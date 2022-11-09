Stewartville-Hutchinson matchup has state championship game feel

STEWARTVILLE — On paper, it would appear Thursday’s battle between the Stewartville and Hutchinson football teams would be for a Class AAAA state championship.

The two have been clearly the best teams in the state in their class, having spent all but one week at the top of the Class AAAA rankings this year.

Stewartville is No. 1, bringing with it the top scoring offense (51 ppg), defense (5.5) and QRF ranking in Class AAAA, while outscoring opponents 510-55 for the season.

No. 2-ranked Hutchinson is the defending state champion, coming in right behind the Tigers at just fewer than 46 points per game scored, while allowing 12.3.

But, alas, Thursday’s 7 p.m. tilt is not for a state championship inside the comfy confines of U.S. Bank Stadium. Instead it will decide who gets to head to ‘The Bank’ this year.

“It’s just one of those things, it is what it is," Stewartville coach Garrett Mueller said. "We can only control what we can control and that is to now prepare for 'Hutch,' one of the best in the history of Minnesota prep football."

It will be the game to watch in Class AAAA this week — one that will involve two hard-nosed and physical, but athletic football teams.

Hutchinson is one of the most storied prep programs, having won six state championships. That includes last season, when the Tigers ran for more than 420 yards in a 42-14 win over Kasson-Mantorville.

The bulk of that group is back, including University of Minnesota commit Alex Elliott along with standouts Levi Teetzel and AJ Ladwig. Those three lead a potent rushing attack that averages more than an eye-popping 363 yards on the ground and an incredible 7.8 yards per carry.

“They definitely don’t try to hide (what they do),” Mueller said. “Everything starts up front for them. They are big, physical, well-coached and then they have two or three really talented running backs. The volume of carries they have and amount of success ...

"They are certainly our toughest test of the year. They are one of the premier powerhouses in Minnesota. We are looking forward to it."

The individual numbers are even more staggering.

Teetzel, who has been offered by nearly every team from the NCAA Division II Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference, has done the bulk of the ball-carrying, with 1,838 yards rushing and 18 touchdowns on just 177 carries.

Ladwig has been just as effective with 25 rushing touchdowns to go along with 929 yards on 129 carries.

Elliott has been used less in the backfield this season, mainly because Hutch hasn’t needed him there. The three-star rated recruit by 247sports.com is “everything he’s built up to be” according to Mueller. He is known for his defense, recording a team-best 92 tackles, 3 interceptions and 3 fumbles recovered at linebacker for Hutchinson. He committed to coach PJ Fleck and the University of Minnesota in June — six months after running for 125 yards and two touchdowns in the last year's Prep Bowl.

Those three run behind an offensive line that is filled with guys who will play on Saturdays at some level.

It will be a challenge for Stewartville.

"We will have to be physical and play to our assignments," Mueller said. "It's going to come down to all of those little details, filling gaps and playing together."

Stewartville has done just that all season long, refusing to overlook the little things after remembering that it can all end with a snap of the fingers, as it found out last year in a stunning Section 1AAAA semifinal upset loss against Byron.

The Tigers have heard about that bitter end for 12 months now.

“Last year, we had such great success in the regular season and to have it just end so abruptly, it was tough to swallow,” Mueller said. “We entered this season and throughout the regular season, ‘OK, now do it in the playoffs.’"

That is the one thing Mueller is most pleased about.

Stewartville has looked dominant at times this postseason, first with a 56-0 shellacking of Byron in the section semifinals, before a 46-22 win against Kasson-Mantorville in the Section 1AAAA championship game.

Owen Sikkink continues to impress. The senior running back ran for 167 yards and five touchdowns against K-M and now has more than 1,300 yards from scrimmage to go with 21 total touchdowns. The battle between he and Elliott should be a good one.

Yet, Sikkink has plenty of talent around him, including Henry Tschetter and Parker Wangen. Quarterback Ayden Helder has done a great job of spreading the wealth, completing nearly 70% of his passes for 1,272 yards with 22 touchdowns to just two interceptions. They do it behind a line that has set the tone all season long.

"We like some of the matchups we have with some of our playmakers on the outside," Mueller said. "We are looking forward to getting them the ball in space and letting them do what they do."

Add it all up and Thursday's game has the makings of a special one.

It's just too bad it's not for all the marbles.