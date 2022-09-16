Stewartville tennis coach Manley pushes for 'fun' with his winning Tigers

The music is going non-stop at Stewartville girls tennis practices.

There is some dancing, too, Tigers 17th-year coach Kelly Manley often the lead hoofer.

“He kind of has a signature dance move, where he moves his knees back and forth,” said Rachel Boe, one of two seniors on the team. “It’s tough to not have fun when you're dancing around and having a good time.”

If Manley has a No. 1 goal for his team, year in and year out, that is it — that his players enjoy themselves.

In that capacity, they are as on target this year as they’ve ever been.

ADVERTISEMENT

“These are fun kids and great kids,” said the 56-year-old Manley, who has also directed the Stewartville boys tennis teams for the last 16 years. “They have a fantastic attitude. We’ve always focused on practices being fun and everyone being involved and a part of the team. If you go out and play hard and have fun, then whatever record you end up with is fine.”

It just so happens that the records his players are accruing this season are better than he’s ever seen at Stewartville.

Always a solid program in terms of wins and losses under Manley, but forever overshadowed by fellow Hiawatha Valley League team and heavyweight Lourdes, the Tigers have gone to a new level this season.

They entered this week 7-2, their only losses just-barely ones to No. 2 (Class A) ranked Lourdes and Waseca, both by 4-3 scores.

Stewartville tennis coach Kelly Manley talks with the team during practice on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, in Stewartville. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

“I’ve felt like we’ve always had a good team, so I thought we’d do well again this year,” Boe said. “But winning as much as we have this season has been fun. It gives us lots of momentum and lots of positive energy.”

Stewartville has never reached the state team tennis tournament. Until last year, it had always competed in Class A, where Lourdes has forever had a stranglehold on representing Section 1A at state.

Now that it is in Section 1AA, things are even less hopeful for the Tigers reaching state anytime soon. Mayo, Century, Lakeville North and Lakeville South all have excellent programs, and with their big-school numbers, plenty of depth.

But Manley, whose team includes junior daughters and twin sisters Addison Manley (No. 1 doubles) and Emma Manley (No. 3 doubles), as well as standout sisters Chloe Regal (No. 1 singles, sophomore) and Olivia Regal (No. 2 singles, seventh-grader), can’t help but wonder about how his team would have fared if it was still in Class A. Lourdes had always seemed completely off limits to the Tigers. But after giving the Eagles a 4-3 scare earlier this season, those feelings have changed — at least for this one year.

“We would have definitely had a shot at it this year,” Manley said. “It would have been fun to have played Lourdes for the right to get to the state tournament. But I have nothing but respect for Lourdes. They have a quality program and excellent kids who always represent their coaches and school so well. They are very polite and they’ve earned everything they’ve gotten.

ADVERTISEMENT

“But it would have been fun to watch.”

Instead, Manley will enjoy whatever presents itself to the team this season, as he always does. That will include a second meeting with Lourdes on Sept 22 in Stewartville and a few more team duals before the Section 1AA tournament begins. He’s hopeful that Stewartville will earn a home date to begin that tournament, which he’d regard as a large accomplishment.

His players are also going to enjoy this ride, as they always do.

Grace Elton came over to the Stewartville tennis team a year ago as a junior after years of playing volleyball. She has embraced the move. And even more, she’s embraced Manley’s fun-loving approach and attitude.

“(Manley) makes practices fun and he really helps with the mental parts of the game,” said Elton, who pairs with fellow senior Boe at No. 2 doubles and is part of a Stewartville doubles collection that all have winning records. “He helps us keep our cool and makes sure we all have positive energy.”

It’s hard for Manley to have anything but positive energy when it comes to coaching Stewartville tennis. He likes everything about it. And this season might be his most enjoyable one ever.

“Rachel Boe and Grace Elton, our two seniors, go out and set the tone with having fun,” Manley said. “This team goes out and plays for each other. They are locked in and believing.”

It’s enough to make the head coach dance.