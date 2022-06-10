Stewartville's Byrne settles in just enough to land fourth in state shot put

ST. MICHAEL — Peyton Byrne would have preferred he was back home Friday, working from the familiar confines of the Stewartville High School shot put circle.

There is a metal edge around it, which helps him keep his feet in bounds. At the St. Michael-Albertville High School circle, there is no metal ring, but instead a line painted around the circle.

Byrne had trouble keeping his feet in line and with it didn’t come up with his very best throw as he competed in the Class AA state track-and-field meet. Still, he heaved the shot put 51-feet-11 3/4, earning him a fourth-place medal.

Byrne is a junior. The winning distance belonged to Grand Rapids senior Jackson Weston (58-2). Litchfield senior Dom Dietel was next 56-2, followed by Fergus Falls junior Alexander Jensen (53-6 1/2).

“I feel good about my placement (fourth), with the first- and second-place guys both being seniors,” said Byrne, who’ll compete in the discus on Saturday. “But I ended up with four scratches (throws that didn’t count). I think I had a throw of about 54 or 53 feet had that not happened.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Byrne has made a large leap from a year ago, when his best throw was about 43 feet. He’s had a teammate and close friend, Tor Lunaas, who’s helped him make those strides. Lunaas also competed in the state shot put Friday, but scratched each time.

Together, they’ve worked their way to being standouts.

“I’ve improved a lot, mostly I’d say just through hard work,” Byrne said. “And Tor and I, competing and pushing each other, that has helped a lot. And we’ve got great coaches.

Winona’s Berlin-Burns second

Winona’s Shay Berlin-Burns picked up a discus for the first time one year ago.

Her inaugural performances were promising, though hardly earth shattering, her best distance around 98 feet.

On Friday in the Class A girls state meet meet, the winning discus throw was 122-4, by Cloquet’s Bella Harriman.

In second place was none other than that Winona sophomore, Berlin-Burns. She threw it 119-10.

Yes, she is now inching toward “earth shattering.” And before she’s through, she wants to get all the way there.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m hoping by the time I’m a senior, I’ll be hitting 140 feet and then doing the discus in college,” Berlin-Burns said.

Berlin-Burns, whose top discus distance this season was 122 feet, doesn’t hesitate when explaining how she’s improved so much. It’s simply been a matter of listening.

“I focus more now and pay more attention to what the coaches are teaching me,” she said. “I’ve learned how to do things now. My coaches are great. They are really fun and make me happy.”

Halder outstanding in prelims

Friday’s Class AA action was mostly preliminaries, with three boys and three girls field events finals, as well as the 3,200-meter run for each.

Byron sophomore Paige Halder used the preliminaries to continue to turn heads. That especially happened in the 400, where she was clocked in a season-best 57.61, placing first overall. In the 200, Halder ran a 25.86, good for seventh place.

Complete results: https://www.athletic.net/TrackAndField/meet/475179/results/all