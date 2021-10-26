Teams and runners to watch in the Section 1 girls cross country meets

SECTION 1AAA



When: Thursday

Where: Brooktree Golf Course, Owatonna

• Farmington and Lakeville South are the cream of the crop in this section with the Tigers ranked No. 6 and South eighth in Class AAA. But Northfield and Century are coming off strong performances at the Big Nine Conference championships, which saw the Raiders (61 points) just edge the Panthers by a point. It was Northfield eighth-grader Caley Graber who was the individual conference champion with a time of 19:24.13 seconds. It also was the third best time in Section 1AAA this season. Jazzlyn Hanenberger finished fifth to lead Century. The freshman has the top time this season in Section 1AAA when she ran a personal best 19:21.9 at the Rochester All-City Championships on Oct. 12. Next is Lakeville South freshman Claire Vukovics (19:23.2), followed by Graber and then Farmington sophomores Mackenzy Lippold (19:24.7) and Marianah Scott (19:26.2).

Zumbrota-Mazeppa/Kenyon-Wanamingo's Natasha Sortland runs in a varsity cross country meet on Sept. 24, 2020, at Kasson-Mantorville High School. Post Bulletin file photo / Joe Ahlquist

SECTION 1AA

When: Thursday

Where: North Alexander Park, Faribault

• This is a section that could see a number of schools take the team title. Byron finished second at the Hiawatha Valley League championship meet, while Kasson-Mantorville took fourth. Faribault finished sixth at the Big Nine championships followed by Winona. ... Although the team title is up for grabs, Natasha Sortland is a heavy favorite to win the individual one. The Zumbrota-Mazeppa/Kenyon-Wanamingo junior has the fastest time in Section 1AA (18:08.0) by almost 40 seconds. Waseca junior Ella Dufault is closest (18:46.9). Red Wing eighth-grader Nora Hanson is next (19:05.9), followed by Austin freshman Marissa Shute (19:10) and Kasson-Mantorville seventh-grader Abigail Tri (19:29.6). Sortland won the HVL title over Tri by over 90 seconds.

Winona Cotter’s Sonja Semling crosses the finish line seventh during the 52nd Annual Mayo Invitational cross county meet on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, at Eastwood Park in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

SECTION 1A

When: Thursday

Where: Northern Hills Golf Course, Rochester

• The team title looks to be Lake City's for the taking as the Tigers are ranked 11th in Class A and are coming off a first-place finish at the HVL championships with 62 points. Byron finished second with 92 points. Olivia Yotter, Peyton Meincke and Jacey Majerus all finished in the top eight to lead the Tigers. Seventh-grade Yotter has the fifth fastest time in Section 1A with a 19:56.8 at the Packer Invitational earlier this year. But it's Winona Cotter freshman Sonja Semling who's seen as the favorite as she holds the fastest time in Section 1A this season with a 19:41.1. Lourdes freshman Anna Peikert is right behind her with the second best time (19:42.8). Peikert finished third at the HVL championships, followed by teammate Abigail Oxentenko and ahead of Yotter.

-- Alex VandenHouten / Post Bulletin