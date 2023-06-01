99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, June 1

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Stewartville boys go 1-2 in Section 1AA shot put

Tor Lunaas and Peyton Byrne finished first and second in the Section 1AA shot put, advancing both to state.

05-25-23 Track and Field Meet at Kasson-Mantorville
Stewartville's Tor Lunaas throws the shot in front of his teammates during the boys shot put competition at the Hiawatha Valley League Track Invite on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Kasson-Mantorville High School in Kasson.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
By Staff reports
Today at 2:19 PM

LAKEVILLE — Stewartville’s boys field event athletes had another big outing on Thursday in the state-qualifying Section 1AA meet at Lakeville South.

That included its literally two strongest athletes — seniors Tor Lunaas and Peyton Byrne — finishing 1-2 in the shot put, advancing them both to state.

Lunaas threw it 50-feet-7 1/4, Byrne 49-9 3/4. Byrne was a surprise to be competing at all after suffering a knee injury a couple of weeks ago.

Find more news important to you

The Tigers also picked up a first place from Carter Anderson. The junior sailed 43-feet-3 1/4 in easily winning the triple jump. Anderson will also be the favorite on Saturday in the high jump when all events will be run as finals. Anderson is the defending state champion in the event.

Thursday’s action was mostly preliminaries for Saturday. The exceptions were the 3,200 for boys and girls, as well as three boys field events (pole vault, triple jump, shot put) and three girls field events (high jump, discus, long jump). Saturday’s competition begins at 9 a.m., again at Lakeville South.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kasson-Mantorville’s David Obst was the 3,200 champion, finishing in 9:56.55. He will also run the 1,600 on Saturday where the freshman will again be the favorite.

In the pole vault, Plainview-Elgin-Millville’s Kyler Lamb finished second (13 feet), also sending him to state.

Winhawks girls are sharp

Winona turned in an excellent first day of the girls Section 1AA meet.

The Winhawks’ Kiley Pollock notched the win in the only finals race of the day, the 3,200. The freshman was clocked in 12:07.60. Just behind her was Red Wing’s Nora Hanson (12:09.81). The top two finishers in each event advance to state. Athletes can also advance by state standard.

A Winona athlete also won the high jump, with sophomore Chloe Fratzke going 5-3. Kasson-Mantorville’s Delaney Awe was second (5-2). Stewartville’s Audrey Shindelar also cleared 5-2 but finished third after having more misses than Awe.

Plainview-Elgin-Millville senior Lauren Rott got her section meet off to an excellent start. Rott won the discus, tossing it 128-0. Second place was Winona’s Shay Berlin-Burns (117-7).

In the racing preliminaries, Stewartville star Haylie Strum came through with her best time ever in the 300 hurdles, 45.23. That was more than 3 seconds faster than anyone else.

Saturday’s girls finals begin at 9 a.m. Saturday at Lakeville South.

ADVERTISEMENT

Individual results: https://www.athletic.net/TrackAndField/meet/514525/results/all

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Rochester Raiders logo
Prep
Rochester Raiders begin state tournament on Friday in adapted softball
June 01, 2023 11:39 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Lacrosse Scores Results graphics
Prep
Lacrosse results for Wednesday, May 31, 2023
May 31, 2023 11:41 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
PB Sports Graphic
Prep
High school highlights for Wednesday, May 31, 2023
May 31, 2023 09:43 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


Shining A Light For Madeline
Local
On her 27th birthday, the family of Madeline Kingsbury asks people to share information on her disappearance
June 01, 2023 02:55 PM
 · 
By  Rebecca Mitchell
austin public schools
Local
Austin Public Schools fires district administrator for sexual harassment
June 01, 2023 02:42 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
20230530_150346.jpg
Business
Minnwest to deposit new northwest office along Rochester's West Circle Drive
June 01, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Section 1AA girls golf
Prep
Lake City powers through rain to sweep Section 1AA girls golf titles
May 31, 2023 08:45 PM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman