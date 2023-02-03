99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Stewartville girls beat fellow power Goodhue for second time

Haylie Strum scored 22 points and Stewartville extended its winning streak to 16 games with a 68-51 win over Goodhue.

Stewartville Tigers logo
Stewartville Tigers
By Staff reports
February 03, 2023 03:24 AM
Share
STEWARTVILLE — For the 16th straight game, the Stewartville girls basketball team came away a winner on Thursday night.

This time it was against one of the top Class AA teams in the state, Goodhue. The Tigers beat their Hiawatha Valley League rival 68-51 as it rode a 22-point night from star point guard Haylie Strum.

Stewartville is ranked No. 4 in Class AAA, Goodhue No. 4 in Class AA,

Strum finished with three 3-pointers and also grabbed four rebounds. Also hitting double figures for the Tigers (10-1, 19-2) were Audrey Shindelar with 12 points and Savannah Hedin with 10. Hedin also grabbed eight rebounds while Shindelar had five.

Stewartville led 34-29 at halftime.

Goodhue (11-2, 18-3) was paced by Kendyl Lodermeier with 15 points and 12 rebounds. Elisabeth Gadient had 14 points and five rebounds, Tori Miller 10 points and 10 rebounds and Jada Scheele seven points and 11 rebounds.

It was Goodhue’s first loss in 14 game, its last setback also against Stewartvile. Providence Academy is the only other team to have beaten Goodhue.

Stewartville 68, Goodhue 51
GOODHUE (51)
Kenzie Lodermeier 3 P, 1 3-PT; Tori Miller 10 P, 10 R; Kendyl Lodermeier 15 P, 12 R, 1 3-PT; Elisabeth Gadient 14 P, 5 R, 1 3-PT; Emma Thomforde 2 P, 3 R; Ava Wallaker 7 R; Jada Scheele 7 P, 11 R.
STEWARTVILLE (68)
Haylie Strum 22 P, 4 R, 3 3-PT; Audrey Shindelar 12 P, 5 R; Avery Spencer 2 R; Taylor Klement 3 P, 4 R, 1 3-PT; Jayci Rath 5 P, 5 R, 1 3-PT; Savannah Hedin 10 P, 8 R; Ella Theobald 7 P, 5 R; Keeley Steele 6 P, 2 3-PT; Hannah Martinson 3 P, 2 R, 1 3-PT.
Halftime: GOOD 34, STEW 29.
Free throws: STEW 14-22, GOOD 10-21.
Three-point goals: STEW 8, GOOD 3.

