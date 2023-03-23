99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, March 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Stewartville reaches Class AAA consolation finals in boys basketball; P-E-M falls to end season

Stewartville will play for fifth place in the state in Class AAA at 4 p.m. on Thursday.

Basketball results graphic
By Staff reports
March 22, 2023 at 11:18 PM

ST. PAUL — The Stewartville boys basketball team will be playing for a trophy at the Class AAA state tournament.

The Tigers reached the consolation finals as they defeated Hermantown 85-67 in the consolation semifinals on Wednesday at Concordia University.

The win was the 26th of the season for Stewartville, which for the Tigers is a single-season record in boys basketball.

"That was pretty cool for us," Tigers coach Parker Lyga said. "Hopefully we can finish off and add one more tomorrow (Thursday)."

Junior guard Henry Tschetter had a big game for Stewartville with 26 points, four rebounds and three assists. Sophomore Parker Wangen had 14 points while Caleb Bancroft, a 6-foot-6 sophomore, came off the bench to score 12 points and pull down seven rebounds.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jason Shindelar also hit double figures for the Tigers with 11 points and he pulled down five rebounds.

The Tigers scored 85 points despite having more than 20 turnovers. They made up for it by shooting about 65% from the field.

"We were pretty effective," Lyga said. "We really took smart shots and it was good."

The Tigers (26-5) face St. Francis in the game for fifth place at 4 p.m. on Thursday at Concordia University. Stewartville dropped a 71-66 contest to DeLaSalle in the state quarterfinals.

Stewartville 85, Hermantown 67
STEWARTVILLE (85)
Parker Wangen 14 P, 2 3-PT; Henry Tschetter 26 P, 4 R, 3 A; Tegan Malone 4 P, 4 A; Jason Shindelar 11 P, 5 R, 1 3-PT; Caleb Jannsen 2 P, 3 R; Ayden Helder 8 P, 5 R; Caleb Bancroft 12 P, 7 R; Max Barnes 8 P, 2 3-PT.
HERMANTOWN (67)
No stats provided.
Halftime: STEW 43, HERM 34.
Free throws: STEW 8-13, HERM 15-19.
Three-point goals: STEW 5-8, HERM 6-19.

P-E-M's season ends with loss

In the Class AA consolation semifinals, Plainview-Elgin-Millville suffered a 51-42 loss to Pequot Lakes at Concordia University on Wednesday.

The Bulldogs had suffered a narrow 63-61 loss to Dilworth-Glydon-Felton in the state quarterfinals and were unable to bounce back in the consolation round.

In play on Wednesday, Aeron Stevens closed his standout career with the Bulldogs by scoring 27 points. Kaiden Peters, another standout senior, finished with eight points.

ADVERTISEMENT

P-E-M only had four players score in the contest. Senior forward Jamison Brinkman had five points and senior guard Brady Herber added two.

The Bulldogs finished 10-for-12 at the line. They did not hit a 3-pointer in the contest.

P-E-M closes its season with a 26-6 record.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Caleb Griffin of Spring Grove.jpg
Prep
Spring Grove survives Mankato Loyola rally for one-point victory in Class A state quarterfinals
March 22, 2023 07:15 PM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
Lake City, Plainview-Elgin-Millville Section 1AA Boys Basketball Championship
Prep
Boys basketball state pairings and results
March 22, 2023 05:42 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
John Marshall vs Century Boys Basketball
Prep
Century boys basketball coach Vetter stepping down after five seasons
March 22, 2023 09:50 AM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Survivor Sarah Wade
Arts and Entertainment
'I got played': Rochester native Sarah Wade voted off 'Survivor'
March 22, 2023 09:13 PM
 · 
By  Rebecca Mitchell
Caledonia's Eli King
College
Eli King puts himself in the transfer portal, leaving Iowa State
March 22, 2023 09:09 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Creekside 3.jpg
Local
SE Rochester apartment building condemned with order to evacuate tenants
March 22, 2023 06:54 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Screenshot 2023-03-01 164429 hattie front.png
Local
Hattie is laying eggs now at the Mayo Clinic, and a Super Bowl-sized crowd will watch
March 22, 2023 05:25 PM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle