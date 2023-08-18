Stewartville coach Garrett Mueller has his players smiling and winning big

Garrett Mueller is beginning his sixth season as the Stewartville football coach. The Menomonie, Wis., native and son of Wisconsin Hall of Fame football coach Ken Mueller has a 33-11 record with the Tigers, including making it to the state quarterfinals last season. The 39-year-old was a seven-year assistant behind Aaron Meyer at Stewartville before taking the head job and also had assistant coaching years at a pair of high schools in North Carolina.

Mueller has become renowned for the off-season and in-season speed-and-agility program he’s put together at Stewartville. The relationships he builds with his player has also been a part of his signature.

You spent some time in North Carolina where you were a teacher and a coach. What brought you down there?

My fiancé at the time, who is my wife now, got a job in Charlotte out of college. I followed her down there and got a teaching and coaching job just outside of the Charlotte area. I was there for one year. Then her job took us to Raleigh and I was a high school teacher and coach for two years there. In 2011, we moved to the Rochester area, and I’ve been at Stewartville ever since, teaching physical education. I do enjoy it. It’s a great spot in a great district.

You have three kids, Drew (10), Brody (8) and Isla (3). Are those two boys future football players?

Oh yeah, they come to practice every day and make buddies with the guys. They get to be a part of it. It’s great to have them. My dad was a head coach in Wisconsin for 30-plus years. He coached in one town and we lived in another. So we didn’t have a shared football experience; he only saw me play in four or five games. But since I’ve moved back to this area, he is retired and has been driving down to help out Stewartvile football. He gets down here three days per week, for two practices and on Friday nights, coaching the running backs and an assistant with special teams. It’s really nice to have someone with his experience to lean on a little bit.

Your first season as head Stewartville coach was in 2018, your team finishing 5-4. You’ve gone 28-7 since. What has led to the dramatic improvement?

That first year as a head coach, you’re trying to keep your head above water as best you can. There were things I did well and there were things I struggled with. Maybe the experience was not as good for the guys as I wanted. Maybe it wasn’t the best part of their day. After that, we were looking for a change and there was something I stumbled upon. It was from a guy named Tony Howard. His philosophy is focused on having a high-quality effort rather than quantity. It’s about trying to keep guys fresh. Speed has become a big part of what we do. It has made for a better experience. Starting in 2019, we’ve also been working on our culture more. We go piece by piece what we want our culture to look like in any given year.

Do you have some specific tenets you try to follow?

No. 1 starts with me building trust with the players. You build trust by having good relationships with them, ones where the kids can experience my character. The second thing is them building confidence in me. I want the players to experience me helping them improve from the way I am coaching them, from what I am asking them to do. The third is me connecting with them beyond football. It’s me asking them how things are going in school and outside of school. I think our staff does a great job with those three pieces.

You’ve said in the past how fond you are of your football staff. What makes them so good?

It is the level of comfort there is between staff and players. We have a younger staff, so it is easier for the players to connect with those guys because they have a ton of energy. When we have practices, they are not slow, prodding practices. Everything is short but we focus on having tons of energy and competing. We try to balance the work we do (as a team) with jokes and some side conversations. Our players have done a really good job of riding that balance. They know when it is time to work and they know the quality has to be high if you want to do well on Friday nights.

What makes you sure that what you are doing is working?

It is having conversations with the players, it is anecdotal evidence, it’s guys walking out of practices with smiles on their faces and it is winning football games on top of it. The staff and players, we have so much fun together. I am spoiled with the staff that I get to be with, with how much they pour themselves into building our program. I can’t do this by myself.

You put a big emphasis on speed in your program. How have you built fast teams?

We meet with the players in the summers, three days per week, and those sessions are typically a combination of speed and agility work, then in the weight room. We spend about an hour on it a day. Last year, when we thought we were fast, we had 14 guys running 20 mph or better going into the season. This season, we have 28 guys doing it. Speed is king. Speed grows like a tree. If you are doing it the right way, you continue to get faster.

Where did your ideas about building speed come from?

Tony Holler (who Mueller discovered on X, formerly known as Twitter) was our gateway to that world. And another guy named Chris Korfist. Both are out of Chicago. Chris consults for NFL teams. Spending time with them has been a big help for me. They bring together the track and football worlds. There is truly a (best) way to build speed, and I want to help anyone who wants to do that, to grow the movement.

Your teams have gone 10-1 and 8-1 the last two seasons, including winning the section title last year and reaching the state quarterfinals. Is there a next step you want your program to take?

I’d be lying if I said we didn’t care about winning. We’ve won the section championship and had unbeaten regular seasons. We made it to state. But the next step, in terms of progress, is winning games at state and getting to play at US Bank Stadium. But that is not something we’re talking about right now. We know that is where we want to go. But to do that, we have to do today what we need to do to get there. Playing in those state games is a process. Our guys have done a great job of committing to the program. We’re not worried about outcomes. We are focused on the mission.