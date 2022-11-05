SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Sports | Prep
Stewarville dominates again, reaches state for first time since 2015

No. 1 ranked Stewartville was too much for Kasson-Mantorville on Friday night in the Section 1AAAA football championship game, winning 46-22.

Stewartville vs. Kasson-Mantorville Football Section 1AAAA Champ
Stewartville players celebrate their 46-22 win over Kasson-Mantorville in the Section 1AAAA championship football game Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Pat Ruff
By Pat Ruff
November 04, 2022 10:00 PM
This story will be updated later tonight.

ROCHESTER — Stewartville hadn’t been given a serious challenge all season.

Now, with Friday night’s Section 1AAAA football championship 46-22 win over Kasson-Mantorville in its pocket, the Tigers still haven’t been tested.

The No. 1-ranked team in the state played like it all night, save for a batch of penalties against it. But offensively, led by its rugged and tough line and the dynamic running of Owen Sikkink, Stewartville was unstoppable.

Sikkink finished with 167 yards rushing and five touchdowns.

ADVERTISEMENT

Defensively, it was the same thing. In a first half in which unbeaten Stewartville built a sturdy 21-7 lead, there wasn’t much available for the K-M offense. Star K-M running back Broc Barwald was held to 26 yards in those 24 minutes and the KoMets managed just 12 yards through the air.

Stewartville now takes a 10-0 record into the state tournament. It’s its first trip to state since 2015.

Stewartville 46, Kasson-Mantorville 22

Kasson-Mantorville 7 0 0 15— 22

Stewartville 7 14 14 11 — 46

First quarter

Stewartville — Owen Sikkink 16 run (Parker Wangen kick), 7:43.

Kasson-Mantorville — Michael Hoff 20 run (Lars Ingram kick), 4:35.

ADVERTISEMENT

Second quarter

Stewartville — Sikkink 3 run (Wangen kick), 10:10.

Stewartville — Sikkink 3 run (Wangen kick), 1:03.

Third quarter

Stewartivlle — Sikkink 4 run (Wangen kick), 5:30.

Stewartivlle — Sikkink 3 run (Wangen kick), 2:57.

Fourth quarter

Stewartville — Wangen 23 field goal, 9:26.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kasson-Mantorville — Henry Paulson 12 run (Lars Ingram kick), 5:30.

Stewartville — Braden Nelson 71 run (Tarin Conlin run), 5:15.

Kasson-Mantorville — Sam Graunke 25 run (Owen Nelson run), :19.

TEAM TOTALS

KM—Stew

First downs 12—20

Total net yards 319—389

Rushes-yards 307—310

Passing yards 12—70

Comp.-att.-int. 1-4-1—7-11-0

Penalties-yards 5-65—9-70

Fumbles-lost 3-3—1-1

Punts-avg. 3-35—2-34.5

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing

Kasson-Mantorville — Broc Barwald 9-26, Kyle Nelson 7-32, Michael Hoff 1-20, Henry Paulson 5-53, Evan Snow 2-56, Connor Horning 1-18, Jeremiah Peterson 2-10, Owen Nelson 1-10, Sam Graunke 1-12 . Stewartville — Owen Sikkink 28-167, Ayden Helder 11-50, Braden Nelson 6-89, Tegan Malone 1-4.

Passing

KM — Nelson 1 completion, 4 passes, 1 interception, 0 touchdowns, for 12 yards. Stewartville — Helder 7-11-0-0 for 70 yards, Vince Wellick 0-0-0-0 for 0 yards.

Receiving

KM — Spencer Anderson 1-12. Stewartivlle — Henry Tschetter 2-38, Sikkink 2-12, Tegan Malone 1-6, Parker Wangen 1-8, Carter Miller 1-5.

Related Topics: 2022-23 FALL MSHSL TOURNAMENTS FOOTBALLSTEWARTVILLE-RACINEKASSON-MANTORVILLE
