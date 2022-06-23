SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Just 99¢/month for your first 3 months
Read Today's Paper Thursday, June 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Strickland done as Lourdes Activities Director

It was announced Wednesday by Rochester Catholic School's President Annemarie Vega that fifth-year Lourdes Activities Director Steve Strickland would no longer be working in that capacity. No reason was given for the move.

SStrickland2021.jpg
Steve Strickland
Contributed
Pat Ruff
By Pat Ruff
June 23, 2022 03:46 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Rochester Lourdes has announced that Activities Director Steve Strickland will no longer be serving in that capacity at the school.

Rochester Catholic Schools President Annemarie Vega made the announcement Wednesday in an email sent to Rochester Catholic School educators. Vega gave no reason for Strickland’s apparent removal.

She stated: “I am writing to inform you of a change of leadership at Lourdes High School. Yesterday, June 21, was Steve Strickland's last day with Rochester Catholic Schools. Steve had a great 5-year tenure as the RCS Activities Director and we are grateful for all he did for the system. Please join me in wishing him the best.

“(Lourdes Principal) Mary Spring and (Lourdes Activities Secretary) Alisa Rossow will collaborate on any immediate needs. The search for a new Activities Director will begin as soon as possible. We know this is an important position and are committed to finding someone great.”

A call seeking a further response from Vega was not returned.

ADVERTISEMENT

Strickland did not comment when reached for an interview.

Strickland, 54, was widely respected for his work as Lourdes Activities Director, appreciated for his hard-working style and personable approach. He’d also been a longtime Lourdes track and field coach. In May, he announced that he’d be retiring from that position at the end of this school year.

Also Read
Fatal Motorcycle vs. Passenger Vehicle Crash
Local
Motorcyclist killed in Northeast Rochester crash Thursday
Just before 1 p.m. Thursday, Rochester police and fire were called to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of East Circle Drive and Northern Valley Drive Northeast.
June 23, 2022 04:00 PM
 · 
By  Erich Fisher
Leimbek.jpg
Prep
Leimbek adjusting to, enjoying being the Redhawks' head man
Former baseball great Shawn Leimbek has taken over as head coach of the American Legion Rochester Redhawks this summer.
June 23, 2022 03:30 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
070821-BOYS-GIRLS-CLUB-SWIMMING-LESSONS-01520.jpg
Local
Swim lesson backlog leaves many asking about extra space
Delayed opening at Silver Lake Park pool and closing of Rochester YMCA reduce number of pools most recently used for lessons as others in the city remain unused.
June 23, 2022 03:00 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Load More

Related Topics: ROCHESTERLOURDES HIGH SCHOOL
Pat Ruff
By Pat Ruff
Pat has been a Post Bulletin sports reporter since 1994. He covers Rochester John Marshall football, as well as a variety of other southeastern Minnesota football teams. Among my other southeastern Minnesota high school beats are girls basketball, boys and girls tennis, boys and girls track and field, high school and American Legion baseball, volleyball, University of Minnesota sports (on occasion) and the Timberwolves (on occasion). Readers can reach Pat at 507-285-7723 or pruff@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Mayo, John Marshall boys baseball
Prep
Breaking down the Firecracker 92 Legion baseball tournament
A look at the Rochester teams in this weekend's Firecracker baseball tournament.
June 23, 2022 03:33 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Baseball Scores Results graphic
Prep
Legion baseball results for Wednesday, June 22, 2022
A scoreboard of baseball games.
June 22, 2022 11:27 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Baseball Scores Results graphic
Prep
Legion baseball results for Tuesday, June 21, 2022
A scoreboard of baseball games.
June 21, 2022 09:46 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Section 1AAA track championships
Prep
Century relay team makes splash at nationals
Panthers' 4x100 girls relay team finishes fourth at Nike Outdoors Nationals in Eugene, Ore.
June 21, 2022 08:35 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff