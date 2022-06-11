Stewartville's Anderson makes big jump, wins state title

ST. MICHAEL — This is not usually how it goes.

Stewartville’s Carter Anderson went 6 feet, 2 inches in his Section 1AA track-and-field meet just over a week ago, which was just good enough to get him into the state meet.

That’s a decent height, but ordinarily not one to inspire thoughts of then winning a state championship.

But he did. And his Stewartville jumping coach, Tony Tuseth, wasn’t the least bit surprised. Tuseth also wasn’t surprised by his winning height, a personal-best 6-6

“We kind of expected this from Carter,” Tuseth said. “We’d been saying all week leading up to the state meet that he was capable of 6-6. That’s because he’d gone 6-4 a couple of weeks ago, and he’s a guy who responds really well to pressure.”

Respond Anderson did, like never before. He went from a 6-4 personal best, recorded couple of weeks ago, to 6-6 when it mattered most.

Anderson is apparently built for big moments.

“When the competition is really good, that allows me to get up there,” said the 6-foot-3 sophomore. “Competition puts me in a good frame of mind. I’m more focused then which allows me to jump my maximum height.”

Anderson isn’t a cool and focused guy. He’s also got ample athletic ability, including what he says is a vertical jump in the high 30’s. Anything 30 and above is considered excellent.

Anderson put those “hops” to good use Saturday. He also put to good use the week of practice he had leading up to the state meet. Tuseth had things he wanted Anderson to clean up with his jump. That included him widening his running approach to the bar and adding some speed to it.

That late work was part of what gave Tuseth confidence in his sophomore, Anderson having nicely applied those subtle changes.

“We had a good week of practice,” Tuseth said. “He did some drills that helped him. He dialed it in today and jumped really well.”

By clearing 6-6, Anderson not only won the state Class AA title, he also tied the Stewartville high jump record. Three in the history of the school have now gone 6-6.

P-E-M’s Kisch 2nd in discus

Plainview-Elgin-Millville sophomore Ashton Kisch was making his first trip to the state track-and-field meet.

To say that his maiden voyage went well would be putting it mildly.

Kisch, entered in the discus on Saturday, let it fly 154-1. That was good enough to land him a second-place medal in Class AA as well as deliver him the P-E-M school record in the event.

“I just wanted to place at state, getting eighth or ninth,” the 6-3, 205-pound Kisch said. “But I ended up getting second, which is pretty awesome. It was great, with my mom there to watch me as well as some people from school.”

The climb that Kisch made in a year is remarkable. Last season, his best discus effort was 134 feet. That he’s tacked on 20-plus feet since then is a testament to his work ethic.

“I got better because of all the work I did (in the weight room),” Kisch said. “When people weren’t watching, I was putting in time to practice.”

Now, Kisch is thinking really big. He’s hoping to land an eventual Division I or II college track-and-field scholarship as well as really let the discus fly one day.

His goal is 200 feet. The state record is 194-6.

Notables

The only other Rochester-area boys to finish in the top nine on Saturday were Red Wing’s Aaron Freier, Stewartville’s Tor Lunaas and Austin’s Joe Walker.

Freier was sixth in the 800 (1:58.71), Lunaas seventh in the discus (147-2) and Walker seventh in the long jump (21-3 1/2).

Complete results: https://results.wayzatatiming.com/meets/17032