Rotary Classic Girls Basketball: Stewartville has just enough to beat Owatonna

The thought that heralded Stewartville would have an easy time with a team on a five-game losing streak didn't come to fruition.

The Stewartville girls won the game, all right, but it was anything but easy. The Tigers needed big second halves from guard Keeley Steele and substitute guard Claire Ruter to prevail 52-51 on Tuesday morning in the Rotary Holiday Classic at Mayo Civic Arena.

Steele got 13 of her game-high 16 points after intermission and Ruter got all nine of her points then — all of them on corner 3-pointers.

Stewartville coach Ryan Liffrig blamed the closeness of the game as much on his team's inactivity of late as anything. The Tigers were coming off a four-day break from basketball activity.

He said it showed, taking note that his team's offense kept breaking down and driving shots that they'd ordinarily convert were so often missed.

"We realize now that when you have a four-day break, you have to 'rep' your plays when you get back to practice," said Liffrig, who collected his 99th career win. "We weren't executing our plays today."

Photos: Stewartville, Owatonna Rotary Holiday Classic

Liffrig also made sure to give plenty of credit to Owatonna, which took advantage of its size advantage inside with Lexi Mendenhall finishing with 15 points. Strong and tall teammate Lauren Sommers added nine points.

The teams entered the second half tied at 23. It mostly stayed a one or two-point game the majority of the second half, which made what Steele and Ruter came up with all the more vital.

Those 13 points by Steele and those three 3-pointers by Ruter after intermission were truly the difference.

Steele credited her improved second-half play to a feistier attitude.

"I was more aggressive going to the hoop," Steele said. "A lot of times, I think of myself as more of a 3-point shooter. But today, I didn't rely on that. I also made sure I was a driver. It helps when you can go inside and outside."

With Ruter, it was all about the 3-pointer. Her third trey moved Stewartville from trailing by one with 3 minutes left, to go on top 45-43. The Tigers would never trail again.

"I love that feeling when they go in," Ruter said. "I was just so excited. It was my day, I guess."

Stewartville, which will play New Richmond (Wis.) at 2:45 p.m. Wednesday in the Rotary Holiday Classic, moved to 5-2 overall. Owatonna is 2-6 and plays Totino-Grace at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Stewartville 52, Owatonna 51

OWATONNA (51)

Taylor Schlauderaff 2 P; Ari Shornock 8 P; Lexi Mendenhall 15 P, 1 3-PT; Carson Brady 1 P; Holly Buytaert 6 P; Audrey Simon 2 P; Hillary Haarstad 8 P; Lauren Sommers 9 P.

STEWARTVILLE (52)

Lauren Buckmeier 2 P; Haylie Strum 11 P, 1 3-PT; Jayce Rath 4 P; Claire Ruter 9 P, 3 3-PT; Savannah Hedin 10 P; Keeley Steele 16 P.

Halftime: OWAT 23, STEW 23.

Free throws: OWAT 12-18, STEW 16-25.

Three-point goals: OWAT 1, STEW 4.

Lake City 74, Totino-Grace 63

Lake City turned in its most impressive win this season, dropping high-powered Totino-Grace 74-63.

Star senior guard Natalie Bremer did the heaviest lifting for the Tigers, scoring 33 points. Bremer was even handed in getting them, scoring 16 points in a first half which ended with the teams tied at 28, and getting 17 after that.

The win was the fifth straight for sizzling Lake City, which is now 7-2 overall.

Totino-Grace, which had beaten powerful Stewartville earlier this season, is 6-3 overall. The Eagles were led by Leah Dengerud and Hannah Herzig, with 23 and 19 points, respectively.

Lake City 74, Totino-Grace 63

LAKE CITY (74)

Jacey Majerus 4 P, 1 3-PT; Paige West 4 P; Macey Beltz 5 P, 1 3-PT; Natalie Bremer 33 P, 1 3-PT; Ella Matzke 8 P, 2 3-PT; Mahli Benjamin 9 P, 2 3-PT; Mya Shones 12 P.

TOTINO-GRACE (63)

Leah Dengerud 23 P; Grace Spevacek 4 P; Itoro Etuko 5 P; Hannah Herzig 19 P, 2 3-PT; Ava Riegel 6 P; Abby Lord 2 P; Megan Spencer 2 P; Caraline Schlaefer 2 P.

Halftime: LC 28, TG 28.

Free throws: LC 19-22, TG 9-26.

Three-point goals: LC 7, TG 2.

Byron 59, Bloomington Jefferson 51

Freshman guard Kendra Harvey scored 26 points and Byron used that juice to beat Bloomington Jefferson 59-51.

The Bears (4-2) built a 27-24 halftime lead against the Jaguars, who slipped to 3-6 and dropped their sixth straight game.

Byron also got nine points from Makana Schroeder and eight from Paige Halder.

Senior guard Emily Roach had 23 points for Jefferson. Emma Felt had 17. The two combined for seven 3-pointers.

Byron 59, Bloomington Jefferson 51

BLOOMINGTON JEFFERSON (51)

Emma Felt 17 P, 3 3-PT; Courtney Anderson 2 P; Emily Roach 23 P, 4 3-PT; Abigail Nelson 1 P; Angelina Chapple 8 P.

BYRON (59)

Finnley Klunder 4 P; Paige Halder 8 P; Alexis Nelson 7 P; Makana Schroeder 9 P; Jaiden Simon 4 P; Rylie Schnell 1 P; Kendra Harvey 26 P, 2 3-PT.

Halftime: BYR 27, BJ 24.

Free throws: BJ 16-22, BYR 15-26.

Three-point goals: BJ 7, BYR 2.

Lourdes 51, White Bear Lake 37

CJ Adamson scored 20 points and Lourdes held White Bear Lake to 12 second-half points as it pulled away for a 51-37 win.

The Eages (6-2) also got a big game from 6-foot-2 center Ella Hopkins. The junior had 14 points, with a pair of 3-pointers, and dominated on the glass.

Vivica Bretton added eight points for Lourdes.

White Bear Lake (6-4), which had no double-figure scorers, got eight points from Nevaeh Hughes.

Lourdes 51, White Bear Lake 37

LOURDES (51)

CJ Adamson 20 P; Emily Bowron 6 P; Vivica Bretton 8 P; Ella Hopkins 14 P, 2 3-PT; Allie Restovich 3 P, 1 3-PT.

WHITE BEAR LAKE (37)

Addison Post 4 P; Nevaeh Hughes 8 P; Abby O'Brien 4 P, 1 3-PT; Jenna Molin 2 P; Ava Post 3 P, 1 3-PT; Addie Bachmeier 5 P; Lauren Eckerly 6 P; Heidi Barber 5 P, 1 3-PT.

Halftime: LOUR 29, WBL 25.

Free throws: LOUR 10-13, WBL 8-14.

Three-point goals: LOUR 3, WBL 3.

Mayo 73, New Richmond 34

Mayo buried New Richmond and the burial didn't take long to get started. The Spartans led 22-4, 9 minutes into the game.

Mayo got a huge scoring game from Hannah Hanson, with 26 points. Ava Miller had 12 and Izabelle Ruskell 11. Ruskell hit three 3-pointers in the first half, which ended with Mayo on top 45-15.

Nine different Spartans scored. Mayo pushed its record to 4-3 overall.

Mayo 73, New Richmond 34

NEW RICHMOND (34)

Anna Fitzgerald 2 P; Makayla Langeness 2 P; Gabby Aune 11 P; Brooke Blaszcyk 3 P; Emma Eastep 4 P; Brooklyn Jackson 6 P; Abby Ritzer 6 P, 1 3-PT; Ella Bauer 3 P, 1 3-PT; Paige Stangl 3 P.

MAYO (73)

Adit Koth 5 P, 1 3-PT; Kianna Young 5 P; Izabelle Ruskell 11 P, 3 3-PT; Taylor Hill 6 P; Hannah Hanson 26 P, 1 3-PT; Vicki Marial 4 P; Ava Miller 12 P; Olivia McNallan 3 P, 1 3-PT; Kaia Kirkeby 1 P.

Halftime: MAYO 45, NR 15.

Free throws: NR 8-15, MAYO 7-20.

Three-point goals: NR 2, MAYO 6.

Bloomington Kennedy 50, John Marshall 45

John Marshall had thrived on being a slightly more balanced offensive team this season, with No. 1 scorer Lilly Meister and No. 2 Katie Hurt getting help from a variety of players.

On Tuesday, it was the 6-foot-2 center Meister — who's bound for Indiana University next year — doing almost all of JM's scoring.

The strong and fluid forward/center finished with 33 points. Ava Haglund had five and no other Rocket had more than two.

That wasn't going to get it done against Kennedy, which is having one of its best seasons in years and upped its record to 6-2. JM fell to 4-2.

Ashlee Burchette finished with a team-high 18 points, which was just two less than her average. Bloomington Kennedy totaled eight 3-pointers, while JM had just one.

Bloomington Kennedy 50, John Marshall 45

BLOOMINGTON KENNEDY (50)

Hailey Williams 3 P, 1 3-PT; Ashlee Burchette 18 P, 2 3-PT; Nariah Dismukes 10 P, 2 3-PT; Daviyana Singleton-Buchanan 6 P, 2 3-PT; Mya Green 3 P, 1 3-PT.

JOHN MARSHALL (45)

Katie Hurt 2 P; Ava Haglund 5 P, 1 3-PT; Lilly Meister 33 P; Sarah Mullenbach 1 P; Stacie Mullenbach 2 P; Laynie Meister 2 P.

Halftime: JM 27, BK 21.

Free throws: BK 8-15, JM 14-22

Three-point goals: BK 8, JM 1

Rosemount 65, Century 45

Rosemount shored up its defense and heated up its offense. All of that was plenty to bury Century 65-45.

The Irish entered the contest allowing 61 points per game. They were much better against Century, limiting the Panthers to just two double-figure scorers. Jordyn Sutton had 19 points and Ella Zmolek 10.

And the Irish feasted on 3-pointers. They hit eight of them in the first half, including six by guard Nicole O'Neil. O'Neil finished with those six 3's and had 22 points. Alexa Ratzlaff added 17 points.

Rosemount 65, Century 45

ROSEMOUNT (65)

Nicole O'Neil 22 P, 6 3-PT; Ava Thompson 11 P, 2 3-PT; Anna Tauer 1 P; Lexie Wilson 2 P; Tayah Leenderts 10 P; Alexa Ratzlaff 17 P, 1 3-PT; Cora Grismer 2 P.

CENTURY (45)

Jordyn Sutton 19 P; Taylor Clarey 9 P, 2 3-PT; Bailey Klote 3 P; Nora Lynch 2 P; Audrey Whitney 2 P; Ella Zmolek 10 P.

Halftime: ROS 39, CENT 29.

Free throws: ROS 8-11, CENT 13-23.

Three-point goals: ROS 9, CENT 2.