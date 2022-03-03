Surprise: Farmington ends Mayo girls' season

The Mayo girls basketball team didn’t see this coming.

The Spartans had considered Farmington’s No. 6 seed and not-so-hot 7-19 record and figured the Tigers wouldn’t be too sizable of a problem. The teams met in Wednesday’s Section 1AAAA quarterfinals at McNish Gymnasium.

Mayo was seeded third and with an 18-8 record.

Well, Farmington played stunningly well. At least the Tigers’ performance — especially in the first half — certainly stunned Mayo, as they built a 23-point intermission lead and then had just enough to hang on for a 68-60 upset win.

Mayo turned in one of its most troubled opening halves of the season, particularly with turnovers. But for that, it largely credited Farmington.

“I think we just panicked some after realizing that they were good,” Mayo junior guard Taylor Hill said. “I think we overlooked them. We had to be stronger with the ball and be stronger physically with them. Those turnovers (12 in the first half) were created by Farmington’s hands. They were everywhere.”

Mayo’s Taylor Hill (2) drives towards the net during a Section 1AAAA girls basketball quarterfinal game against Farmington on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at Mayo High School in Rochester. Farmington defeated Mayo 68-60. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Two other factors played major roles in Mayo digging such a massive first-half hole. One was that Farmington seemed to make every shot it took in those opening 18 minutes. The other was that the Spartans’ best player and best athlete — speedy, quick, strong and agile guard Hannah Hanson — spent most of the first half on the bench, in foul trouble. She was whistled for her third personal before the first half was done.

Hanson eventually fouled out late in the game, but not before being a primary spark in Mayo’s excellent and table-turning second half. But hers and her teammates’ efforts still weren’t quite enough to get Mayo all the way over the hump.

“Not having Hannah was huge,” Mayo coach Andy Bromeling said. “She is everything for us. She gets so many steals and layups. Everyone looks to Hannah as our leader and playmaker. When she’s out, we miss all of that a lot.”

To Mayo’s credit, even after such a first-half struggle and being hit with that 23-point deficit, it never gave up on the idea of winning.

The Spartans almost completely cleaned up their turnover woes in the second half, started to take better shots and also make them. They also suddenly turned their defense way up. With Hanson leading the way out front, and getting lots of help from guards Hill, Kaia Kirkeby and Izabell Ruskell, Mayo was all over Farmington early in the second half.

It forced five quick turnovers and after Hanson got a steal and turned it into a breakaway layup, Mayo was right back in the game, trailing just 45-34.

And then it just kept coming. After Hill buried a 3-pointer with 6:15 left, and then got a layup, was fouled, and had Ava Miller grab her miss and convert, Mayo was really in business, down just 54-50 with 5:38 left.

But Farmington spent the rest of the game refusing to completely wilt. It made just enough baskets, turned Mayo over just enough and dominated the offensive glass enough to hold the desperate Spartans off and advance to the section semifinals.

It was 6-foot-1 center Miller who led this young Mayo team (just one senior starter) offensively. The sophomore had 17 points. Hill added 14, Hanson 10 and Kirkeby — a freshman — had 8.

Farmington’s top scorer was Hannah Hansen with 17 points, including three 3-pointers.

Farmington 68, Mayo 60

No. 6 FARMINGTON (68)

Marin Blom 12 P, 2 3-PT; Marianah Scott 2 P; Grace Schaffer 23 P, 3 3-PT; Rosella Wille 18 P, 1 3-PT; Hannah Hansen 17 P, 3 3-PT; Ellie Mogensen 5 P; Magi Bjornson 2 P.

No. 3 MAYO (60)

Adit Koth 2 P; Kianna Young 1 P; Izabell Ruskell 8 P, 1 3-PT; Taylor Hill 14 P, 2 3-PT; Hannah Hanson 10 P; Ava Miller 17 P; Kaia Kirkeby 8 P.

Halftime: FARM 40, MAYO 17.

Free throws: FARM 17-23, MAYO 20-30.

Three-point goals: FARM 9, MAYO 3.