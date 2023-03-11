Stewartville girls basketball rides strong defense to first state tournament

This story will be updated.

ROCHESTER — No. 1 Stewartville girls basketball stamped its ticket to the state tournament – for the first time.

Freshman guard Audrey Shindelar led the Tigers with 17 points, but the more impressive statistics for Stewartville, the fourth-ranked team in Class AAA, came on defense – just as coach Ryan Liffrig likes.

Ten steals, led by senior guard Haylie Strum and freshman forward Jayci Rath, ignited the Tigers’ defense that held the Packers to 50 points.

Stewartville is riding a 24-game win streak to the state tournament. The appearance will be a first for the boys or girls team.