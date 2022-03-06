SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
State wrestling notebook: Rochester-area sees plenty grapplers earn state medals

Saturday was another successful day at the Xcel Energy Center

Grand Meadow/ LeRoy-Ostrander/Southland's Diann Smith wrestles Eastview's Riley Myers in a 138-pound Girls Individual Championship match Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. Riley Myers defeated Diann Smith.
Alex VandenHouten
By Alex VandenHouten
March 06, 2022 01:00 AM
ST. PAUL — It was a successful championship Saturday at the MSHSL state wrestling tournament for the Rochester-area.

Four won state titles in Byron's Maxwell Petersen (145 pounds), Dover-Eyota's Gavin Gust (152), Chatfield's Grady Schott (182) and Kasson-Mantorville's Bennett Berge (195). One can find a story on each of them at the postbulletin.com.

Many more earned state medals.

Here is all who placed, including the girls tournament.

Goodhue's Ryan Bortz finishes second, brother Lucas places third

It was a good two days at the Xcel Energy Center for the Bortz twins, Ryan and Lucas.

Ryan placed second in Class A at 113-pounds, falling by a 6-3 decision to undefeated Nolan Ambrose of Jackson County Central. Ambrose won a state title last year at 106.

Ryan was more than happy with the second place finish.

"It feels amazing," Bortz said. "I walked into the tournament not knowing what was going to happen."

After dropping his quarterfinal match, Lucas won three wrestlebacks, before winning the third place match to take third.

"I don't know how he did it," Ryan said with a laugh.

Maddox O'Reilly (138) won his fifth-place match by a 1-0 decision to give the Wildcats three state medalists.

K-M's Vaughan and Glazier place second

Kasson-Mantorville senior Logan Vaughan (152) and junior Cole Glazier (170) each placed second in their respective weight classes.

Vaughan was winning 4-1 heading into the second period against Mason Doucette of Becker, before Doucette was able to pin Vaughan to claim the title.

After, Vaughan laid on the mat for several minutes while being attended to by the trainers. But he was able to walk off under his own power. The latest word was that Vaughan will be OK.

It's the fifth top four finish for the St. Cloud State University commit.

Vaughan's teammate Glazier dropped a heartbreaker, falling by a 4-2 sudden victory in overtime to Connor Tulenchik of Pequot Lakes/Pine River-Backus. It's Tulenchik's first state title in his third time in the finals.

Balow places second

Much like K-M's Glazier, Lake City's Max Balow also lost a tough final.

The Augustana University commit was defeated by 5-4 decision by the undefeated Elijah Novak of Foley. Novak broke a 3-3 tie with a takedown with 15 seconds left.

Pine Island's Elsmore and GMLOS' Smith place second

In the first ever MSHSL girls state tournament, Pine Island's Lauren Elsmore (100) and Grand Meadow/LeRoy-Ostrander/Southland's Diann Smith (138) each placed second to etch their name in the history books.

Both lost to opponents that defeated them at the Section 1-4 championships.

Elsmore lost to Simley's Charli Raymond by major decision, while Smith was narrowly defeated by Riley Myers of Eastview by a 2-0 decision. Myers collected a takedown with 42 seconds left to capture the title.

Other Rochester-area state medalists

Class AA

Five from the Rochester-area in Class AA earned state medals on Saturday.

Kasson-Mantorville senior Kail Wynia (170) dropped his semifinal match but the South Dakota State University commit bounced back in dominating fashion with a major decision victory over Gabe Tupper of Zumbrota-Mazeppa, before pinning Tate Link of Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield to take third. Wynia also placed third at 170 last year as well.

Tupper bounced back from that loss to Wynia just fine, winning by a 12-4 major decision in the fifth place match.

Tupper's teammate Jack Krier placed sixth at 120 after a knee injury made worse in his quarterfinal victory on Thursday forced him to take a medical forfeit in his wrestleback matches. The sophomore placed fifth at 106 last year.

Four-time state qualifier Jon Harvey of Lake City placed fifth at 160. The senior won two wrestlebacks after dropping his quarterfinal, before winning by a 4-0 decision in the first place match.

Martin Prieto placed fifth at 195, which was impressive considering he dropped his first round match to Simley's Soren Herzog, who placed second. The Plainview-Elgin-Millville senior and Rochester Community Technical College commit won two wrestlebacks and won the fifth place match by a 13-6 decision

Class A

Caledonia/Houston saw two place third in Owen Denstad (132) and Tucker Ginther (145), while Braxton Lange (106) placed fourth and Brandon Ross (126) finished sixth.

Ross — a state champion at 120 last year and a St. Cloud State commit — had been hampered by a leg injury throughout the season. He medically forfeited his wrestleback matches after falling in the semfinals.

Dover-Eyota's Brodie Kellen is now a two-time state medalist after placing sixth at 145.

St. Charles left St. Paul with two state medalists with Jett Thoreson placing fourth at 152 and Tytan Small placing fifth at 182.

