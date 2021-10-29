Sweet 16: Winona High boys qualify for state for 16th time

FARIBAULT -- Winona High used a nice combination of veteran runners and newcomers to run its way to the championship of the Section One, Class AA boys cross country meet on Thursday at Alexander Park.

The Winhawks had five runners place in the top 21 and scored 77 points to capture the section title and earn the program’s 16th trip to the state meet.

This will be Winona’s second trip to state in the past five years, having gone most recently in 2017.

The Winhawks were led Thursday by junior Myles Rasmussen, who placed eighth in a time of 17:40.3. Their other scorers included seventh-grader Phineas Van Fossen (14th, 18:01.9); freshman Leo Lohnes (16th, 18:04.6); senior Brenden Full (21st, 18:17.2) and junior Jared Loos (22nd, 18:23.0).

Albert Lea finished as the team runner-up, with 88 points. Austin placed third (102) and Stewartville was a close fourth (103).

ADVERTISEMENT

Winona and Albert Lea qualified to race as teams at next week’s Class AA state meet. The AA boys race is set to begin at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, at St. Olaf College in Northfield.

Albert Lea’s Gavin Hanke captured the section individual championship, finishing the 5k course in 16:57.9. He was the lone runner to break 17 minutes. Other area runners who qualified for state include Red Wing’s Aaron Freier (3rd, 17:12.2); Kasson-Mantorville’s David Obst (4th, 17:27.1); Stewartville’s Josh Langseth (5th, 17:27.6) and Caleb Goff (7th, 17:28.1); and P-E-M’s Baylor Hagen (6th, 17:27.7).

SECTION 1AA BOYS

TEAM TOTALS

*1. Winona 77, *2. Albert Lea 88, 3. Austin 102, 4. Stewartville 103, 5. Red Wing 128, 6. Faribault 139, 7. Plainview-Elgin-Millville 175, 8. Waseca 187, 9. Kasson-Mantorville 223, 10. Zumbrota-Mazeppa/Kenyon-Wanamingo 257, 11. Cannon Falls.

* -- state-meet qualifier

INDIVIDUALS

(Top 20)

ADVERTISEMENT

1. Gavin Hanke (AL) 16:57.9, *2. Isaac Feldkamp (Was) 17:12.0, *3. Aaron Freier (RW) 17:12.2, *4. David Obst (KM) 17:27.1, *5. Josh Langseth (Stew) 17:27.6, *6. Baylor Hagen (PEM) 17:27.7, *7. Caleb Goff (Stew) 17:28.1, 8. Myles Rasmussen (Win) 17:40.3, 9. Carson Pieper (Byr) 17:42, 10. Andrew Farrar (RW) 17:44.4, 11. Isaiah Fitzgerald (Stew) 17:47.1, 12. Thomas Herrick (Aust) 17:50.0, 13. Jonathan Tienter (PEM) 18:00.0, 14. Phineas Van Fossen (Win) 18:01.9, 15. Alexander Tuma (Fbo) 18:03.1, 16. Leo Lohnes (Win) 18:04.6, 17. Joe Feldkamp (Was) 18:04.8, 18. Isaiah McGaffey (AL) 18:06.0, 19. Thomas Asmus (Aust) 18:07.7, 20. Pacey Brekke (AL).

* -- state-meet qualifier

FULL SECTION 1AA RESULTS: RaceBerryJam.com