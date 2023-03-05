99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Stewartville girls one win away from first state tourney

No. 4-ranked Stewartville had its way with Byron in the Section 1AAA girls basketball semifinals. It was the Tigers' 23rd straight win.

By Staff reports
March 04, 2023 11:19 PM

STEWARTVILLE — The Stewartville girls basketball team is just one more step from making it happen.

The Tigers, ranked No. 4 in Class AAA, winners of 23 straight games and the No. 1 seed in the Section 1AAA tournament, are now just one win away from advancing to state for the first time in program history.

In fact, if the Tigers are able to beat No. 3 seed Austin in the section final at 6 p.m. Friday at Mayo Civic Arena, they’ll become the first girls or boys Stewartville basketball team ever to advance to state.

The momentum is sure in their favor. That continued Saturday as the Tigers blasted No. 4 seed Byron 77-52 in the section semifinals.

Stewartville jumped on Byron early, assuming a 44-21 halftime lead.

It was an offensive avalanche for the No. 1 seed as it poured in 11 3-pointers, including three each from Haylie Strum and Audrey Shindelar.

Shindelar, a freshman guard, finished as the game’s high scorer with 17 points. All-State senior point guard Strum had 12 and Jayci Rath and Ella Theobald each had 10, with Savannah Hedin chipping in nine points.

Stewartvilled shot a blistering 11-for-20 from 3-point range and 27-for-50 overall.

Ten Tigers scored.

“We had a really balanced attack on offense,” Stewrtville coach Ryan Liffrig said. “I think it is tough to figure out how to defend us right now. When we share the ball like we did tonight, we are at our best.”

Liffrig had no complaints about his team’s defense, either.

“Defensively, we came out and were all over the place,” he said.

That included holding Byron star sophomore guard Kendra Harvey to 12 points, just five of them before halftime.

Stewartville improve to 26-2. Byron finished 15-13.

Stewartville 77, Byron 52
BYRON (52)
Aubrey Akervik 4 P; Finnley Klunder 2 P; Marissa Ellavsky 2 P; Paige Halder 7 P; Lexi Nelson 2 P; Makana Schroeder 2 P; Jaiden Simon 2 P; Gabby Cornejo 4 P; Kayla Stork 2 P; Addison Johnson 2 P; Emma Stork 10 P, 1 R; Kendra Harvey 13 P, 1 R.
STEWARTVILLE (77)
Katherine Jones 2 P; Haylie Strum 12 P, 2 3-PT; Audrey Shindelar 17 P, 3 3-PT; Avery Spencer 6 P; Taylor Klement 3 P, 1 3-PT; Claire Ruter 1 P; Jayci Rath 10 P, 2 3-PT; Savannah Hedin 9 P, 2 3-PT; Ella Theobald 10 P; Keeley Steele 7 P, 1 3-PT.
Halftime: STEW 44, BYR 21.
Free throws: BYR 14-22, STEW 12-18.
Three-point goals: BYR 0, STEW 11.

By Staff reports
