Teams to beat in the Section 1AA and 1A baseball playoffs

ROCHESTER — The Section 1AA and 1A playoffs begin on Wednesday with the winner of each section earning a trip to the state tournament.

The first round of play in both sections is an elimination round. After that, the final eight teams in each section will play a double-elimination format.

Here is a look at the top seeds in both Section 1AA and 1A.

SECTION 1AA

Zumbrota-Mazeppa

The Cougars (14-3) swept a doubleheader from Cannon Falls late in the regular season, clinching the No. 1 section seed. Z-M has strong pitching and allows just 2.9 runs per game. Preston Ohm (5-0 record, 55 K’s) is not only perfect on the mound, but the lefty has a 0.00 ERA and is batting .492. Fellow junior Kaleb Lochner is 4-2 with a 1.62 ERA while freshman Hudson Ohm is 4-1 with a 1.65 ERA. Jack Krier is batting .371 while Hunter Streit is at .333 and tied with Preston Ohm for the team lead with 14 RBIs.

Dover-Eyota

The Eagles (16-3), the No. 2 seed, have a veteran squad and they are a force on offense, averaging a section-best 8.5 runs per game. D-E has also held opponents to 3.3 runs per contest. Gavin Gust is batting .491 with eight doubles, two triples, a homer and 14 runs scored. Karsen Behnken (.473, four doubles, a homer, 19 runs) and Mavrick Sobczak (.400, five doubles, two triples, two homers, 22 runs) are also hitting .400 or better. Bolton Thesing is hitting .340 with six doubles and a team-best 25 runs score.

Cannon Falls

Cannon Falls (15-4) is the No. 3 seed and has a trio of strong pitchers in Jack Meyers (5-1 record, three saves, 1.59 ERA), Jadan Winchell (3-1, 3.52 ERA) and Tyler Johnston (3-1, 1.66 ERA). The Bombers also have a strong hitting lineup as Meyers is batting .362 with 16 RBIs while Winchell is hitting .370 with 20 RBIs. Catcher Elliott Nelson is batting .388 and Ari Wells is hitting .320 with 16 RBIs.

LaCrescent-Hokah

The fourth-seeded Lancers (14-6) are third in the section in scoring behind D-E and Caldeonia as they average 6.8 runs per game. They feature a trio of solid two-way players in Eli McCool, Kale Baker and Mayes Boyer. McCool is batting .375 with five doubles, two triples, 14 RBIs and 23 runs while also going 4-1 with a 1.40 ERA on the mound. Baker is hitting .311 with five doubles, two triples and nine RBIs while he is 4-1 with a 2.96 ERA as a pitcher. Boyer is batting .271 with two triples and 12 RBIs and is 3-0 with a 1.25 ERA on the mound.

Prep Section 1 baseball pairings Section 1 baseball pairings for the 2023 playoffs

Chatfield

The fifth-seeded Gophers have had key injuries to their staff ace (Carter Daniels) and starting second baseman (Drew Schindler). They still managed to go 15-5, led by Luke Carrier, who is hitting .479 with 15 RBIs and 18 runs scored while going 3-1 on the mound with a 1.79 ERA. Kail Schott is batting .444 with 16 RBIs and Drew O’Connor is hitting .395 with 16 RBIs. Daniels has only pitched five innings, but he is hitting .391 with 17 runs scored. Sulley Ferguson is 2-0 with a 1.90 ERA.

SECTION 1A

Lyle/Austin Pacelli

The Athletics (18-1), the top seed in the section, have a strong all-around team. They feature three strong pitchers in Hunter VaDeer (6-1, 0.66 ERA, 82 K’s in 31 ⅔ innings) and Isaac Nelsen (5-0, 0.19 ERA, 46 K’s) and Jake Truckenmiller (3-0, one save, 1.14 ERA). VaDeer also leads the offensive attack hitting .464 with six doubles, three triples, two homers and 22 RBIs. Landon Meyer is hitting .371, Nelsen is batting .361 and both players have three doubles and 17 RBIs. Mac Nelson is hitting .322 with four doubles, two homers and 22 RBIs.

Southland

Rebels (12-2) are the No. 2 seed in section and they have the pitching to make a deep playoff run. Riley Jax and Travis Kirtz both have perfect 5-0 records. Jax has a 1.33 ERA while Kirtz has a 2.05 ERA. Tyson Stevens (2-1, 1.85 ERA) has also been solid on the mound.The offense is led by Travis Kirtz, Easton Meyer, Stevens, Jonas Wiste, Isaac Felten and Jack Bruggeman. The Rebels split a pair of games against No. 1 seed Lyle/Pacelli during the season, losing 9-2 and winning 8-1.

Fillmore Central/Lanesboro

The Falcons (13-6) tailed off a bit at the end of the season, losing five of six, but they had some solid wins over Class AA teams during the year and earned the No. 3 seed. Stephan Schultz has led the offense, hitting .373 with seven doubles, two homers, 24 RBIs and 16 runs scored. Byrce Corson is hitting .327 with 32 runs scored, nine RBIs and 13 steals; Ty Sexton is at .333 with 15 RBIs and 15 runs scored while Dillon O’Connor is hitting .288 with a homer, 18 RBIs and 20 runs scored. The pitching staff is led by Cooper Ferrie (3-1, 2.10 ERA) and Gunner Benson (4-2, 5.50 ERA).

United South Central

USC (13-3) is the No. 4 seed in the section, but it is the highest ranked in terms of QRF rating with a 72.2 score, which is No. 4 in all of Class A. The team is led by Nick Bushlack, a Gopher Conference Player of the Year candidate, Zale Bushlack and Taybor Conley. USC dropped its first two games of the season and then didn’t lose again until falling 2-1 to No. 5 Kenyon-Wanamingo in the regular-season finale.

Kenyon-Wanamingo

The Knights (10-8) are the No. 5 seed and have a veteran team. Will Van Epps led the Gopher Conference with 25 hits while hitting five doubles and two homers. As a pitcher, he also led the conference with 50 strikeouts. Catcher Jaedin Johnson had six doubles, a triple and four home runs while slugging over .650. Noah Wallaker is hitting .385 with a team-best .590 on-base percentage while Alex Lee has a .309 batting average and has been solid in relief with a pair of saves. Gunner Kennedy is a reliable pitcher who is second on the team in strikeouts.