Strickland done as Lourdes Activities Director

Rochester Lourdes has announced that Activities Director Steve Strickland will no longer be serving in that capacity at the school.

Rochester Catholic Schools President Annemarie Vega made the announcement Wednesday in an email sent to Rochester Catholic School educators. Vega gave no reason for Strickland’s apparent removal.

She stated: “I am writing to inform you of a change of leadership at Lourdes High School. Yesterday, June 21, was Steve Strickland's last day with Rochester Catholic Schools. Steve had a great 5-year tenure as the RCS Activities Director and we are grateful for all he did for the system. Please join me in wishing him the best.

“(Lourdes Principal) Mary Spring and (Lourdes Activities Secretary) Alisa Rossow will collaborate on any immediate needs. The search for a new Activities Director will begin as soon as possible. We know this is an important position and are committed to finding someone great.”

A call seeking a further response from Vega was not returned.

Strickland did not comment when reached for an interview.

Strickland, 54, was widely respected for his work as Lourdes Activities Director, appreciated for his hard-working style and personable approach. He’d also been a longtime Lourdes track and field coach. In May, he announced that he’d be retiring from that position at the end of this school year.