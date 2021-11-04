Take 2: Byron, K-M meet again in Section 1AAAA final

To look at Byron’s record and cast it aside would be the easy way to look at Friday’s Section One, Class AAAA football championship game.

It would also be a great disservice to a Bears team that has gone toe-to-toe all season with the section’s best teams -- and has turned up the volume on its play at exactly the right time.

Byron started the season 0-5, but that span included one-score losses to Winona and to Stewartville, two of the top three seeds in the Section 1AAAA playoffs.

The Bears have done a complete 180 since the second week of October, going 4-1 in their past five games and putting that 0-5 start in the rearview.

They stunned top-seeded Stewartville last Saturday, rallying from a 14-0 deficit in the final three minutes of the game to force overtime. After Stewartville scored on its first possession of OT, the Bears answered with a touchdown, then in dramatic fashion converted a two-point conversion for a 22-21 victory.

The fourth-seeded Bears (4-6) get a shot to avenge another regular-season loss on Friday, when they face rival and second-seeded Kasson-Mantorville (6-3) at 7 p.m. at Rochester Mayo High School in the Section 1AAAA championship game. The winner goes to the Class AAAA state tournament. K-M beat Byron 31-21 in the season opener, back on Sept. 3.

Friday’s game will also be a rematch of last year’s section final, a narrow 7-0 win by K-M.

“Every team is a little different but just having the extra week of practice to be around this group we have is special,” Byron coach Ben Halder said. “We know the schedule and some of the extras that go along with the game so that will be helpful. This year’s group has battled adversity with injuries and losing games early. We are excited to get out there Friday night and battle a good Kasson team and program.”

K-M has shown the ability to outscore its opponents in “track-meet” games and it has played in three one-score games, so it knows how to handle pressure situations.

“We have been in some close games that we have lost, but the encouraging thing is we battled back in each game after trailing,” KoMets coach Joel Swanson said. “I think this is important when you hit the playoffs because you are probably going to trail at some point. We talk to the team a lot about how anyone can be up when things are going well, but you really find out what you are made of when you have to come back from something that affected the team in a negative way — (have that) ‘next play’ mentality.”

Byron vs. Kasson-Mantorville

SECTION 1AAAA FINAL

When: 7 p.m., Friday

Where: at Rochester Mayo High School

Records: No. 2 seed Kasson-Mantorville 6-3; No. 4 seed Byron 4-6

Last meeting: K-M topped the Bears 31-21 in the season opener on Sept. 3

Last game: Byron won an OT thriller at top-seeded Stewartville 22-21 in the section semifinals; K-M thumped Winona 45-14

Byron notes: Though they are two games under .500, the Bears have been strong defensively and they average more points per game than they allow (25.4-21.2). They’ve allowed just 16.2 points per game over their past five games, with a 41-point effort by Mayo skewing that number. … Byron’s versatility is showing through on offense in recent weeks. QB Kale Robinson has settled in nicely in place of Nick Netzke, who was injured midway through the season. Robinson passed for 181 yards and two TDs in the win against Stewartville. James Durst, Kylan Brakke and Matt Frigaard are among his top targets. Jake Thompson balances the passing game with his running ability, behind a tough offensive line.

K-M notes: The KoMets have three losses this season, all by one score and all against teams that have a combined 20-7 record — 14-7 vs. Mankato East, 28-21 at Stewartville, and 17-14 at Owatonna. … K-M averages 33.1 points per game and allows 19.9. … QB Matt Donovan and powerful running back Anthony Moe Tucker highlight a run-heavy option offense for the KoMets, an offense that spreads the ball around. Those two combined for 373 rushing yards and four TDs in a win against Winona last week. K-M ran for 465 yards as a team.

Byron coach Ben Halder says: "Our defense has been our backbone all season. They've kept us in games all year, even early when we weren't able to score and find the end zone they kept us in games. … (The KoMets) are really good offensively and have multiple weapons to hurt you with. One of the biggest things with any defensive game plan is to really limit the big play. And they have really been producing big plays on the ground with different people and through the air this year which has added another element of difficulty.”

K-M coach Joel Swanson says: "Byron is on a roll and momentum is on their side. Obviously they have learned from adversity and overcoming the beginning of their season. They lost quite a few close games early on. But they have hung with it and you can see their confidence grow. They appear to be making a lot of big plays on special teams — blocked a punt, recovered an onside kick, etc. On offense they have some explosive athletes who have made plays in recent games. On defense, they seem to create problems for offenses quite often by penetrating players up the field. And of course they are our arch rivals. Whenever you play them you can throw out any records because you know it will be a battle until the end.”