Stewartville boys go 1-2 in Section 1AA shot put

LAKEVILLE — Stewartville’s boys field event athletes had another big outing on Thursday in the state-qualifying Section 1AA meet at Lakeville South.

That included its literally two strongest athletes — seniors Tor Lunaas and Peyton Byrne — finishing 1-2 in the shot put, advancing them both to state.

Lunaas threw it 50-feet-7 1/4, Byrne 49-9 3/4. Byrne was a surprise to be competing at all after suffering a knee injury a couple of weeks ago.

The Tigers also picked up a first place from Carter Anderson. The junior sailed 43-feet-3 1/4 in easily winning the triple jump. Anderson will also be the favorite on Saturday in the high jump when all events will be run as finals. Anderson is the defending state champion in the event.

Thursday’s action was mostly preliminaries for Saturday. The exceptions were the 3,200 for boys and girls, as well as three boys field events (pole vault, triple jump, shot put) and three girls field events (high jump, discus, long jump). Saturday’s competition begins at 9 a.m., again at Lakeville South.

Kasson-Mantorville’s David Obst was the 3,200 champion, finishing in 9:56.55. He will also run the 1,600 on Saturday where the freshman will again be the favorite.

In the pole vault, Plainview-Elgin-Millville’s Kyler Lamb finished second (13 feet), also sending him to state.

Winhawks girls are sharp

Winona turned in an excellent first day of the girls Section 1AA meet.

The Winhawks’ Kiley Pollock notched the win in the only finals race of the day, the 3,200. The freshman was clocked in 12:07.60. Just behind her was Red Wing’s Nora Hanson (12:09.81). The top two finishers in each event advance to state. Athletes can also advance by state standard.

A Winona athlete also won the high jump, with sophomore Chloe Fratzke going 5-3. Kasson-Mantorville’s Delaney Awe was second (5-2). Stewartville’s Audrey Shindelar also cleared 5-2 but finished third after having more misses than Awe.

Plainview-Elgin-Millville senior Lauren Rott got her section meet off to an excellent start. Rott won the discus, tossing it 128-0. Second place was Winona’s Shay Berlin-Burns (117-7).

In the racing preliminaries, Stewartville star Haylie Strum came through with her best time ever in the 300 hurdles, 45.23. That was more than 3 seconds faster than anyone else.

Saturday’s girls finals begin at 9 a.m. Saturday at Lakeville South.

Individual results: https://www.athletic.net/TrackAndField/meet/514525/results/all

