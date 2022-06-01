SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, May 31
SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Stewartville, PIZM in heated battle for Section 1AA boys golf crown

Just 10 shots separate the top four teams in the Section 1AA boys golf meet, and Lourdes freshman Colton Rich has a hold on the top spot individually after a first-round 73 on Tuesday.

All City Boys Golf
Lourdes' Colton Rich tees off during the Rochester All-City boys golf meet on May 18 at Soldiers Field. Rich leads the Section 1AA meet after the first round, with the final round set for Wednesday at Northern Hills Golf Course
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo
By Staff reports
May 31, 2022 10:16 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — Stewartville and Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa battled for 36 holes for supremacy of Section 1AA boys golf a year ago.

In the end, only five shots separated the teams, with PIZM securing its first-ever section title and Class AA state-meet berth.

It looks like both teams will be biting their nails again this season.

After one round of the 2022 Section 1AA boys golf meet, Stewartville holds a slim two-stroke advantage over PIZM, 324-326. The second and final round is set for Wednesday at Northern Hills Golf Course. And this year, the race for the team championship is more than a two-team slugfest.

Rochester Lourdes — paced by individual leader Colton Rich — shot a first-round 330 and is just six shots back of Stewartville for the team lead. Fourth-place La Crescent-Hokah enters the final round at 334, just 10 shots behind Stewartville.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rich, just a freshman, paced the field in Tuesday's first round, shooting a poised round of 1-over par 73. He made three birdies on the front nine — and five total birdies in his round — while also making seven total pars. He carries a four-stroke lead over La Crescent-Hokah's Ryan Nutter into Wednesday's final round.

Stewartville's Cole Jannsen — the defending section medalist — and PIZM's Anders Larson, the section runner-up last year, sit in a tie for third after both shooting 78 on Tuesday. Larson's teammate, Michael Scripture, also shot a 78 to make it a three-way tie for third.

Stewartville's Caleb Jannsen (79) is alone in sixth place.

Lake City's Andru Kohrs (80, 7th place); Red Wing's Denval Atkinson and Stewartville's Parker Wangen (both 81, tied-8th) and La Crescent-Hokah's Wyatt Farrell (82, 10th place) round out the top 10.

SECTION 1AA BOYS GOLF

FIRST ROUND

(At Northern Hills Golf Course, par 72)

Team Totals

ADVERTISEMENT

1. Stewartville 324, 2. Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa 326, 3. Lourdes 330, 4. La Crescent-Hokah 334, 5. Red Wing 344, 6. Lake City 347, 7. Kasson-Mantorville 351, 8. Cannon Falls 368, 9. Chatfield 374, 10. Byron 381, 11. Dover-Eyota 394, 12. Kenyon-Wanamingo/Goodhue 407, 13. Triton 412, 14. Lewiston-Altura 420, 15. Plainview-Elgin-Millville 430, 16. Caledonia 432, 17. St. Charles 437.

Individuals

(Top 25)

1. Colton Rich (Lrds) 73, 2. Ryan Nutter (L-H) 77, 3t. Anders Larson (PIZM) 78, 3t. Cole Jannsen (Stew) 78, 3t. Michael Scripture (PIZM) 78, 6. Caleb Jannsen (Stew) 79, 7. Andru Kohrs (LC) 80, 8t. Denval Atkinson (RW) 81, 8t. Parker Wangen (Stew) 81, 10. Wyatt Farrell (L-H) 82,
11t. Alex Olson (Lrds) 83, 11t. Bravin Myrvold (CF) 83, 11t. John Ahrens (RW) 83, 14t. Braxton Berlin (LC) 84, 14t. Carson Harstad (Chat) 84, 14t. Landon Hadrath (KM) 84, 14t. Thomas Benner (Lrds) 84, 18t. Cameron Bruns (PIZM) 85, 18t. Collin Fogarty (PIZM) 85, 18t. Noah Wallerich (LC) 85,
21t. Matthew Justice (KM) 86, 21t. Austin Walker (Stew) 86, 21t. Joseph Scripture (PIZM) 86, 24. Carson Reider (L-H) 87, 25t. Ben Kerska (L-H) 88, 25t. Carter Boynton (DE) 88, 25t. Jag Foster (PIZM) 88.

Related Topics: BOYS GOLFSTEWARTVILLE-RACINEPINE ISLANDZUMBROTA-MAZEPPALOURDES HIGH SCHOOLLA CRESCENT-HOKAHLAKE CITY-ZUMBRO FALLSRED WING-WELCH2021-22 SPRING MSHSL TOURNAMENTS
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
Section 1A Golf Meet
Prep
Hayfield eyeing yet another trip to state — this time in boys golf
The Hayfield Vikings had three golfers finish in the top six in the first round of the Section 1A boys golf meet on Tuesday. They'll take a 15-shot lead into Wednesday's final round at Eastwood Golf Course.
May 31, 2022 10:51 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff
Baseball Scores Results graphic
Prep
Section 1 tournament baseball pairings, results
A scoreboard of baseball games.
May 31, 2022 10:50 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
fillmore central falcons logo
Prep
Fillmore Central girls closing in on another trip to state golf meet
Five of the top six scorers in Tuesday's opening round of the Section 1A girls golf meet came from Fillmore Central. The Falcons have a commanding 32-stroke lead entering today's final round.
May 31, 2022 10:34 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff
JORDANA.01.jpg
Prep
Powerhouse Lake City puts on show in opening round of Section 1AA girls golf meet
Defending section and state champion Lake City is in control after one round of the Section 1AA girls golf meet at Northern Hills. The Tigers lead by 48 strokes going into the final round and have five of the top six individual scores in the meet.
May 31, 2022 09:54 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports