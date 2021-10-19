Stewartville poses major challenge for struggling JM

John Marshall at Stewartville

7 p.m. Wednesday

At Schaefer Field

Records: John Marshall 1-6 Big Southeast, 1-6 overall; Stewartville 7-0, 7-0.

Last meeting: Stewartville and John Marshall have not met in the last 25 years, if ever.

Last game: John Marshall lost 37-8 to Century, while Stewartville beat Winona 41-14.

John Marshall notes: JM took a beating on Friday in losing to Century 37-8. It’s likely that the Rockets lost two more players for the season in that one, quarterback Darius Jordan and defensive lineman Tate Zeller. Jordan injured his ribs, Zeller his knee. The Rockets have had a difficult time protecting their quarterbacks, with an offensive line that has been crushed by injuries. If Jordan is indeed not available to play Wednesday, then JM’s starting quarterback will be junior Jacob Brumm. The Rockets’ second-string QB would become running back Jaricho Mims.

Stewartville notes: The Tigers are one of five unbeaten teams in southeastern Minnesota, Blooming Prairie, Lanesboro, Rushford-Peterson and Lake City the others. The Tigers are outscoring their opponents by an average of 40-14 and are ranked No. 4 in Class AAAA. Stewartville has wins over excellent teams Mankato East, Faribault and Kasson-Mantorville. K-M is ranked eighth in Class AAAA. . .Stewartville has a great mix on offense of run and pass. It also has one of the top quarterbacks in the area, Eli Klavetter. He has thrown for 1,453 yards this season and has been extremely accurate. . .The Tigers wrapped up the Big Southeast Blue Division title on Friday with their win over Winona.

JM coach Kevin Kirkeby says: “Stewartville has got the complete offensive package. They’ve got a nice quarterback, good receivers, good running backs and good linemen. Defensively, they lost their middle linebacker to an injury in baseball, but they’ve recovered from that. . .I’ve been telling our kids, ‘At what point are we going to become physical?’ We have to do that and we have to quit making mistakes.”

Stewartville coach Garrett Mueller says: “We're excited to be undefeated. We knew we were going to be competitive this year, but we wouldn’t have quite predicted this (a 7-0 start). We want to make sure we finish off the regular season well and play well on Wednesday. JM has some athletes.”

