Strum highlights All-State girls basketball choices from southeastern Minnesota

Stewartville point guard Haylie Strum highlights a group of four southeastern Minnesota girls basketball players who were named to this season’s Minnesota Girls Basketball Coaches Association All-State team.

Strum, also the Post Bulletin’s All-Area Player of the Year, led the Tigers to the Class AAA state final where they were edged by Benilde-St. Margaret’s. Strum finished the season averaging 15.5 points (50% field-goal shooting, 40% on 3-pointers), 3.4 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 3.5 steals per game. She did that despite playing barely more than a half in many games, the Tigers with so many blowout wins. Stewartville finished its season 29-3, including winning 26 straight games before falling in the state championship.

Strum was selected All-State in Class AAA. She’ll play next season at Division III Luther College.

Hayfield teammates Kristen Watson and Natalie Beaver were both named All-State in Class A. They were a part of a team that finished fourth at state. Watson, a junior point guard, averaged 18.7 points, 3.8 steals and shot 40% from the field. Beaver, a 5-foot-11 sharpshooting junior forward, averaged 17.2 points, 8.6 rebounds, 2.4 steals, 1.8 assists and 1.4 blocks per game. She shot a blistering 56% from the field, including 39% on 3-pointers.

Also named to the All-State team was Goodhue senior forward Tori Miller, making it in Class AA. Miller, who helped her Wildcats to a third-place state finish, averaged 15 points, 7 rebounds, 3 steals and 2.5 assists per game.

Southeastern Minnesota players named to the All-State honorable mention team were Houston’s Sydney Torgerson, Lanesboro’s Kaci Ruen, Plainview-Elgin-Millville’s Abigail O’Reilly, Caledonia’s Ava Privet, Goodhue’s Elisabeth Gadient, Lourdes’ Vivica Bretton and Ella Hopkins, Austin’s Olivia Walsh, Red Wing’s Sammi Chandler and Mayo’s Hannah Hanson.

CLASS A

Jordan Zurich, Mountain Iron-Buhl; Sage Ganyo, Mountain Iron-Buhl; Kaitlyn Rohloff, Hancock; Kristen Watson, Hayfield; Natalie Beaver, Hayfield; Abby Berge, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa; Madeline Guetzkow, Mayer Lutheran; Ireland Stassen, Minneota; Kadence Hesse, Sleepy Eye.

Honorable mention

Sydney Torgerson, Houston; Kaci Ruen, Lanesboro; Paige Ford, Randolph.

CLASS AA

Maddyn Greenway, Providence Academy; Tori Oehrlein, Crosby-Ironton; Addi Mack, Minnehaha Academy; Tori Miller, Goodhue; Avery Rich, New London-Spicer; Avery Koenen, Montivideo; Kylan Gerads, Albany; Alyssa Sand, Albany; Sophie Lahti, Pine City; Grace Counts, Providence, Academy.

Honorable mention

Abigail O’Reilly, Plainview-Elgin-Millville; Ava Privet, Caledonia; Elisabeth Gadient, Goodhue; Vivica Bretton, Lourdes; Ella Hopkins, Lourdes; Sidney Schultz, NRHEG.

CLASS AAA

Dani Nuest, Becker; Olivia Olson, Benilde-St. Margaret’s; Ayhla Brown, Becker; Maren Westin, Becker; Haylie Strum, Stewartville; Kendall McGee, Benilde-St. Margaret’s; Hadley Thul, Alexandria; Brynn Beffert, Hutchinson; Ellabelle Pritchard, Holy Angels.

Honorable mention

Olivia Walsh, Austin; Sammi Chandler, Red Wing; Peyton Stevermer, Mankato East; Teresa Kiewiet, Mankato West;

CLASS AAAA

Tessa Johnson, St. Michael-Albertville; Nunu Agara, Hopkins; Taylor Woodson, Hopkins; Liv McGill, Hopkins; Jordan Ode, Maple Grove; Aaliyah Crump, Minnetonka; Kennedy Sanders, Chaska; Kennedy Klick, Maple Grove; Abbhy Krzewinski, Wayzata; Molly Lenz, Eden Prairie.

Honorable mention

Hannah Hanson, Mayo.

