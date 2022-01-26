Stewartville tops Lake City to keep proving the doubters wrong

This article will be updated later tonight with added information and quotes.

LAKE CITY — The Stewartville boys basketball team has had a chip on its shoulder all season long.

After dominating Hiawatha Valley League foes the past couple of seasons, the Tigers were picked to finish fourth in the conference this season. But Stewartville just keeps on winning and on Tuesday it posted a 53-46 win over host Lake City in a battle of HVL heavyweights. The season sweep of Lake City improves Stewartville to an HVL-best 8-1 and 12-4 overall.

The loss drops Lake City to 8-2 in the HVL and 10-3 overall.

Henry Tschetter led Stewartville with 12 points while 6-foot-8 Miles Hettinger had 10 points and 13 rebounds.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It's been a lot of motivation to be underdogs," Hettinger said. "For the past two years we've kind of been on top of the conference and leaders in the section. But being underdogs (this year) kind of gives us more motivation going into games."

The game was tied 21-21 at the half before Stewartville pulled out the narrow win over the final 18 minutes.

"They just made a few more plays than us," Lake City coach Greg Berge said.

Stewartville played a strong defensive game and Lake City suffered through a 15-for-46 shooting night (34%).

"We've got to keep going, keep pushing," Hettinger said. "We're not trying to do anything special, we just have to play our style of ball. We like mixing things up and making them guess what they're going against. We might throw in a zone, we might throw in a man (defense), we like keeping them on their toes."

Lake City’s Hunter Lorenson (1) drives towards the basket while being defended by Stewartville’s Parker Wangen (0) during a boys basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, at Lincoln High School in Lake City, Minnesota. Stewartville defeated Lake City 53-46. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Lake City is a strong 3-point shooting team, hitting about 35% for the season. But it was just 3-for-19 from long distance on Tuesday.

"It was just the kids listening to the game plan and executing it," Stewartville first-year coach Parker Lyga said. "It was a lot of effort, all effort."

Lake City's top scorer, Justin Wohlers, was held to a modest seven point, and two just a pair of free throws in the second half. Hunter Lorenson scored 12 of his 14 points in the second half to pace Lake City, which hit just 13 of 25 free throws.

ADVERTISEMENT

Even though Stewartville is at the top of the conference, the Tigers admit they have a lot of unfinished business.

"Expectations for us coming in weren't very high," Lyga said. "We were picked to take fourth in the conference and we're kind of in that spurt of proving people wrong. There's a lot of good teams in this conference and on any given night you can be beat by anybody."

Stewartville 53, Lake City 46

STEWARTVILLE (53)

Parker Wangen 7 P, 4 R; Henry Tschetter 12 P; Brady Pickett 5 P; Tegan Malone 3 R; Miles Hettinger 10 P, 13 R; Ayden Helder 13 P, 1 3-PT; Eli Klavetter 4 P, 6 R; Alex Larson 2 P, 4 R.

LAKE CITY (46)

Hunter Lorenson 14 P; Carson Matzke 2 P; Keegan Ryan 5 P, 11 R; Justin Wohlers 7 P, 10 R, 1 3-PT; Jaden Shones 8 P, 4 R; Ryan Heise 10 P, 4 R, 2 3-PT.

Halftime: STEW 21, LC 21.

Free throws: STEW 16-23, LC 13-25. Field goals: STEW 18-50, LC 15-45.

Three-point goals: STEW 1, LC 3. Turnovers: STEW 12, LC 16. Rebounds: STEW 37, LC 36.