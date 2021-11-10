Surging LeRoy-Ostrander ready for another challenge at state tournament

The LeRoy-Ostrander football team certainly did not take the easy path to the Nine-Man state tournament.

The Cardinals, on a six-game winning streak, survived the Section 1 gauntlet as they defeated seventh-ranked Grand Meadow in the semifinals and second-ranked Lanesboro in the section title game, avenging their two losses from the regular season.

“We’re playing some good football,” L-O coach Trevor Carrier said. “When you beat the No. 7-ranked team Grand Meadow and then No. 2 at Lanesboro, it’s always tough, but Section One is always tough.”

RELATED: Chatfield not content with a state berth: 'I don’t think they’re satisfied with a section championship' Chatfield, making its first state football appearance since winning a title in 2013, will face Minneapolis North in the state quarterfinals at 7 p.m. Thursday in Rochester.

Of the last seven state tournaments played, the Section 1 winner has won the Nine-Man championship six times, including six in a row from 2013-18.

“It’s good football in Section One,” Carrier said. “There’s been a lot of success and we hope to continue that, but at the end of the day we have to focus on us and play ball.”

ADVERTISEMENT

LeRoy-Ostrander's next challenge is against Section 4 champion Wheaton/Herman-Norcross in the state quarterfinals at 7 p.m. Thursday at Macalester College. L-O and Wheaton/Herman-Norcross have similar numbers. Both teams are 9-2. The Cardinals average 44.0 points per game while allowing 17.5. Wheaton averages 43.9 points per game and allows 15.0.

“They’re different from what we see in Section One,” Carrier said. “They're going with three or four receivers and only put three linemen down and are going to try to spread us out.”

L-O played Mountain Lake early in the season and it also likes to use a spread formation. Spring Grove is also a passing team out of Section 1.

“We stood up to those two tests pretty well,” Carrier said. “With our defensive line, we can get after the quarterback pretty well without having to blitz.”

The Cardinals feature a strong defensive line in Tanner Olson, Gavin Sweeney and Hayden Saas. That trio combined for 46 tackles in a 30-6 victory against Lanesboro in the section final.

“When they get pressure it helps our secondary out because now we can back off a little more and watch the ball, watch the routes,” Carrier said. "They only have three offensive linemen so we’re getting a hat on a hat, and we think we can win those battles."

Tristan Lewison, Layne Bird and Chase Johnson all have three interceptions for the Cardinals.

“We’ve done a good job all year of forcing turnovers,” Carrier said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chase Johnson has been an unstoppable force for the L-O offense this season. The senior has accounted for a whopping 48 touchdowns. The quarterback has rushed for 2,045 yards on 183 carries and 30 touchdowns while passing for 1,204 yards and 17 TDs. He has also returned a fumble for a touchdown.

“He does a little bit of everything and is a catalyst for us for sure,” Carrier said. “We have a really good offensive line that he gets to kind of hide behind a bit.

“Chase doesn’t need a lot of room because he can wiggle through the smallest of holes,” the coach added. “And then if you do get your hands on him, he can run you over. He’s very strong. So if we can move the line of scrimmage, we’ll be OK.”

The Cardinals also received a boost when Tanner Olson was moved from the offensive line to running back late in the season. He has 398 yards rushing and eight TDs in just three games.

Lewison has averaged 23.4 yards on 32 catches with 10 TDs while Sweeny averages 25.0 yards on 12 catches with four TDs.

“We’re happy where we are at offensively,” Carrier said.

Carrier is in his third year as the head coach at L-O and the Cardinals have a 24-5 record during his tenure. He had been an assistant in the program for six years prior to that.

“We’ve definitely done a good job of getting back on the map,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

LeRoy-Ostrander is making its first state tournament appearance since 2004 and will be looking to win its first state football title. The Cardinals were the Nine-Man state runners-up in 1993 and 1995.

“There’s a lot of community support and school support,” Carrier said. “It’s what small-town living is all about right now.”

Nine-Man state quarterfinals

Who: LeRoy-Ostrander (9-2) vs. Wheaton/Herman-Norcross (9-2).

When/Where: 7 p.m. Thursday at Macalester College.

Up Next: The winner advances to the Nine-Man state semifinals against the Kittson County Central and Ogilvie winner at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 18 at U.S. Bank Stadium.