Stewartville volleyball sitting pretty — again

It wasn’t as if Stewartville volleyball coach John Dzubay was predicting a losing season.

But he sure didn’t see this coming. Not after losing six seniors from last year’s unbeaten team, three of them starters since eighth grade. That included two of the Hall of Fame coach’s all-time best players, outside hitter Erin Lamb and setter Jayden Brower.

But take a look. After 14 matches — many of them against teams that were or are currently state ranked — Stewartville is unbeaten all over again.

“Those first five matches were probably the toughest first five we’ve ever had,” Dzubay said. “We played a ton of ranked teams. We bent at times, but we never broke. I’ve got to give a lot of the credit for that to Hilary Minnich.”

RELATED:

ADVERTISEMENT

• State volleyball rankings: Mabel-Canton 4th, K-W 10th in latest poll

• Red Wing twins now stars thanks to family

It’s Minnich who replaced the departed Brower. Dzubay doesn’t describe Minnich as an elite athlete and she’s never been a starter before. But while playing arguably the most vital position in volleyball, setter, the senior has thrived and allowed her team to do the same.

Minnich didn’t just stumble into that crucial starting spot. She worked for it.

“I didn’t know for sure what we’d have for setting,” Dzubay said. “But Hilary has worked so hard to get to where she is. She’s doing what needs to be done as a setter, and I’m so proud of her. Now that she’s here, she’s making the most of it.”

Dzubay can go up and down his lineup and point to players who have exceeded expectations and been vital so far. Leaping to mind have been outside hitter Allie Elliott, middle hitter Arianna Blohm, libero Kylie Smidt and outside hitter Emily Lamb.

They all seem to understand what’s most important right now, and that’s playing defense. It’s also being at their best at the end of sets.

“We’re keeping the ball off the floor as a team, and that’s huge,” said Dzubay, who’s currently sitting at 999 career wins after missing the last two weeks due to a positive COVID-19 test. “And we’ve come through at the end of sets. We’ll be down near the end, but still find a way to win those. A lot of times, that doesn’t happen when you don’t have a veteran team.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Stewartville hasn’t lost more than one game in a match yet this season. But there are some tests coming to end the regular season, with a home match with rival Kasson-Mantorville on Oct. 12 sticking out most.

• Stewartville junior middle hitter Blohm recently verbally committed to Division I North Dakota State to play volleyball. She is the second player on this team to commit to a Division I university for volleball, Elliott the other (Fairfield University in Connecticut).

Twin powers at Byron

Byron identical twins and juniors Sophia and Gabrielle Gartner are demonstrating that it’s never too late to take up the sport of volleyball.

The Gartner’s didn’t give volleyball a try until they were in seventh grade. And it didn’t look too pretty for them right out of the chute.

Byron’s Gabby Gartner (6) returns a volley during a Varsity Volleyball Tournament game against Chatfield Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at The National Volleyball Center in Rochester. Byron is tied for fith with Kasson-Mantorville in the most recent Class AA state rankings. Post Bulletin file photo / Traci Westcott

“I remember they attended one of our (volleyball) open gyms for junior high kids,” Byron coach Owen Hoegh said. “They’d never played before and I remember standing at the 10-foot line and trying to pass them the ball, serving it over to them from that short distance.”

Their returns were messy to begin with. But they hung in there. Five years later, they are among Byron’s best players on a great team, the No. 5-ranked Bears 14-1 overall.

ADVERTISEMENT

The lone loss was to No. 2-ranked Stewartville.

“This just shows that if kids love the sport as much as Sophia and Gabrielle do, and they work hard at it — even if they get a late start — they can play at a high level,” Byron coach Owen Hoegh said. “They are both tremendous volleyball players in the front and back rows. It’s been a cool thing to watch.”

Byron’s Sophia Gartner (7) returns a volley during a Varsity Volleyball Tournament game against Chatfield Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at The National Volleyball Center in Rochester. Post Bulletin file photo / Traci Westcott

Though they are identical twins and each 5-foot-10, they play different positions. Sophia is an outside hitter and Gabrielle a middle blocker.

“Even though they have almost identical height and athleticism, they each have their own skill set,” Hoegh said. “So, we use them in different ways.”

In 15 matches this season, Gabrielle has 116 kills, 25 blocks, 22 aces and 80 digs. Sophia has been good for 103 kills, 106 digs, 16 aces and 13 blocks.

Lots of potential for Century

Century is looking sturdy, with a robust 9-4 record.

But Panthers coach Nichelle Guillaume bemoans two that got away. Losses to Cannon Falls and Kasson-Mantorville, both by 3-1 scores, pain her still.

Guillaume is sure of what her team is capable of. And she says it’s not hit that standard yet.

“I’m pretty pleased, but this season has also been a rollercoaster,” she said. “We can play with such high intensity. But then we can also let that intensity go. We beat Cannon Falls in the first set, then lost the next three. Against Kasson-Mantorville, we lost the first two sets, then won the next one and held them to a low score. We’re just trying to find some consistency. If we hit the ball out of bounds, we just have to go after the next point. We need to keep each other up and can’t dwell on mistakes.”

Century’s Paige Decker (32) returns a volley during a Varsity Volleyball Tournament game against Albert Lea Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at The National Volleyball Center in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Frustrations aside, Guillaume has found plenty to like about what’s gone on this season. One of the brightest spots has been getting Paige Decker back in the lineup. Out last year with a lower-leg injury, the junior has returned to have a dominant season.

At just 5-foot-8, Decker is not proportioned like a typical middle hitter. But with rare athleticism, she more than makes up for that lack of height. Decker has already verbally committed to play at Division II college Minnesota Duluth.

“Paige has ‘hops’ and can really put the ball down,” Guillaume said. “People see her and don’t think she’s going to be that effective (at that height). But she just flies around for us and is an all-around great player. She brings a lot to our team in skill, bonding and team leadership.”

There have been a pack of other Century players who have also pleased Guillaume, including sophomore setter Megan Lund.

“Megan does a great job running the court,” Guillaume said. “And she is playing all around this year and puts up a decent block. She’s very athletic.”

The biggest issue for Century is getting the most out of itself at all times. Guillaume knows what her team is capable of.

“We need to continue to work on our intensity and consistency,” she said. “But we can be amazing.”

Bombers' Winchell hits mark

Cannon Falls star setter Jaci Winchell hit a remarkable milestone on Saturday. The senior passed the 2,000 set mark in the AA Showcase and is on pace to easily pass the school's record of 2,045 assists, set by Hailey Huseth.