Mayo sees historic season come to an end in Class AAA state tournament

ST. PAUL — The Mayo High School wrestling team saw its historic season come to a halting stop Thursday at Xcel Energy Center.

In the program's first state tournament appearance, the unseeded Spartans battled No. 2 Waconia well, before falling 43-26 in the quarterfinals and then lost to Willmar 48-16 in the consolation bracket.

"Really happy and proud with the way our guys came out and battled Waconia," coach Art Trimble said. "We battled even though we didn't match up well at some weights."

Adam Buenger secured the first points at state in program history with a pin at 120, but after five weights the Spartans trailed 20-6.

Senior captain Kai Kobayashi stopped the bleeding with a win by a 5-1 decision, before Calder Sheehan picked up five points with a technical fall at 145.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fellow senior captains Logan Burger (170) and Dylan Peper (182) each recorded pins after Waconia had regained control. Suddenly, it was Waconia leading just 29-26 entering the final three weights.

Yet, that's when three-time state champion and University of Minnesota commit Max McEnelly delivered a pin, before Alex Riley — the top-ranked 220-pounder by The Guillotine — won by tech fall to effectively end it.

Trimble and company were a tad disappointed with the way the Spartans competed against Willmar in the consolation bracket. After a bit of a letdown following the loss to Waconia, the Spartans lacked the necessary energy to beat a talented Willmar squad.

"The loss to Willmar stings," Trimble said. "They did a lot of stuff with the arm bar and riding low that we will take into the offseason. We were really happy with how we wrestled against Waconia, but it was tough to end it like we did. Willmar is tough, tough farm boys and we just didn't have the fight like we did against Waconia."

Juan Cobarruvais (113), Sheehan (152), Burger (170) and Peper (182) all secured victories for the Spartans against the Cardinals.

Although, it ended without any state hardware, this was still a season that will be talked around the Mayo wrestling room for a long time.

This group brought home the program's first section title, punching their ticket to the state tournament for the first time. They also matched a program record with eight state individual qualifiers. A taste of the bright lights is an important step. It's one the Spartans will remember over the summer.

"They now know what it takes," Trimble said. "You can see it in their eyes. This was a good experience and we will use it heading into the offseason. It was still an amazing season. They all worked so hard for this opportunity. They will be back."