State wrestling preview: Development of underclassmen has KoMets eyeing program's fifth state title

For the Kasson-Mantorville High School wrestling team, the excitement of heading back to the Class AA state wrestling dual tournament was clear as day.

The KoMets have not been to the Xcel Energy Center as a team since 2018, when they captured their third consecutive Class AA state title.

But now, after a dominating regular season and Section 1AA tournament, K-M is back in its rightful place in St. Paul. The No. 2-seeded KoMets are set to take on unseeded Mora in the Class AA quarterfinals at 9 a.m. on Thursday, March 3.

"It's been a while since this wrestling program has been there," standout Bennett Berge said. "It means a lot to the community and it shows this program is heading in the right direction again. We've been really good the last few years but we just haven't been able to break into the state tournament. We have some work to do at the state tournament."

The KoMets had great teams the past few years, but unfortunately so did perennial power Simley.

Simley was placed in Section 1AA after the MSHSL’s realignment prior to the 2018 season. It then snapped Kasson-Mantorville's 97-match win streak in the Section 1AA championship in 2019, before winning the title again over the KoMets in 2020. Last season, K-M was stunned by Lake City 40-32 in the Section 1AA semifinals before it could get another crack at Simley.

Fortunately for the state’s wrestling fans, Simley was moved back into Section 4AA this season. No longer will the top two Class AA programs from the past decade face off in the section tournament, but instead, if they're going to meet in the postseason, it will be at the ‘X'.

K-M still had to take of business this season.

It did so in dominating fashion.

The KoMets — ranked No. 2 in Class AA by The Guillotine — went 26-1 in duals with an average score of 60.7-11.3. The only defeat came to Class AAA program Stillwater in the last dual of the season. K-M then put on an impressive display at the Mayo Civic Center on Feb. 19, sprinting past Lake City 58-13 in the Section 1AA semifinals, before knocking off Zumbrota-Mazeppa 51-16 to capture the title.

One could make the argument that there isn’t a team in the state — not even Simley — that has a dominant stretch in their lineup like the KoMets have in Logan Vaughan (152 pounds), Cole Glazier (170), Kail Wynia (182) and Bennett Berge (195).

All four are favorites in their respective weight class to win individual state titles.

Yet, it’s the development of wrestlers at the lighter weights that has Kasson-Mantorville eyeing the program’s fifth overall state title.

Since switching their weight class mid-season, sophomores Joe Kennedy (132) and Logan Swanson (138) have looked like two different wrestlers.

“Those two have made huge strides throughout the season,” Berge said. “You can see it in Joey right away in the beginning of the year. And Luke, once they switch weights, something flipped. He just started rolling. He’s been rocking really well, and it's the confidence. A little bit of confidence, a little more focus and practice. It’s all added up.”

Kennedy and Swanson both punched their ticket to Friday’s Class AA state individual tournament with second-place finishes at the Section 1AA individual championships on Saturday.

Yet, they aren’t the only two young KoMets who have taken strides in their game. So have eighth-graders Broc Vaughan (106) and Jonah Coleman (113), and freshmen Aiden (120) and Owen Friedrich. Vaughan and Aiden Friedrich placed fourth last Saturday, while Coleman and Owen Friedrich placed third.

“A lot of those guys have taken the next step, next two, three steps even,” Glazier said. “Especially Joe Kennedy, the Friedrichs, Logan, Jonah — all those guys have taken multiple steps throughout the year and throughout the last couple of weeks. It’s a confidence booster not only for them, but for us bigger guys, because they are getting better and that makes us work harder so we can get better too.”

Then factor in sophomore Dominic Mann (160), who also is going to state after an inspiring performance on Saturday that saw him win a true second-place match to give the KoMets seven individual qualifiers, and K-M seems to have the overall team effort it needs to once again sit at the top of Class AA.

“We have the type of guys in this program that I’m really excited to be sitting in the corner with and watch wrestle (this) weekend,” coach Jamie Heidt said.