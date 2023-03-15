Stewartville doesn't look like a newcomer as it roars into state semifinals

MINNEAPOLIS — Too much speed. Too much depth. Too many playmakers.

With all of that on Stewartville’s side, the Tigers took apart Grand Rapids 71-57 in the quarterfinals of the Class AAA state girls basketball tournament Wednesday afternoon at the University of Minnesota’s Sports Pavilion.

Next up for the 28-2 Tigers, who have won 25 straight games, is a semifinal date with No. 1 seed Becker at noon Thursday at Williams Arena.

Based on the poise, speed and skill that Stewartville played with Wednesday, it’s difficult to not give them a real chance against the state’s No. 1 team.

“I felt like we really stepped up our defense,” said Stewartville junior forward Savannah Hedin, whose team is famous for its relentlessness. “It felt like we were everywhere.”

It also felt that way to Grand Rapids, which of course is the most important thing.

“We wanted to come in confident and playing our game,” Grand Rapids guard Kyra Giffen said. “But it was definitely hard because (Stewartville) had us frazzled. We didn’t know how to take their pressure.”

Grand Rapids was at state for the third straight year, though was doing it Wednesday without its biggest star, Taryn Hamling. The senior guard, who averages 23 points per game and has committed to Division I North Dakota State University, wasn’t dressed for the contest. Due to data-privacy rules, it wasn’t revealed why.

While the Thunderhawks are veterans of this tournament, this was Stewartville’s first-ever state appearance.

But other than a slightly shaky first few minutes and it not finishing on some fast-break opportunities as well as it usually does, the Tigers looked like the tournament veterans.

“I was a little bit nervous because we’d never been to state before,” said Hedin, who was her team’s most impactful player early, finishing with nine of her 11 points in the first half. “But I thought that as a team, we really worked well together.”

Stewartville used its vaunted full-court pressure defense to harass Grand Rapids into 13 first-half turnovers as it built a 35-29 lead.

“Just that constant full-court pressure, it was tough,” said Grand Rapids coach Kristine Hamling, whose team entered the game on a 26-game winning streak.

Then, after Stewartville came out blazing to begin the second half as it ran its offense through freshman center Ella Theobald (team-high 18 points), only to see the Thunderhawks go on a 10-0 scoring run, Stewartville hit Grand Rapids all over again. This time it was especially with a couple of dagger 3-pointers by freshman Audrey Shindelar (13 points). And then came a bunch more of that Tigers defense.

Shindelar, who comes off the bench for Stewartville, is a perfect example of why this Tigers bunch is so difficult to play. They are just so deep and skilled that eventually it just wears opponents out.

Stewartville coach Ryan Liffrig had no problem with Shindelar firing away from long distance. It was easy to see why after she hit 3 of 6 3-pointers and 5 of 11 shots overall.

“Audrey always has the green light to shoot it whenever she wants,” Liffrig said. “Just so long as she is past halfcourt. Whenever the ball goes up (with Shindelar shooting), I think it’s going in.”

About the only thing that didn’t go well for the Tigers was an injury to star point guard Haylie Strum late in the game.

Strum, who was given big credit from Liffrig for guarding Grand Rapids’ guard Jessika Lofstrum in the second half and essentially shutting her down, injured her ankle before the game was done.

That sent her to the bench for the remainder of the afternoon.

The hope is now that she won’t also spend all of Thursday’s semifinal game stationed there.

Liffrig was optimistic she’ll be ready to go.

“She’s a senior and she really wants to be out there,” Liffrig said. “I think she’ll (play).”

Complete box score: https://www.mshsl.org/sites/default/files/2023-03/2023%20GBB%20AAA%20QF%20StewartvsGrandRapids.pdf