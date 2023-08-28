Stewartville defensive end becoming a hot prospect for college coaches

(Editor's note: This article is part of the 2023 Pigskin Preview, which will appear in the Saturday, Sept. 2, Post Bulletin print edition. A full list of articles that will appear on PostBulletin.com this week is at the bottom of this article.)

STEWARTVILLE — Section 1, Class 3A offensive linemen have a problem this season. That problem wears No. 7 for the Stewartville Tigers.

His name is Graysen Schneider. A junior defensive end standing 6-foot-3, 235 pounds, Schneider over the course of the last year has transformed himself from a varsity novice into one of the most sought after college prospects in the state. He’s now preparing to help lead the Stewartville defense — which last season was the top-ranked unit in the Class 4A ranks — in its quest for renewed dominance as the Tigers prepare for a return to Class 3A football.

Schneider finished last year with eight sacks and nine tackles for loss. He’d like to double his totals in both categories this season, which is music to the ears of Stewartville coach Garrett Mueller.

Schneider will resume his role as the Tigers’ primary pass rusher at defensive end, of course, but Mueller indicated a more versatile role is in store for his star junior this season, not simply stationing him on the same end of the defensive line every play, but rather letting him roam.

“We’ll be moving him around a little bit,” said Mueller, entering his sixth year at the helm for Stewartville. “We’re really excited to see what he’s going to be able to do this season. Last year was his first year at the varsity level, but he did a great job of just taking the coaching and learning his craft, and we saw a ton of improvement from him throughout the course of the season last year. I think he’s really going to lean on that experience.

“He’s as consistent as anybody in terms of working hard with the offseason stuff. He’s now put himself in a position physically to kind of be a freak on the field.”

That offseason work included participation in more than one summer camp, where Schneider further honed his craft, namely his technique, to complement his eye-popping measurables. He’s faster this year, and he’s stronger, which is why nearly a dozen prominent Division I programs — including Minnesota, Iowa and Wisconsin — are now keeping an eye on the Stewartville standout with two full seasons of high school football still ahead of him.

Schneider knows the eyes are on him, but he’s not fazed. He’s calm, and confident.

“I feel better than ever,” said Schneider, who is capable of regularly clocking sub-12 second marks in the 100-meter dash, according to Mueller. “I put in a ton of work this offseason. I feel very good about where I’m at as a player right now at my position.”

Fortunately for the Tigers, Schneider, though a formidable force on his own, isn’t the only one ensuring the dominance of the Stewartville defense. Far from it.

The Tigers played 11 games last season. They pitched shutouts in five. The Stewartville defense — known internally as the “Gold Rush” — takes pride in delivering those kinds of results on a weekly basis.

“We’re a fast-moving force, trying to find that gold, and the gold is the football,” said Caleb Jannsen, Stewartville’s leading tackler a season ago. “We’re just trying to get to that football with as many people as we can, and just bring it to that football as fast and as hard as we can every play.”

Said Schneider: “We take a lot of pride in how hard we hit. We’re fast, we’re physical and we’re violent. That’s what you want in a football program, and we have all of those things as a team.”

Not to be entirely outdone by the defense, the Tigers’ offense is also formidable.

Stewartville scored at least 41 points in all but two of its 11 games last season, including a pair of 70-plus performances. With that in mind, the team’s primary scorer in 2022, running back Owen Sikkink, has since graduated, leaving behind him a gaping 31-touchdown hole.

“Owen Sikkink, he’s a once in a lifetime type of kid,” Mueller said. “You’re just not going to get guys like that every single year. So we’re not necessarily going to be able to replace Owen, but it’s about how can we try to replace that production in other areas.”

Senior quarterback Ayden Helder promises to help bridge that gap.

Helder completed 69% of his passes and threw 24 touchdowns as a junior last season, and fortunate for him, all three of his primary receiving targets — including seniors Henry Tschetter and Tegan Malone, and junior Parker Wangen — are also returning.

“Ayden’s going to have a ton of options,” Mueller said. “We’re excited to be able to move those guys around and use their athleticism in space and stretch the field in different ways. It’s exciting as an offensive coordinator to have those kinds of weapons.”

The Tigers open their season with a road trip to Waseca before welcoming Kasson-Mantorville for their home opener on Sept. 8 in a rematch of last year’s Section 1, Class 4A title game.

