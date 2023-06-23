Stewartville icon Dawn Miller calling it a coaching career

STEWARTVILLE — It was those kids, above all, who kept Dawn Miller in coaching for 31 years.

The Stewartville Hall of Fame athlete (class of 1987) knows that the connections she built season after season as a track-and-field, basketball and cross-country coach are going to be brutally difficult to walk away from.

But she’s going to give it a try because she believes it’s time.

At 53, this mother of two wants to be more active than ever in a role she cherishes most at this stage of life, as a grandmother. Miller's daughter, Hunter, has a 2 1/2 year old daughter and son Connor has a 7 1/2 month-old daughter. Connor lives in Stewartville, Hunter in North Carolina.

“I have two grandbabies now, and I want to spend as much time with them as I can,” Miller said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Miller spent the past 31 years giving the high school athletes she coached so much of her time, starting in 1992 as the Stewartville girls track-and-field coach and also then the boys ninth-grade basketball coach.

Miller’s initial coaching taste actually happened at Hamline University, where she was a standout track-and-field athlete and basketball player.

It was a shortened college career, though, due to a back injury and surgery. That led her to finish things off at Hamline as a student coaching assistant in the track-and-field program.

It whet her appetite for more. And she’d sure get it, the physical education and health teacher coaching sports at her high school alma mater, then from 2000-08 at Kasson-Mantorville, before shifting ever since back to Stewartville.

It was an incredible run — at various times working as a head coach or assistant in track and field, girls and boys basketball and cross country — done with incredible impact.

“Dawn always showed up for every single athlete,” said former Stewartville star track-and-field athlete and basketball player Maia Peterson, now a track-and-field athlete at Augustana University (S.D.). “Those that aren’t going to be coached by her anymore, they’re missing out on all of the fun and energy she brought. She brought more energy than any coach I’ve ever had. They’ll also be missing how positive she was, because (sports) can be stressful. She was always there for you, making sure you were ready to go.”

Miller had a way of going about her business that stayed consistent. It was to always be there for these kids, in every way. She regarded that as the best way to unlock each athlete’s potential.

It’s also what came naturally for her, describing herself as the ultimate “people person.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“I believed in each athlete that I coached,” Miller said. “I feel it’s important to get to know them personally so that you can tap into their reserves. (It’s about) mutual respect.”

Former Stewartville track-and-field and football coach Earl DeBates knew Miller both as a high school athlete and then later as a coach.

It was her willingness to work at things that stood out most to DeBates, now 80. He considered her work ethic unmatched. Combined with her natural athleticism, it led Miller to be named All-State in track and field (she was a state long jump champion in 1986), All-State in tennis and an all-conference player in basketball.

After watching Miller grind away as an athlete, he watched her do the same thing as a coach. He also watched her do it with a personal touch.

“Dawn was a great role model for the girls, with a great work ethic,” DeBates said. “First of all, she really cared about her student-athletes. She got to know the kids. There wasn’t anybody better, as far as I could see. She really prepared herself and was a student of the game. And she got the kids to run and compete hard.”

Stewartville's Dawn Miller has spent the last 31 years as a high school coach. Miller has determined that it is time to step aside and dive more fully into being a grandmother.. Miller is pictured Wednesday, June 21, 2023, in Stewartville. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Miller and high school student-athletes were the perfect fit. There has never been an age group that she’d rather work with. She’ll continue in that role as a health and physical education teacher at Stewartville. But the coaching stuff, that is now gone.

“I do really connect with that age group,” Miller said. “That has been my life. I have compassion for that age and a tolerance for goofiness.”

As driven as Miller has forever been in athletics, she has also strived for her sports programs to be about more than that.

ADVERTISEMENT

She’d always made it her goal to develop the entire person, not just the athletic side. Getting her athletes to volunteer as a group and give of themselves to their Stewartville community was a big part of that.

Miller tried and succeeded in building state champions. But she accomplished a whole lot more than that. She made sure of it.

“Volunteering teaches the kids gratitude and compassion, and that goes a long way, to make other people feel whole,” Miller said. “It’s always a win-win, volunteering. Compassion and gratitude go a long way in life.”