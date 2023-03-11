6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, March 10

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Stewartville girls basketball rides strong defense to first state tournament

Double-digit steals for the Tigers sealed the victory.

Stewartville vs. Austin Girls Basketball Section 1AAA Championsh
Stewartville's Haylie Strum (2) goes up for a shot over Austin's Marissa Shute (20) during the Section 1AAA girls basketball championship on Friday, March 10, 2023, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
March 10, 2023 07:17 PM

This story will be updated.

ROCHESTER — No. 1 Stewartville girls basketball stamped its ticket to the state tournament – for the first time.

Freshman guard Audrey Shindelar led the Tigers with 17 points, but the more impressive statistics for Stewartville, the fourth-ranked team in Class AAA, came on defense – just as coach Ryan Liffrig likes.

Ten steals, led by senior guard Haylie Strum and freshman forward Jayci Rath, ignited the Tigers’ defense that held the Packers to 50 points.

Stewartville is riding a 24-game win streak to the state tournament. The appearance will be a first for the boys or girls team.

Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
Abby Sharpe joined the Post Bulletin in February 2022 after graduating from Arizona State University with a sports journalism degree. While at ASU, she created short- and long-form stories for audio and digital. Readers can reach Abby at 507-285-7723 or asharpe@postbulletin.com.
What To Read Next
Hayfield, Grand Meadow Section 1A girls basketball championships
Prep
Photos: Hayfield, Grand Meadow Section 1A girls basketball championships on March 10, 2023
March 10, 2023 06:41 PM
 · 
By  Traci Westcott
Prep
Hayfield girls have their way, headed back to state
March 10, 2023 06:09 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Nora Carstensen - Dodge County Girls Hockey
Prep
Ultimate competitor Carstensen is PB's All-Area Girls Hockey Player of the Year
March 10, 2023 01:00 PM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
maia peterson
College
Maia Peterson’s journey from hesitant runner to NCAA Division II track and field championships
March 10, 2023 11:33 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
CLAIRE.SIEMS.jpg
Prep
Meet the 2022-23 Post Bulletin All-Area Girls Hockey Team
March 10, 2023 10:58 AM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
The Hormel Institute
Health
Hormel Institute research could make cancer-fighting vaccines a reality
March 10, 2023 08:58 AM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
Racine - Mower County map.png
Local
Two people killed in Highway 63 crash south of Stewartville
March 10, 2023 08:32 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe