexVandenhout1) March 5, 2022

Zumbrota-Mazeppa's Jack Krier (120) lost to Matt Randolph of Scott West by a 6-0 decision.

Class A

The Rochester-area will have three wrestlers in Class A go for a state title.

Goodhue's Ryan Bortz (113), Dover-Eyota's Gavin Gust (152) and Chatfield's Grady Schott (182) all will go for their first state title.

Bortz held off Donovan Schmid of Blackduck/Cass Lake-Bena/Kelliher, riding out a third period escape to win by a 1-0 decision.

Gust knocked off St. Charles' Jett Thoreson in what was a rematch of the Section 1A 152-pound final. The result was the same with Gust holding off Thoreson by a 5-4 decision. Thoreson put the heat on late with an escape and a takedown in the final seconds.

Gust will now be a three-time state medalist after placing third at 145 last season and fifth at 132 as a freshman.

We have a great semifinal at 152 in Class A. It's a rematch of the Section 1A title match between Dover-Eyotas Gavin Gust and St. Charles Jett Thoreson. Gust won that hard fought battle. pic.twitter.com/kK98uzIp7G — Alex VandenHouten (@AlexVandenhout1) March 5, 2022

Schott will be in his second consecutive 182-pound Class A state final after a 4-1 win by decision over Caleb Vacura of Badger/GB-MR. Two takedowns in the first period were enough for the Chatfield senior.

Caledonia/Houston led the area's Class A teams with three semifinalists but all three fell in tough matches — including defending state champion and St. Cloud State University commit Brandon Ross (126).

Ross lost by a 5-2 decision to Royalton/Upsala's Alex Diederich, who used two takedowns in the second period to separate.

Teammate Braxton Lange (106) lost by major decision, while Owen Denstad (132) lost to defending state champion Walker Bents of Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa by a 4-0 decision.

Goodhue's Maddox O'Reilly (138) lost by a 9-3 decision to Christian Pater of Blackduck/Cass Lake-Bena/Kelliher.

Dover-Eyota's Brodie Kellen lost a tough 145-pound Class A semifinal, falling to three-time state champion Drayden Morton of Sibley East by major decision.