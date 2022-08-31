Stewartville lineman Byrne has gone non-stop to star status

(Editor's note: This article is part of the 2022 Pigskin Preview, which will appear in the Saturday, Sept. 3, Post Bulletin print edition. A PDF version of the Pigskin will be available at PostBulletin.com on Thursday, Sept. 1.)

STEWARTVILLE — Peyton Byrne doesn’t look like this by accident, 6-foot-3 and 275 pounds of explosive muscle.

Nope, it’s what you get when you work out for 2 hours each morning, follow that up with 9 hours of pouring concrete and other rugged construction work, then top it off with a couple more hours of work in the gym before bed.

Having a big 6-foot-3 frame is a nice place to start. But Byrne, a Stewartville senior, has taken advantage of every inch of it. He’s used it to become one of the top football lineman in southeastern Minnesota and in the spring, one of the state’s premier shot put and discus throwers.

Right now, though, his mind is on that first sport, football. It’s been a summer of getting ready as Byrne and his newly constructed team try to somehow match what it did last year, but hopefully with a better ending. The Tigers, who were loaded with standout seniors in 2021, went a perfect 8-0 in the regular season. But they were then handed a stunning 22-21 overtime loss by Byron in the first round of the playoffs, letting go of a14-point lead in the final 2 minutes of regulation.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was a crushing blow, though one that’s served as motivation.

“Right after that game, we were super bummed out,” said Byrne, a two-way starter for the Tigers. “But one week later we all picked our heads back up and looked at it as a great revenge story. It pressed us to work harder. And a lot of us have.”

Fourth-year Stewartville coach Garrett Mueller directs an off-season workout program called the “Iron Tiger.” Byrne eats it up.

“(Mueller) is a great guy and he makes everything fun,” Byrne said. “He connects with us; it’s like he is one of us. And his entire staff, they can all relate to us.”

The “Iron Tiger” goes on all of June and July, with players showing up for 2-hour workouts that begin with speed-and-agility stuff, then weight lifting. Byrne estimates that 75 percent of the team showed up daily for that. He was certainly in that group.

But it’s safe to say that he and teammate Jamie Hart were the only ones who followed those morning workouts up with 9 hours of construction work, then more working out in the gym after that. Both guys work for Byrne Construction, owned by Peyton’s father.

It wasn’t easy to find motivation to do that much. But if Mueller were to point to one guy who he figured would be up to the task, it would be Byrne, his biggest, best and most motivating player. Byrne doesn’t save the motivating for himself, he spreads his can-do attitude to everyone around him. He does it with a smile on his face.

“I think it’s my work ethic and attitude that makes me good,” said Byrne, whose older brother Shane Byrne — his lifelong athletic idol — was also a standout football player and track-and-field thrower at Stewartville. “Because even in those hard days of workouts, I feel like I have to put a fake smile on and pump up my teammates. Then, all of a sudden, everyone is pumped up.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Mueller loves Byrne’s attitude and approach.

“Peyton is the heart and soul of our offensive and defensive lines, that is for sure,” Mueller said. “And he is one of our top leaders, for sure. He’s a vocal kid who does a great job of keeping kids excited in games and practices. He’s constantly talking and giving feedback to kids. He’s a fun player to coach.”

Byrne is also a delight to Mueller because of his abilities on the football field. He played offensive tackle and defensive end last year, but will shift to the interior of the defensive line this season. He combines length, physicality and athleticism to make him an elite offensive tackle.

“Peyton is a great example of being not just a big slow guy,” Mueller said. “He is big and athletic and runs really well for his size. All of that shows up in track and field, too. In his throwing, it transfers really well.”

Which sport that Byrne pursues in college is a question. He has the ability to do football or track and field at the Division II level at least. He’s made no decision there yet. All that is really on his mind right now is football.

He’s headed into this season with a smile on his face, as usual.

“I’ve grown up with these kids; we’re like a family,” Byrne said. “That makes it fun.”

More Pigskin Preview

Pigskin Preview '22 stories at PostBulletin.com this week:

ADVERTISEMENT

Monday, August 29

• 6 a.m. — Rochester's Noah Borgeson, Caledonia's Brent Robley a dangerous connection at St. Thomas.

• 9:30 a.m. — RCTC's Johnathan Douglas, player profile.

• Noon — Southeastern Minnesota's "Dangerous Dozen": 12 high school players to watch this fall

• 2:30 p.m. — Mark your calendars: A game to circle on the schedule of every team in southeastern Minnesota.

Tuesday, August 30

• 6 a.m. — Section 1 9-Man season preview

• 8:30 a.m. — Section 1AAAAA season preview

• 10:45 a.m. — Section 1AAA season preview

• 12:30 p.m. — Section 1A season preview

• 2:45 p.m. — Section 1AAAA season preview

• 7 p.m. — Section 1AA/2AA season preview

Wednesday, August 31

• 6 a.m. — Player Profile: Fillmore Central running back Bryce Corson

• 8:30 a.m. — Player Profile: Rochester Mayo lineman Ethan Kramer

• 11 a.m. — Player Profile: Goodhue WR Adam Poncelet

• 1 p.m. — Player Profile: Stewartville lineman Peyton Byrne

• 3 p.m. — Player Profile: Kasson-Mantorville lineman Reese Tripp

Thursday, September 1

• 6 a.m. — Player Profile: Kingsland tight end Mason Kolling

• 9 a.m. — Player Profile: Chatfield defensive back Drew Schindler

• Noon — Minnesota Vikings new-look offense hopes to be high-flying

• 1:30 p.m. — Minnesota Vikings defense getting a much-needed shakeup