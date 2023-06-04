Stewartville's Strum makes it look easy at Section 1AA girls track-and-field meet

LAKEVILLE — Haylie Strum just gets better and better.

Now the Stewartville all-around athlete wants to take all that improvement and apply it to the state track-and-field meet next week at St. Michael-Albertville.

Strum looks in prime position to do just that. The senior strutted her stuff on Saturday at the Section 1AA meet at Lakeville South, easily winning her best event, the 300 hurdles, and also showing off an impressive final leg of the 4x400 relay. The latter helped her relay to a second-place finish behind Byron, with both those teams advancing to state.

A year ago at state, Strum finished fifth in the 300 hurdles with a 45.48 time. She was slightly disappointed with that. The senior looks in great shape to make a big jump this time, as her winning time Saturday was 44.63, a fraction off her season best.

“What I’ve done just shows that hard work counts,” Strum said.

Winona vs. K-M in sprinters duel

That’s a hotly contested rivalry that Winona’s Adriana Brenengen and Kasson-Mantorville’s Arabella Knudson have built.

Better still, it’s going to go on for a while. Knudson is a junior, Brenengen a sophomore.

Right now it is that Winhawk, Brenengen, who holds a slight lead. She showed her edge by sweeping the sprints, winning the 100 in 12.59 and the 200 in 25.25. Knudson was timed in 12.68 and 25.91.

Brenegen also anchored Winona’s winning 4x200 relay (1:46.87), while Knudson anchored K-M’s winning 4x100 relay (50.15).

A year ago, Brenegen was first in the 100 at the section meet and second in the 200. This time it was a sweep for her, champion in the 100, 200 and 4x200. But she felt Knudson’s presence in the 100, that’s for sure.

“(Knudson) is really impressive,” Brenegen said. “She beat me in the 100 a couple of weeks ago. She is always a threat. She’s just very good.”

Knudson loves the competition with Brenengen.

“It is awesome,” Knudson said. “But she came out really strong today.”

Knudson was delighted with what her 4x100 relay team was able to do. There, it was the combination of Karlynn Gustafson, Sydney Knudson, Delaney Awe and Arabella Knudson that got it done with that 50.15 winning time.

Gustafson has only been a part of the relay for a short while as she’s filled in for an injured team member.

“This gives me shivers; I never expected at the beginning of the season that we would go this far,” said Arabella Knudson, who was part of a K-M 4x100 team that finished fifth at sections last year. “We made a big jump. We have such a good connection. We’ve built a lot of trust with each other.”

Walsh gets satisfaction

Olivia Walsh went away from Day 1 of the Section 1AA meet on Thursday feeling some disgust.

The Austin senior wasn’t happy with herself. She’d high jumped 5 feet, which was well under her personal best of 5-3. Walsh had been banking on getting to state in the high jump, but it didn’t happen.

That left her as motivated as she’s ever been on Saturday when she competed in the triple jump and the 100.

It was in the triple jump that she knew she had the best chance of advancing to state. Turns out that she left no doubt in that event, soaring a personal-best and winning 36-feet-1 ¾.

It was a scary time, though, with Walsh scratching on her first two of three allowed preliminary throws. She needed something on that third throw and something big. She got it, all right, coming up with that winning throw of 36-1 ¾.

That didn’t surprise the athletic senior, who’ll play basketball next year at the University of Minnesota-Crookston and will have now been to state in three sports — swimming, basketball and track and field. Walsh is best when the chips are down.

“There was a lot of pressure on that third throw; I was nervous,” Walsh said. “But I’ve learned that I deal well with pressure. That nervousness helped me.”

Byron's Halder makes an appearance

It was uncertain if Byron star all-around track-and-field star Paige Halder would be available for the Section 1AA meet. That was due to a recent ankle sprain.

Halder would have likely been the favorite to win the 400 and high jump had she been healthy.

Well, the junior was just healthy enough to make a singular performance, taking part in the final event of the day, the 4x400 relay.

It was a winning performance by Halder and her teammates. The Bears, with the combination of Taylor Matter, Lilah Kurke, Michaela Hamilton and Halder were timed in 4:04.43. That edge Stewartville, which finished in 4:05.83.

Halder, who has been idle for two weeks with that ankle sprain, didn’t have her best stuff. But it was still more than enough to hang on as Byron’s anchor runner.

“I was a little bit nervous, but I knew I could do it,” Halder said. “It had been two weeks since I’d last run, so I was pretty tired at the end. But I feel fine now.”

Byron was also the winner in the 4x800 relay, with Payton Satke, Kailey Schneider, Matter and Hamilton combining for a 9:52.25 time. Winona was second in 9:56.36.

More state qualifiers

Austin’s Marissa Shute led a pack of other Rochester-area athletes to qualify for state. The sophomore did it by winning the 1,600 in a personal-best 5:28.32.

Others to qualify for state from the Rochester area were Stewartivlle’s Audrey Shindelar (second in the 400, 1:00.11), Red Wing’s Anna Stockton (second in the 300 hurdles, 47.49), Winona’s Arianna Berlin-Burns (first in the shot put, 36-feet-11), Plainview-Elgin-Millville’s Lauren Rott (second in the shot put, 36-7), Stewartville’s Meghan Urban (first in the pole vault, 10-3), Byron’s Claire Krook (second in the pole vault, 9-6), Byron’s Clara Braun (second in the triple jump, 34-2 ¼) and the Red Wing 4x200 relay team (second, 1:47.24).

Individual results: https://www.athletic.net/TrackAndField/meet/514525/results/all

