Taking it to The Bank: A look at southeastern Minnesota teams in the state soccer semifinals

The high school soccer state tournaments resume Wednesday bright and early Wednesday morning.

Here’s a look at southeastern Minnesota teams that will play in the state semifinals in Minneapolis, at the home of the Minnesota Vikings, over the next two days.

Mayo vs. Mounds View

What: Class AAA boys state semifinal

When: 8 a.m. Wednesday, U.S. Bank Stadium

Records: Mayo 15-3-0, Mounds View 14-5-0

Tickets: Adults $14, Students $9; available online only, at MSHSL.org/tickets

WHAT TO KNOW

• Wrecking the ranked: For the first time since beating Northfied in the Section 1AAA quarterfinals, Mayo will face a team that is not ranked in the top 10 in the state. Since then, the Spartans have defeated No. 10 Century in the section semifinals, No. 2 Lakeville South in the section championship game and No. 5 Minneapolis Southwest in the state quarterfinals. No. 8-ranked Duluth East is the only top-10 team remaining in the Class AAA tournament. East plays unranked Rosemount in the other state semifinal.

• Comfort zone: Mayo brings a 10-match winning streak into the state semifinals. Throughout that streak, the Spartans have allowed six total goals, never more than one goal in a match. Six of those 10 victories have come by more than one goal, though Mayo has proven to be comfortable playing in close matches, too. It beat Century 2-1 in the section semifinals, then beat Minneapolis Southwest in penalty kicks to win the state quarterfinal match.

PIZM vs. Southwest Christian

What: Class A boys state semifinal

When: 5 p.m. Wednesday, U.S. Bank Stadium

Records: PIZM 17-0-2, Southwest Christian 14-3-3

WHAT TO KNOW

• Untouchable, mostly: Aside from a 2-2 tie against Section 1AA champ Byron and a 2-2 tie against Schaeffer Academy in the regular season, Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa is unblemished. The Wildcats have not lost a match this season, thanks to a stellar defense that allows 0.5 goals per game. They haven’t allowed more than two goals in a match this season and have recorded 12 shutouts, including a 1-0 blanking of St. Cloud Cathedral in the state quarterfinals.

• High-powered ‘O’: Southwest Christian hasn’t been quite as stout defensively as PIZM, but it still allows less than a goal per game. It can score, too, averaging 3.5 goals per game. In the postseason -- the Section 6A playoffs and state quarterfinals combined -- Southwest Christian has scored 23 goals in three games.

Lourdes vs. Humboldt/OWL

What: Class A boys state semifinal

When: 7 p.m. Wednesday, U.S. Bank Stadium

Records: Lourdes 10-8-2, St. Paul Humboldt/OWL 12-7-1

WHAT TO KNOW

• Building for the postseason: Lourdes and Humboldt/Open World Learning are teams that are built for the postseason. Neither has a flashy record, but that speaks to the quality of opponents they faced in the regular season. Five of Lourdes’ eight losses this season came against teams currently ranked in the top 10 in the state. Likewise for Humboldt/OWL, six of its seven defeats this season have come against ranked opponents. Humboldt/OWL is ranked No. 7 in the state; Lourdes is unranked.

• What is OWL?: St. Paul Open World Learning is self-described as “a small-by-design school that's part of the national network of EL Education Schools (formerly Expeditionary Learning). Our curriculum is designed around Learning Expeditions – projects that allow students to investigate issues in our school, the community and the world.” It is part of the St. Paul Public Schools system.

Cotter vs. Minnehaha Academy

What: Class A girls state semifinal

When: 7 p.m. Thursday, U.S. Bank Stadium

Records: Cotter 17-1-2, Minnehaha Academy 14-2-2

WHAT TO KNOW

• Ramblin’ along: Cotter won its first Section 1A championship last fall, but didn’t get the opportunity to play in a state tournament due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Ramblers are making the most of this season and this opportunity. They rolled to a 4-0 state quarterfinal victory against St. Cloud Cathedral and have shut out all four of their postseason opponents by a combined score of 24-0. Cotter has recorded 10 consecutive shutouts and hasn’t allowed a goal since Sept. 25 in a 6-1 win vs. Kasson-Mantorville.

• Score! Score! Score!: Cotter likes to score and it’s good at it. The Ramblers have the second-highest scoring offense in Class A girls soccer (5.8 goals per game) and during their current 14-game unbeaten streak, they’ve outscored opponents 67-1. Olivia Gardner leads the team with 43 goals, while Allyssa Williams has 26.