Tacos and softball: Pine Island mother, daughter duo Kim and Cheyenne Jones soaking up last spring together

PINE ISLAND — A lifelong softball player and now coach, Kim Jones had high hopes for her only daughter Cheyenne to follow in her footsteps.

Thus when it became time for 5-year-old Cheyenne to take her crack on the ball diamond, Kim signed her up for T-ball — the exact same way she herself was introduced to the sport.

New to the area, Kim was unaware that Rochester actually had a softball league for girls Cheyenne’s age.

Cheyenne ended up being the only girl in T-ball.

And she did not enjoy it.

ADVERTISEMENT

When it came time to sign up the following year, Cheyenne had no desire to play, even with the plan of her playing softball instead of baseball.

Kim reacted accordingly.

“I was crushed,” Kim said with a laugh. “Absolutely crushed. She was only 5 years-old, but still.”

Pine Island’s Cheyenne Jones bats during a softball game against Lourdes on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at Rochester Youth Fastpitch Softball Complex in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

To Kim’s credit, the now-Pine Island High School softball coach took a step back and didn’t push Cheyenne into anything. She let time pass.

Then one day, Cheyenne went to the neighbor’s house, where the two neighbor girls were playing softball. Kim's only daughter came home that day saying the words she had been hoping for: "Mom, sign me up for softball."

Now, it’s hard for Cheyenne to imagine life without it.

Between her mother Kim coaching at Pine Island and her father Clark Jones — who is now the head baseball coach at Rochester Community and Technical College and a former Major League scout — a good chunk of Cheyenne’s life has been spent on the ball diamond.

There were times when Kim would give a couple of bucks to some of her junior varsity players to entertain Cheyenne or bring her to Subway while Kim coached. And other times Cheyenne was a part of the team, one with the older girls. But mainly she just loved being out on the diamond with a pair of parents who were more than willing to pass on their knowledge of the game.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I'm super, super thankful to have two parents that are coaches,” Cheyenne said. “They are so busy with their lives but they've made it a point to drop everything if I want to get extra reps. And they're supportive of that.

“... I've always looked up to them and admired what they've done. I've always been kind of trucked around with them when I was younger so I got to soak it up and learn from the older girls and I really liked it. Very thankful.”

Pine Island’s Cheyenne Jones makes a play during a softball game against Lourdes on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at Rochester Youth Fastpitch Softball Complex in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

But for Cheyenne and Kim, softball has grown to be so much more than just a game.

“She’s a field rat,” Kim said. “We kind of just share now the sport together, which is just so huge. It's such a blessing, it really is, to share our passions.”

That passion has helped turn Cheyenne into one of the top players in the area.

The senior shortstop led the Panthers in every offensive category a year ago, hitting for a .459 average, with an eye-popping .593 on-base percentage. She also smacked a pair of homers and hit .481 with runners in scoring position, finishing with 21 RBI.

She will play ball at traditionally strong NAIA Grand View University in Des Moines next year, where the Academic All-State Team member is thinking about taking the path to become a dentist.

Pine Island head coach Kim Jones watches from the dugout during a softball game against Lourdes on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at Rochester Youth Fastpitch Softball Complex in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

For both Kim and Cheyenne, it’s hard to believe this is their final spring together on the field.

ADVERTISEMENT

That’s why they are doing their best to take it all in and savor every moment.

It has led to a new tradition of "Taco Tuesday" where mother and daughter get to be just that away from the softball field, while mowing down some tacos.

“As the season goes, you get so busy and wrapped up in playing,” Kim said. “And me doing the administrative piece. You want to try to make some time for each other.”

“It’s our time together,” Cheyenne said. "We're trying to soak it up all this year."

Although, next year will be quite an adjustment for both, it's one that Cheyenne is looking forward to.

"I'm super excited," Cheyenne said. "I have my roommate figured out and she is also on the softball team. I'm excited to go there and have my own independence in a way and play ball."