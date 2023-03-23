Stewartville reaches Class AAA consolation finals in boys basketball; P-E-M falls to end season

ST. PAUL — The Stewartville boys basketball team will be playing for a trophy at the Class AAA state tournament.

The Tigers reached the consolation finals as they defeated Hermantown 85-67 in the consolation semifinals on Wednesday at Concordia University.

The win was the 26th of the season for Stewartville, which for the Tigers is a single-season record in boys basketball.

"That was pretty cool for us," Tigers coach Parker Lyga said. "Hopefully we can finish off and add one more tomorrow (Thursday)."

Junior guard Henry Tschetter had a big game for Stewartville with 26 points, four rebounds and three assists. Sophomore Parker Wangen had 14 points while Caleb Bancroft, a 6-foot-6 sophomore, came off the bench to score 12 points and pull down seven rebounds.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jason Shindelar also hit double figures for the Tigers with 11 points and he pulled down five rebounds.

The Tigers scored 85 points despite having more than 20 turnovers. They made up for it by shooting about 65% from the field.

"We were pretty effective," Lyga said. "We really took smart shots and it was good."

The Tigers (26-5) face St. Francis in the game for fifth place at 4 p.m. on Thursday at Concordia University. Stewartville dropped a 71-66 contest to DeLaSalle in the state quarterfinals.

Stewartville 85, Hermantown 67

STEWARTVILLE (85)

Parker Wangen 14 P, 2 3-PT; Henry Tschetter 26 P, 4 R, 3 A; Tegan Malone 4 P, 4 A; Jason Shindelar 11 P, 5 R, 1 3-PT; Caleb Jannsen 2 P, 3 R; Ayden Helder 8 P, 5 R; Caleb Bancroft 12 P, 7 R; Max Barnes 8 P, 2 3-PT.

HERMANTOWN (67)

No stats provided.

Halftime: STEW 43, HERM 34.

Free throws: STEW 8-13, HERM 15-19.

Three-point goals: STEW 5-8, HERM 6-19.

P-E-M's season ends with loss

In the Class AA consolation semifinals, Plainview-Elgin-Millville suffered a 51-42 loss to Pequot Lakes at Concordia University on Wednesday.

The Bulldogs had suffered a narrow 63-61 loss to Dilworth-Glydon-Felton in the state quarterfinals and were unable to bounce back in the consolation round.

In play on Wednesday, Aeron Stevens closed his standout career with the Bulldogs by scoring 27 points. Kaiden Peters, another standout senior, finished with eight points.

ADVERTISEMENT

P-E-M only had four players score in the contest. Senior forward Jamison Brinkman had five points and senior guard Brady Herber added two.

The Bulldogs finished 10-for-12 at the line. They did not hit a 3-pointer in the contest.

P-E-M closes its season with a 26-6 record.

