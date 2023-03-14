6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Tuesday, March 14

Stewartville girls basketball team primed for first state appearance

The Stewartville girls will be playing in the school's first state basketball tournament when action begins for them on Wednesday. The Tigers have won 24 straight games.

Stewartville vs. Austin Girls Basketball Section 1AAA Championsh
Stewartville players celebrate their 78-50 win over Austin in the Section 1AAA girls basketball championship on Friday, March 10, 2023, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Pat Ruff
By Pat Ruff
March 14, 2023 05:00 AM

STEWARTVILLE — Happy, relieved, excited. All of that.

That was the Stewartville girls basketball team immediately after it drilled Austin in the Section 1AAA championship game on Friday at the Mayo Civic Center. It’s also how it'll be until noon Wednesday, when it takes on Grand Rapids in the quarterfinals of the state tournament at Maturi Pavilion.

Yes, the Tigers have reached the state tournament. Finally.

“I think there is a lot of excitement,” Stewartville coach Ryan Liffrig said. “There are some people who felt there was the ‘Curse of the Bambino’ going on with us. But I didn’t feel that.”

All Liffrig is feeling now is thankfulness that his team has done it, the first Stewartville basketball team — girls or boys — to earn a state tournament berth.

There is that and a whole lot of focus coming from the 37-year-old coach.

Now that the Tigers have arrived, Liffrig and his players want a whole lot more. They also know that they are fully capable of it. Though Stewartville was awarded just a No. 5 seed, don’t be fooled by that. This is a team that is as hot and playing as well as any in the state.

Proof is their current 24-game winning streak and their average margin of victory this season — 29 points. They’ve done that despite playing in one of the more rugged conferences in the state, the Hiawatha Valley League.

It was more of the same against Austin in the section championship. Stewartville won 78-50, forcing a running clock for the third time in as many games in the section tournament.

“Everyone has really come together,” Liffrig said of a team that is 27-2. “We are playing our best basketball right now. That doesn’t always happen to teams late in the season. But we look fresh and fast.”

The freshness is a result of Stewartville being deeper than it has ever been. The Tigers comfortably play nine players with little dropoff. And it can go deeper than that if necessary.

That has led to nobody on the roster being ground down even after 29 games.

Liffrig plans to attack the state tournament with the same playing style he employed during the regular season and section playoffs. That is, with constant full-court pressure defensively and with swift ball movement on the other end, with shots being hoisted by any number of pure shooters.

The Tigers are shooting a blistering 46 percent from the field, including a rare 40 percent on 3-pointers. Their leading scorer is guard Haylie Strum at 16.1 points per game. After that, Audrey Shindelar, Keeley Steele and Savannah Hedin all average approximately 9 points per game. On the other end of the floor, Stewartville has also been on a tear, using full-court pressure defense to force an average of 24 turnovers per game. The harassing senior backcourt of seniors Strum and Steele has been exceptional, Strum averaging four steals per game, Steele 3.2.

Stewartville has also dominated the glass, led by freshman inside players Ella Theobald and Jaci Rath. Theobold averages seven rebounds per game, Rath 5.7.

But it is that Stewartville defense that has most carried it. Liffrig salutes Strum and Steele especially for making that happen.

“When your top players (Strum and Steele) are playing full court defense, everyone else jumps on board,” Liffrig said. “They set the tone about how we play basketball.”

Pat has been a Post Bulletin sports reporter since 1994. He covers Rochester John Marshall football, as well as a variety of other southeastern Minnesota football teams. Among my other southeastern Minnesota high school beats are girls basketball, boys and girls tennis, boys and girls track and field, high school and American Legion baseball, volleyball, University of Minnesota sports (on occasion) and the Timberwolves (on occasion). Readers can reach Pat at 507-285-7723 or pruff@postbulletin.com.
