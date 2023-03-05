99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Saturday, March 4

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

State wrestling: Mayo's Jerriona Marshall places third; area sees many grapplers podium

Saturday marked the first time Marshall's mother was able to see her wrestle live and she made it count.

Individual State Wrestling Championships
Mayo’s Jerriona Marshall wins after wrestling Apple Valley’s Lily Wolke during the 235-pound girls individual state match on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Marshall placed third.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Alex VandenHouten
By Alex VandenHouten
March 04, 2023 07:16 PM

ST. PAUL — Due to some health problems in the past, the mother of Mayo's Jerriona Marshall had not been able to watch her daughter wrestle live.

That is until Saturday at the MSHSL state girls wrestling tournament.

And Marshall made it count.

The Mayo sophomore will come home with a state medal after pinning Apple Valley's Lily Wolke to place third at 235 pounds in the MSHSL girls wrestling state tournament on Saturday at the Xcel Energy Center.

State wrestling
Prep
State wrestling: 10 area individuals to wrestle for a state title Saturday night
Seven boys and three girls punched their ticket to the state finals on Saturday at the Xcel Energy Center.
March 04, 2023 02:43 PM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten

It was a moment Marshall and her family won't forget anytime soon.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I'm just so happy they were able to be here and watch me," Marshall said. "So, so happy."

Marshall won her Saturday morning quarterfinal by a 1-0 decision before getting pinned in her semifinal. Yet, she bounced back against Wolke, who she beat for the Section 1-2 title a few weeks ago in Hastings.

Individual State Wrestling Championships
Mayo’s Jerriona Marshall wrestles Apple Valley’s Lily Wolke during the 235-pound girls individual state match on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Marshall placed third.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

"She's a great wrestler and a great competitor," Marshall said. "

Still, Marshall didn't let that match dictate her mindset heading into the rematch.

"She's a great wrestler," Marshall said. "So I didn't know what to expect. I just had to keep doing what I have been doing this whole time."

Utilizing her position on top to start the third, Marshall was able to use her patented strength, utilizing her position

"Never could did I think this was possible," Marshall said.

Other medalists not including state finalists on the girls side include Pine Island freshman Lauren Elsmore, who placed third at 100 for her second consecutive state medal after placing second last year, and GMLOS Mackenzie Armagost (126) and FCLMC junior Katie Whealan (185) each placed fifth.

ADVERTISEMENT

Class A

Individual State Wrestling Championships
Dover-Eyota’s Bolton Thesing wrestles Caledonia-Houston’s Owen Denstad during the 132-pound Class A individual match on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Denstad placed third, Thesing fourth.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

After a great day on Friday, Section 1A kept the momentum going on Saturday.

Not including state finalists, eight from the Section came home with state medals on Saturday.

Dover-Eyota and Kenyon-Wanamingo each led the way with three on podium.

Bolton Thesing placed fourth at 132, Landon Lehnertz placed sixth at 170 and Tyler Mix finished sixth at 195.

For K-W Gavin Johnson placed third at 132 with a 6-0 win by decision, Jaedin Johnson placed fourth at 170 and Will Van Epps placed fifth at 220.

Caledonia/Houston's Owen Denstad beat Thesing for third by a major decision, while Cory Scanlan continued his stellar wrestling with a sixth place finish at 138.

St. Charles senior Tytan Small was 15 seconds away from third, before a late takedown from his opponent Matthew Haley of Jackson County Central with under five seconds left saw Small place fourth. It's his second consecutive state medal after placing fifth a year ago.

Chatfield junior Gage Bartels battled a foot injury to place sixth at 126.

ADVERTISEMENT

Class AA

Individual State Wrestling Championships
Zumbrota-Mazeppa’s Kaleb Lochner wrestles Kasson-Mantorville’s Luke Swanson during the 152-pound Class AA individual state match on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Lochner placed third.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Over in Class AA, not including finalists four from the area found themselves on the podium.

Kaleb Lochner and Luke Swanson met for what felt like the 10th time this year in the third place match at 152. Lochner secured a takedown in triple overtime for the sudden victory to place third, while Swanson placed fourth.

Lochner's teammate Jack Krier brought home his third consecutive state medal with a fifth place finish at 126.

Byron's Carter Geerts ended his career with a pin to place third at 285.

Also Read
goodhue wildcats logo
Prep
Goodhue hangs on, just barely against Cotter girls
A big second-half comeback by Winona Cotter came up just short against No. 1 seed Goodhue in the Section 1AA girls basketball semifinals.
March 04, 2023 06:20 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
grand meadow randolph
Prep
No. 2 Grand Meadow girls basketball outlasts No. 3 Randolph's tough defense in Section 1A semifinal
“The first half was really a grind,” Superlarks coach Ryan Queensland said.
March 04, 2023 04:45 PM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
State wrestling
Prep
State wrestling: 10 area individuals to wrestle for a state title Saturday night
Seven boys and three girls punched their ticket to the state finals on Saturday at the Xcel Energy Center.
March 04, 2023 02:43 PM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten

Individual State Wrestling Championships
Cannon Falls’ Calvin Singewald wrestles Sauk Rapids-Rice’s Vance Barz in the 126-pound Class AA individual state match, placing fourth on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Alex VandenHouten
By Alex VandenHouten
Alex VandenHouten has been a sports reporter at the Post Bulletin since Sept. 2021. He loves to go hiking, biking, snowshoeing and just simply being outdoors with his wife Olivia. Readers can reach Alex at avandenhouten@postbulletin.com.
What To Read Next
Swimming Results Scores graphic
Prep
Class A boys swimming/diving: Winona senior places sixth in state in 100 backstroke
March 04, 2023 06:59 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Lake City vs. St. Croix Central Boys Basketball Rotary Holiday
Prep
Section 1AAAA, 1AAA, 1AA and 1A boys basketball pairings
March 04, 2023 02:40 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
AD5D55B4-6FE9-44B9-893E-7197C7E6B3EB.jpeg
Prep
Hayfield girls ride strong second half to roll past injury depleted Lanesboro
March 04, 2023 12:46 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Minnesota Xtreme Gracyn.JPG
Local
'It shows they care': Rochester dads and daughters enhance their cheerleading skills
March 04, 2023 04:23 PM
 · 
By  Rebecca Mitchell
4db4b2ff4b0bce3095cea6769d759b8f.jpg
Local
Jewish holiday Purim to be celebrated by Chabad on Monday
March 04, 2023 12:48 PM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
December Teacher of the Month - Susan Peterson
Local
Zumbrota-Mazeppa teacher Susan Peterson uses music for life lessons
March 04, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
McKenna Hendrickson
Prep
GMLOS wrestler McKenna Hendrickson hoping to win state for recovering father and basketball lover mother
March 04, 2023 10:04 AM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten