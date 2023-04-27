Tej Bhagra following in some large footsteps for Mayo tennis team

ROCHESTER — Two things seem to be in the Bhagra family DNA. They are an ability to play spectacular tennis and a deep desire to push for the greater good.

Ojas Bhagra and now younger brother Tej Bhagra have put both on display. They are the sons of Mayo Clinic doctors Sumit and Anjali Bhagra.

Ojas, a 2021 Rochester Mayo graduate, led the way. He played No. 1 singles for standout Spartans tennis teams. Ojas got things done despite his lack of size, using his quickness, guile, poise, shot making and boundless energy to beat almost everybody in his path.

Now a sophomore at Vanderbilt University, the prized student/athlete was as impactful off the courts as on them while at Mayo. He was a member of a host of service organizations, including Key Club, The Public Health Safety Advisory Board, Teens Offering Peers Support and the Rochester-Olmsted Youth Commission. He also took the lead in a group called Stories of Stigma and Strength, volunteering to help and advocate for Rochester youth who had been stigmatized.

Ojas was a leader and an example. Among those paying attention to him was Tej, a seventh-grader and a member of the Mayo tennis varsity when Ojas was a senior.

Tej, for the last two years Mayo’s No. 1 single player and ranked fifth in the state, took in everything about Ojas.

“As a person, he was a real trailblazer for me,” said Tej, who on Wednesday led No. 3-ranked Mayo to a 7-0 win over rival Century, the dazzling Mayo freshman winning his match in straight sets. “He has this incredible mindset. He gets so much done and gets so much quality out of life and is living that in college now, doing tough classes, living the college life, meeting people and networking. And he has volunteered so much. He just cares so much for people, no matter who they are. He’s been so mature from a young age. I got that from him.”

Tej got it from him while growing up as his constant companion. Despite their vast age difference, Tej was part of Ojas’ friend group from grade school on.

“I always tagged along with him, even when he was 17 and I was 12,” Tej said. “His friends were all so ‘chill’ with me. It was a really good experience. They helped me with my maturity. And my parents also helped me to do everything, except for tennis. My brother also led the way there.”

Mayo's Tej Bhagra during a No. 1 singles match against Century on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

The tennis “lessons” from Ojas have resulted in Tej already being one of the top players that Mayo has ever had. And like Ojas, Tej has gotten there despite being undersized.

Like big brother, Tej has made up for that lack of size with incredible shot making, quickness, smarts, energy and an ability to seemingly never wilt in big moments.

The larger the crowd and the bigger the match, this youngest Bhagra seems to be at his best. That has also helped him rise to one of the top-64 rankings nationally in his 16-under age group, landing him in a host of national events the last year.

“My mental game is one of my stronger parts of my tennis game,” said Tej, who opted for doubles a year ago in the individual portion of Mayo’s Section 1AA meet and ultimately placed second at state with partner Spencer Busch. This year he plans to play singles in the individual postseason.

“The mental game is the most important part in tennis,” said Tej, who recently won the USTA Northern Section’s top award for sportsmanship. “So much of it comes down to how you do in pressure moments and how you operate in those points. My game is about being consistent and patient. I try to keep in the right headspace and stay calm.”

Not only has Tej followed Ojas’ lead in being a star tennis player, but a star person and activist.

Mayo's Tej Bhagra returns the ball during a No.1 singles match against Century on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

His No. 1 thing has been pushing for financial literacy among teenagers. What began as an eighth-grade science project by him has broadened into his state-wide effort to bolster teenagers’ opportunities for financial education in the schools.

Tej has taken his efforts all the way to the top, testifying in late March before the K-12 Education Finance Committee of the Minnesota House of Representatives in St. Paul.

Not bad for a 15 year old.

Mayo's Tej Bhagra calls a ball out during a No.1 singles match against Century on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

And how did he do, being heard in the House chamber? Well, considering his calm, intelligence and Bhagra passion, it went as expected. He nailed it.

“I think I demonstrated the poise that I have on the tennis court,” Tej said. “It was a good opportunity. I didn’t hesitate in talking at all.”

Coaches' thoughts on Mayo-Century dual

It was a tale of two different moods for Mayo coach Jeff Demaray and Century coach Ben Maes after Wednesday's dual between the teams at Mayo.

Demaray, whose team is unbeaten (7-0), was a hole lot happier than Maes.

"We played pretty well today," said Demaray, whose team's closest win in the sweep was at No. 3 singles, where Caleb Neisen outlasted Prabhav Kaginele in two sets and a tie-breaker. "I liked the way we competed and I thought our singles competed really well. The way that Caleb finished the match was very good, with a lot of positive energy."

Maes felt very differently about his team. He felt it lacked fight, which bothered him.

"We were like domesticated cats playing against lions," he said. "I'm not happy at all. I didn't expect us to win, but when you play matches like that (against a powerful rival like Mayo), I expect a little bit more desire. I expect us to challenge ourselves and fight more."

Mayo 7, Century 0

Singles: Tej Bhagra (M) def. Ian Rehfeldt 6-1, 6-1; Ben Erickson (M) def. Paige Sargent 6-4, 6-2; Caleb Neisen (M) def. Prabhav Kaginele 3-6, 6-2, 10-8; Ian Li (M) def. Cam Nelson 6-1, 6-3. Doubles: Phil Wisniewski/Caleb Kennel (M) def. David Sohn/Dean Wang 6-0, 6-1; David Teng/Noah Wisniewski (M) def. Cory Li/Jaron Zheng 6-2, 6-3; Zach Thomas/Daniel Meunier (M) def. Rowan Johnson/Soren Krych 6-2, 6-1.