Stewartville, PIZM in heated battle for Section 1AA boys golf crown

ROCHESTER — Stewartville and Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa battled for 36 holes for supremacy of Section 1AA boys golf a year ago.

In the end, only five shots separated the teams, with PIZM securing its first-ever section title and Class AA state-meet berth.

It looks like both teams will be biting their nails again this season.

After one round of the 2022 Section 1AA boys golf meet, Stewartville holds a slim two-stroke advantage over PIZM, 324-326. The second and final round is set for Wednesday at Northern Hills Golf Course. And this year, the race for the team championship is more than a two-team slugfest.

Rochester Lourdes — paced by individual leader Colton Rich — shot a first-round 330 and is just six shots back of Stewartville for the team lead. Fourth-place La Crescent-Hokah enters the final round at 334, just 10 shots behind Stewartville.

Rich, just a freshman, paced the field in Tuesday's first round, shooting a poised round of 1-over par 73. He made three birdies on the front nine — and five total birdies in his round — while also making seven total pars. He carries a four-stroke lead over La Crescent-Hokah's Ryan Nutter into Wednesday's final round.

Stewartville's Cole Jannsen — the defending section medalist — and PIZM's Anders Larson, the section runner-up last year, sit in a tie for third after both shooting 78 on Tuesday. Larson's teammate, Michael Scripture, also shot a 78 to make it a three-way tie for third.

Stewartville's Caleb Jannsen (79) is alone in sixth place.

Lake City's Andru Kohrs (80, 7th place); Red Wing's Denval Atkinson and Stewartville's Parker Wangen (both 81, tied-8th) and La Crescent-Hokah's Wyatt Farrell (82, 10th place) round out the top 10.

SECTION 1AA BOYS GOLF

FIRST ROUND

(At Northern Hills Golf Course, par 72)

Team Totals

1. Stewartville 324, 2. Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa 326, 3. Lourdes 330, 4. La Crescent-Hokah 334, 5. Red Wing 344, 6. Lake City 347, 7. Kasson-Mantorville 351, 8. Cannon Falls 368, 9. Chatfield 374, 10. Byron 381, 11. Dover-Eyota 394, 12. Kenyon-Wanamingo/Goodhue 407, 13. Triton 412, 14. Lewiston-Altura 420, 15. Plainview-Elgin-Millville 430, 16. Caledonia 432, 17. St. Charles 437.

Individuals

(Top 25)

1. Colton Rich (Lrds) 73, 2. Ryan Nutter (L-H) 77, 3t. Anders Larson (PIZM) 78, 3t. Cole Jannsen (Stew) 78, 3t. Michael Scripture (PIZM) 78, 6. Caleb Jannsen (Stew) 79, 7. Andru Kohrs (LC) 80, 8t. Denval Atkinson (RW) 81, 8t. Parker Wangen (Stew) 81, 10. Wyatt Farrell (L-H) 82,

11t. Alex Olson (Lrds) 83, 11t. Bravin Myrvold (CF) 83, 11t. John Ahrens (RW) 83, 14t. Braxton Berlin (LC) 84, 14t. Carson Harstad (Chat) 84, 14t. Landon Hadrath (KM) 84, 14t. Thomas Benner (Lrds) 84, 18t. Cameron Bruns (PIZM) 85, 18t. Collin Fogarty (PIZM) 85, 18t. Noah Wallerich (LC) 85,

21t. Matthew Justice (KM) 86, 21t. Austin Walker (Stew) 86, 21t. Joseph Scripture (PIZM) 86, 24. Carson Reider (L-H) 87, 25t. Ben Kerska (L-H) 88, 25t. Carter Boynton (DE) 88, 25t. Jag Foster (PIZM) 88.