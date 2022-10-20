Stewartville stays perfect with another blowout win, this time against JM

ROCHESTER — Garrett Mueller knew this had the potential to be a special season.

His Stewartville football team had done everything the coach had asked of them in the offseason. Better still, they’d done it with a smile on their faces and a constant bounce in their step.

All of that good vibe and hard, happy work has continued throughout this season, the regular portion of it which ended on Wednesday with another decisive Tigers win, this one 54-0 over John Marshall at John Drews Field.

Stewartville will take a perfect 8-0 record and No. 1 Class AAAA ranking into the playoffs, which begin next week. Meanwhile, JM slipped to a winless 0-8 and will draw the lowest seed in the Section 1AAAAA playoffs.

“The consistency of this team has been great,” Mueller said. “From the strength and conditioning we did in the offseason, the preseason practices we had and now coming right through this season in practices and games. The big thing is, we have set a high standard and we make sure they try to exceed that standard every day, no matter how they are feeling or who our opponent might be.”

Mueller says it’s all done willfully, which he considers the best part of this Tigers team.

He wants football to be fun. And all indications are, this 2022 Tigers edition is having a blast.

On Wednesday, Stewartville made things look easy but was intense as it did it. The Tigers, displaying speed, forceful lines and big hits, had the contest put away early. It led JM 48-0 at halftime. It set the tone immediately, with Carter Miller taking the opening kickoff 75 yards for a touchdown.

“The biggest thing that we stress with our guys, and our coaching staff does a great job with it, is we want our kids to have a great experience playing football,” Mueller said. “It is our goal to make football practice the best part of their day. Our staff has a close and great relationship with all of our players.”

There are plenty of players there, too. Stewartville has 80 of them on this 2022 team, grades 9-12. Mueller says that’s become a typical number the past few years.

But one trend he’s seen in recent seasons is that the quality of those 80 players keeps going up. Stewartville’s records the last few years reflect that. The Tigers are 8-0 now, finished 8-1 in 2021, 2-4 in a COVID-19 shortened 2020, 8-1 in 2019 and 5-4 in 2018.

“We’re getting 20 football players per class, but the quality of those 20 has steadily grown and improved over time with their work and commitment,” Mueller said. “That is huge, because then you have a lot of depth and can play 25 to 30 kids each game.”

Among that group, some true stars have emerged. The Tigers have an imposing offensive and defensive line led by Peyton Byrne, a dazzling running back in Owen Sikkink and a spot-on quarterback in junior Ayden Helder.

Sikkink, who covers 40 yards in a swift 4.5 seconds, entered Friday’s game with having rushed for 776 yards (10 yards per carry) and 15 touchdowns, and caught 20 passes for 327 yards and six touchdowns. Helder showed up having completed 70% of his 100 passes, for 1,018 yards and 17 touchdowns, with just two interceptions.

All of that skill was on display against JM. Sikkink finished with 63 yards rushing, 91 receiving and three touchdowns. He didn't play in the second half. Helder completed 6 of 9 passes for 145 yards and three touchdowns.

As well as the Tigers have played, and did again on Wednesday, Mueller is not content. There is always improving to be done.

“We want to keep improving every day, and we want to do that for that day we’ll need to be at our best,” Mueller said.

The playoffs are coming. The Tigers are ranked No. 1. Their hope is to live up that and finish with the ultimate prize.

As for JM, Rockets coach Kyle Riggott saw some things to appreciate, despite another lopsided score.

It was his team's attitude that struck him most.

"I encourage our kids to live and die with each play, and tonight was the best attitude we've had," Riggott said. "We've been in this position too much this year, with lopsided scores and our sideline feeling empty. But tonight was different. They continued to work for any opportunities that we could get. I was encouraged by that."

Stewartville 54, John Marshall 0

Stewartville 21-27-6-0 — 54

John Marshall 0-0- 0-0 — 0

First quarter

Stew — Carter Miller 75 kick return (Parker Wangen kick), 11:47.

Stew — Owen Sikkink 8 run (Parker Wangen kick), 9:45.

Stew — Henry Tschetter 15 pass from Ayden Helder (Wangen kick), 7:05.

Second quarter

Stew — Ayden Helder 16 run (kick failed), 11:53.

Stew — Sikkink 4 run (Wangen kick), 7:;34.

Stew — Jayce Klug 49 pass from Helder (Wangen kick), 4:21.

Stew — Sikkink 57 pass (Wangen kick), 2:27.

Third quarter

Stew — Braden Nelson 12 run (kick failed), 5:15.

TEAM STATISTICS

Stew JM

First downs 17—9

Total net yards 377—195

Rushing yards 150—74

Passing yards 227—121

Pass at.t-comp.-int. 8-11-0—13-31-0

Fumbles lost 3-2—1-1

Penalties yards 2-25—4-30

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing

Stewartville — Owen Sikkink 7-63, Braden Nelson 5-52, Ayden Helder 3-6, Carter Miller1-12, Jayce Klug 1-17. John Marshall — Ty'Shawn Beane 14-49, Nico Chhin 8-20, Lama Kamara 2-5,

Passing

Stewartville — Helder 6 completions, 9 attempts, 0 interceptions, 3 touchdowns, for 145 yards, Vince Wellick 2-2-0-0 for 81. John Marshall — Nico Chhin 13-31-0-0, for 121, ,Jacob Brumm 0-1-0-0-0, for 0 yards.

Receiving

Stewartville — Sikkink 4-91, Tegan Malone 1-5, Jayce Klug 1-49, Dylan Hoot 1-65, Henry Tschetter 1-16. John Marshall — Beane 1-12, Darius Jordan 1-(minus 2), Zach Ladu 6-64, Salaheldin Buraie 1-(minus 2), Rich Bondoc 1-2, Nolan Radke 1-4, Eli Ladu 2-43

