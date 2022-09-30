We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Friday, September 30

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Stewartville's Blohm adding 'leader' to her volleyball resume

Stewartville senior Arianna Blohm is the Tigers' undisputed best player. She's also grown into a leadership role this season.

Mayo, Stewartville girls volleyball
Stewartville's Arianna Blohm (7) hits the ball during a girls volleyball game against Mayo on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo
Pat Ruff
By Pat Ruff
September 30, 2022 09:30 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Arianna Blohm grew up around a who’s who of Stewartville volleyball players.

Among them were a pair of eventual Division I players, Erin Lamb (University of Kentucky) and Kaitlyn Pronzinski (Illinois State University), both of them explosive front-row players.

Also Read
Volleyball Results Scores graphic
Prep
Volleyball results for Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022
A scoreboard of volleyball matches.
September 29, 2022 08:40 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
JM vs. Mayo football
Prep
High school football polls: Mankato West No. 1, Mayo seventh ahead of Friday's showdown
Rankings based on the votes of media member across the state of Minnesota.
September 28, 2022 09:25 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports

Blohm wondered if she could ever remotely be in their league. Stewartville Hall of Fame coach John Dzubay wondered the same thing. Blohm, four and three years younger than Prondzinski and Lamb, respectively, had the height to compete. She was 6-foot as a freshman.

But that was pretty much all that Blohm had back then — height. There wasn't much skill or dexterity to go with it. At least not then.

“When she was younger, she was (physically) awkward,” Dzubay said. “I didn’t have any idea that she’d turn into a great player. But by the time she was a sophomore, she knew what she was doing. And physically, she really started to change.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Now look. The future Division I player, who’s committed to North Dakota State University, isn’t just a good player, she is far and away the best player on a Stewartville team that is once again among the state’s best, ranked fourth in Class AAA.

Stewartville, Zumbrota-Mazeppa girls volleyball
Stewartville's Arianna Blohm (7) hits the ball during a volleyball game against Zumbrota-Mazeppa on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in Stewartville.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo

With Blohm, the Tigers are a top-10 team. Without her, Dzubay said they are not. That’s why he’s always paying so much attention to her health. Injuries have riddled her through the years, including her sitting out the last one-third of last season with a stress fracture in her back. Dzubay is desperate that she stay on the floor this season.

Staying on the court

Blohm's right shoulder has been bugging her. But that’s still not held her back from being dominant, leading Stewartville in two crucial statistical categories.

Blohm has 191 kills (next closest on the team is 66) and 31 blocks (next closest is 13). She also has 120 digs, which is remarkable for a girl who’s now 6-1. That ranks third on the team.

“Without her, we’re not nearly the same,” Dzubay said. “You look at her cumulative stats and she leads us in almost everything. She was doing great in the back row for us, but we decided we can’t leave her in there all the time, so we don’t have her back there now. We want her to rest and focus on hitting. She has really learned how to hit the ball. She doesn’t hit as hard as Prondzinski did or as consistently as Erin. But she is absolutely our best right now.”

It’s been a season of change for Blohm, who had fellow standout and current Division I player Allie Elliott (Fairfield University), another hitting machine, next to her last year.

Now, as Stewartville’s undisputed No. 1 player, there has been responsibility to not just play well, but to lead.

That’s not always been natural for Blohm, who’s not a big talker and is described by Dzubay as a “cerebral” player.

ADVERTISEMENT

But she’s made strides in stepping out this season.

“I’m proud of her this year for being more emotional and fired up,” Dzubay said. “She used to just kind of do her thing in the background. But she is a more vocal leader this year, staying positive and keeping everyone on track.”

Blohm’s confidence has grown as she’s continued to expand her skills and worth to teams.

She’s done that thanks to all that she’s put into the game.

Blohm is a year-round player and for the last two years a member of the Northern Lights, the top Junior Olympic volleyball organization in Minnesota that practices in Burnsville.

“That was a huge jump for me,” Blohm said. “I went from practicing two times a week to three nights a week and sometimes playing on Saturdays. We go from November until June. But that helped me grow, playing with so many high-level athletes from around Minnesota. It’s taken me to a whole new level with the speed of the game.”

Blohm knows how she wants this Stewartville high school season to end. It’s for her team to get back to the state tournament. She is familiar with the experience, having been a freshman on a Tigers team that got there and won it all in 2019.

Stewartville didn’t advance to state last year, and in 2020 — when it was picked to repeat as state champion — it didn’t go either, the state tournament canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I want to go to state; that’s what we’re pushing for,” Blohm said.

Blohm knows it’s on her to help guide the team to that destination. She made that realization when the season started.

“For two years, I’d been an underclassmen on this team and there were Division I players around me,” Blohm said. “Now, I’m the only Division I player. But it’s come into my skin that I can do these things.”

She can play and lead. She’s been doing both all season.

“Arianna is a good leader,” Stewartville freshman setter Abbie Langseth said. “She sends us texts before games and she is always encouraging us and hyping us up before games.”

Related Topics: STEWARTVILLE-RACINEVOLLEYBALL
Pat Ruff
By Pat Ruff
Pat has been a Post Bulletin sports reporter since 1994. He covers Rochester John Marshall football, as well as a variety of other southeastern Minnesota football teams. Among my other southeastern Minnesota high school beats are girls basketball, boys and girls tennis, boys and girls track and field, high school and American Legion baseball, volleyball, University of Minnesota sports (on occasion) and the Timberwolves (on occasion). Readers can reach Pat at 507-285-7723 or pruff@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Section 1AA golf finals
Prep
'She has the perfect demeanor': Lake City's Berge commits to MSU, Mankato
Emma Berge has been a key contributor to Lake City's back-to-back girls golf state championships over the past two seasons. The Tigers' second-year captain will play her senior season with a weight off her shoulders, having committed to play college golf at Minnesota State University, Mankato.
September 30, 2022 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
Football Results Scores graphic
Prep
Southeast District football results for Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022
A scoreboard of football games.
September 30, 2022 12:06 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Swimming Results Scores graphic
Prep
Girls swimming and diving results for Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022
A scoreboard of girls swimming and diving results.
September 29, 2022 10:31 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Soccer Results Scores graphic
Prep
Girls soccer results for Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022
A scoreboard of girls soccer matches.
September 29, 2022 10:10 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports