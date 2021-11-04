Stewartville overcomes 2-0 deficit to beat Byron in 1AAA volleyball semifinals

STEWARTVILLE — The Stewartville volleyball team might not have picked the best time to switch up their offense, but it worked out well in the end.

The Tigers have been running a 6-2 offense the last three weeks of the season, but prior to Tuesday's practice the team wanted to switch back to a 5-1, meaning one setter would be used rather than two.

“They told me before practice they wanted to go back to a 5-1,” Stewartville coach John Dzubay said. “I had my whole practice planned. But that’s what they said they felt comfortable with.”

The veteran coach let his players make the call. The second-seeded Tigers used the 5-1 offense in the Section 1AAA semifinals on Wednesday against No. 3 Byron. The visiting Bears jumped out to a 2-0 set lead before Stewartville rallied for a narrow 18-25, 16-25, 25-2, 25-21, 15-9 victory.

“That was pretty emotional,” Dzubay said.

“The first two sets, I don’t think Byron made a whole lot of mistakes,” the coach added. “... It was more them than us. I just don’t think they missed.”

“We can have a really explosive offense when we control the ball well,” Byron coach Owen Hoegh said. “We’re pretty athletic on defense, too.”

Byron was able to control play the first two sets as the Tigers took a while to find their rhythm.

“We served very aggressively in the first two sets and got them in some tough positions to score,” Hoegh said. “They are a great passing team and really flexed that muscle late in the game to kind of (get a) side out when they needed to.”

The third and fourth sets were both really close, but each time Stewartville scored the decisive points at the end.

“We just never had it in our mind that we were going to give up,” Stewartville senior Allison Elliott said. “We were going to fight until the end and I think we did a really good job of doing that.”

The Tigers are now 25-4, but they have had a few challenging matches this season.

“At the start of the season, a lot of times we started down one set,” Elliott said. “So that really helped us in this game.”

Stewartville led the third set 23-21 before scoring the final two points. The fourth set was tied at 19 before the Tigers scored six of the final eight points.

“Every set was tight,” Hoegh said. “I really thought we were going to steal that third set and actually that fourth set, too.”

“We just came alive,” Dzubay said. “The hitters were better, we did a better job on defense and got to the positions we were supposed to be at. We passed well. They just played better.”

Stewartville also got an emotional lift as junior Regan Reker played in her first match of the season, just 10 months after knee surgery. The 5-foot-10 hitter responded with nine kills.

“She played really well and she’s such a motivational person,” Dzubay said. “She’s just loud and she just gets us going. They just love having her out there; they really got going when Regan got in the game.”

Stewartville never trailed in the fifth set. Elliott had four of her match-high 21 kills in the deciding set, including kills for the final two points of the match.

“I was just trying to fight and find the (open) court as much as I could and we did a great job of doing that,” Elliott said.

Stewartville had beaten Byron, its Hiawatha Valley League rival, 3-1 during the regular season.

“It is really extra sweet to beat them,” Elliott said.

Hilary Minnich collected 44 set assists for Stewartville while Emily Lamb had 11 kills and 23 digs.

Byron, which closes 25-6, received 16 kills from Alexis Nelson, 12 each from twins Gabrielle and Sophia Gartner and 48 set assists from Clara Hoegh.

“Hats off to them, I thought they played a great match,” coach Hoegh said. “I thought we played a great match, too. Both teams would have been deserving to get to that final.”

Stewartville will face No. 1 Kasson-Mantorville in the championship match at 2 p.m. Saturday at Mayo Civic Center.

Stewartville 3, Byron 2

Byron#25#25#21#21#9

Stewartville#18#17#25#25#15

No. 3 Byron: Clara Hoegh 5 kills, 48 assists, 21 digs; Abigail Tramp 6 kills, 3 blocks; Gabrielle Gartner 12 kills, 16 digs, 3 blocks; Sophia Gartner 12 kills, 17 digs, 2 aces; Alexis Nelson 16 kills, 23 digs; Lauren Fjerstad 19 digs; Makana Schroeder 8 kills, 12 digs.

No. 2 Stewartville: Alyssa Ruffridge 10 kills; Allie Elliott 21 kills, 16 digs; Emily Lamb 11 kills, 23 digs; Regan Reker 9 kills; Kylie Smidt 17 digs, 2 aces; Avery Spencer 3 kills; Hilary Minnich 44 assists, 14 digs; Hannah Martinson 14 digs.