Who are the teams to beat in Section 1 softball?

ROCHESTER — After a quick, five-week regular season, the softball postseason is here.

Once again many of the area's best have their sights set on a deep postseason run — one that ends in Caswell Park in North Mankato at the state tournament. But first things first is the section tournaments. Just like in year's past, it should be an absolute battle.

Prep Players to watch in this year's Section 1 softball playoffs Once again, Section 1, from Class A to AAAA is as competitive as ever, with a number of teams capable of making deep postseason runs.

With that, here are some teams to watch for in the Section 1 softball postseason tournament — which kicks off Monday — across all classes:

Section 1A

Bethlehem Academy

With an average of nearly 10 runs a game the Cardinals have been impressive all season long. Their only loss came to Class A No. 1 ranked Randolph 6-0 on April 27 in what ultimately decided the Gopher Conference regular season title. Yet BA is a perfect 8-0 in Section 1A play.

Southland

The Rebels won the Southeast Conference with a perfect 13-0 record and now are eyeing their first state appearance since 1995. Eighth-grader Laney Weis is a major reason why. She has a 1.31 ERA in 85 ⅔ innings with an incredible 179 strikeouts and is also hitting a team-best .426 with seven doubles. Riana Ulven is hitting .500 for Southland, whose only loss came to United South Central on May 8.

Houston

The Hurricanes started the year 12-0 and have just three losses with two of them coming to Southland. Lilly Carr is a good one for Houston, delivering in the circle and with the stick. The No. 2 seeded Hurricanes open up by hosting No. 7 Fillmore Central 5 p.m. Monday.

Chatfield celebrates after defeating Cannon Falls during the second Section 1AA softball championship game on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at Todd Park in Austin. Chatfield defeated Cannon Falls 11-0, advancing them to State. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Section 1AA

St. Charles

The Saints have been the cream of the crop in Section 1AA all season long, entering the postseason ranked No. 1 in Class AA by the Minnesota High School Fastpitch Coaches Association. They did just end the regular season with a tough, hard-fought 2-1 loss to Class AAA No. 2 ranked Winona. Still, with Makadyn Gust and Lauryn Delger leading a potent offense, combined with the stellar Brenna Koeppel in the circle sport a Class AA best average margin of victory by nearly eight runs per game. They are a perfect 10-0 in Section play with wins over two other teams on this list in the forms of Chatfield and Winona Cotter. Still, Section 1AA should be a challenge.

Chatfield

The defending Class AA state champions had a bumpy stretch during the middle of the season, losing four of five in a stretch to talented squads in St. Charles, Winona Cotter and Byron. Yet, the Gophers are playing good ball now, having won seven in a row, scoring double digit runs in four of them. Don’t get out ace Claire Springer and the No. 3-seeded Gophers.

Winona Cotter

A team that looks to knock off the defending champs is the Ramblers, who earned the No. 2 seed after beating Chatfield 3-2 on April 27. Madison Hazelton has continued to shine in the circle for the Ramblers, recently picking up career strikeout No. 500 as just a junior. Coach Pat Bowlin also just hit a milestone, registering his 800th career win. The all-time record is 802. Savy Repinski and Emilia Krage are also players to watch for the Ramblers.

Zumbrota-Mazeppa

The Cougars have flown under the radar all season long, but no longer after winning the Hiawatha Valley League regular season title. They are the top seed on the other side of the bracket, sitting at 16-4 with wins over Cotter, Kasson-Mantorville, Byron and a split with Cannon Falls — the No. 2 seed on Z-M’s side of the bracket. Camryn Kovars is a good one for the Cougars.

Winona celebrates after defeating Kasson-Mantorville 4-1 in a Section 1AAA softball championship on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at Todd Park in Austin. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

1AAA

Winona

The Winhawks look more than capable of capturing another section title — they’ve won six of the past seven Section 1AAA titles. Makayla Steffes and Ava Hamsund provide one of the best pitching staffs in the state with both sitting at a sub-1.00 ERA with 50 plus innings pitched. Olivia Poulin and Macy McNally have been great at the dish for the Winhawks, whose only two losses have come to Class 4A Park of Cottage Grove and to Mankato East. They recently took care of No. 3 ranked Mankato West — the defending Class AAA champs — 8-1.

Byron

Thanks to the thunderous bat and powerful right arm of Macy Borowski, Byron seems to be Winona’s biggest competitor in the section. The Brown University commit has allowed just six earned runs on the year and has smacked nine homers. Lindsey Schultz and Macy's sister Mia also swing a great bat for the Bears.

Kasson-Mantorville

The KoMets were in the Section 1AAA final a year ago and return ace Ella Babcock along with standout Calleigh Richards. The KoMets had hit a bit of a snag down the stretch, losing three straight to Owatonna, Winona and Cannon Falls, yet bounced back in the season finale against Red Wing 10-0.

1AAAA

Owatonna

The Huskies have five losses, four of them have come to teams ranked in the top three in Class AAA — Mankato East, Winona and Mankato West. Yet, Owatonna won’t see them again this postseason and instead were 7-1 against Section 1AAAA opponents. The only blemish came to Northfield as part of a doubleheader on May 11.

Century

The Panthers started the season 1-6 with losses to ranked foes in Mankato East, Mankato West and Winona, then against Owatonna. Yet, the Panthers ended the year winners of eight of their last 10 with wins over Mayo, Northfield and Stewartville. Morgan Erickson is the player to keep an eye on for the Panthers, both in the circle and at the plate.

Mayo

The Spartans started the year 6-3 but had a tough time to close out the year. They lost eight of their final 10, but did rebound with a 16-1 win over John Marshall to close out the regular season. Mayo certainly has plenty of talent, specifically in Tiegan Mancuso, Alexa Carlstrom and Olivia McNallan, who are all difference-makers.

Northfield

The Raiders 5-2 in Section 1AAAA play and have won four in a row to close out the season with wins over Owatonna and Century. Courtney Graff is one of the best offensive threats in the section.