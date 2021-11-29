Ten girls basketball players to watch in 2021-22: Look out for Bremer, Shubert

Natalie Bremer, Lake City, Sr.

Bremer has already made her college choice, having picked Minnesota State, Mankato for her basketball skills. A 5-foot-11 guard, Bremer was the Hiawatha Valley League’s Player of the Year after averaging 21.6 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 4.1 steals last season.. Bremer is fast, smooth, can shoot and is a tenacious defender. A year ago, she led Lake City to its first state tournament since 1984.

Aby Shubert, Kasson-Mantorville, Jr.

It seems impossible that Shubert is only a junior. The 5-8 guard has been a dominant guard for years and has already scored more than 1,000 points. Shubert is a lethal shooter who averaged 19.3 points last year while draining an excellent 40.9% of her 3-point attempts. She is also quick and slithery to the hoop.

Winona Cotter's Megan Morgan will be one of the top players returning to the Rochester area this season.

Megan Morgan, Winona Cotter, Sr.

Morgan came on extremely strong to end last year. The 5-foot-8 point guard averaged 23 points in her last three regular-season games. The senior can really shoot from distance, having hit 42% of her 3-point tries last season. Morgan is also regarded as one of the area’s top defenders. There’s not much not to like here.

Hope Dudycha, Austin, Sr.

The multi-year starter at point guard is coming off a season in which she was honorable-mention All-State. Dudycha is tough, skilled and can score. She’s already crossed the 1,000-point mark for her career and is the school’s sixth leading all-time scorer.

Malia Nelson, Dover-Eyota, Sr.

Nelson is one of the most versatile players in southeastern Minnesota. She’s got nice height at 5-10 and can play almost any position, though she’s most naturally a guard. Nelson averaged 16.4 points and 8.3 rebounds last year and comes from a very athletic family. Incredibly, she has already started off this season by scoring 41 points her first game, 42 her second.

Haylie Strum, Stewartville, Jr.

Strum has gone from a wispy kid who was playing as a freshman, to a sturdy guard who teams have a tough time containing from the outside or on her way to the hoop. Strum averaged 14 points, 2.6 steals and 2.1 assists per game last year, showing off that shooting stroke at the line — 80% on free throws.

Mya Shones, Lake City, Sr.

Shones is long (6-feet-1), fluid and a constant shot-blocking presence. She can also score and rebound, averaging nearly 15 points and eight rebounds on a balanced Tigers team last year. Look for her to score even more this year with Lilly Meincke out for the season with a knee injury.

Makadyn Gust, St. Charles, So.

This is one of the rising stars in southeastern Minnesota, in a variety of sports. That certainly includes basketball where the rangy and tough guard averaged 17.5 points per game last year as a freshman. Gust is just as good on the defensive end as the offensive end with her strength and activity.

Cali Esser, La Crescent, Jr.

Esser was one of a pack of sophomore stars a year ago in southeastern Minnesota, almost all of them guards. Esser can score (17.5 ppg. last year), rebound (5.6 rpg.), pass (2.7 apg.) and defend (2.8 spg.). She’s also got a nice shooting touch, draining 75% of her free throws.

Kristen Watson, Hayfield, So.

Watson was part of a dynamic Vikings freshmen duo last year, joined by Natalie Beaver. The 5-foot-5 Watson put up some big numbers, averaging 15.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.9 steals and 2.6 assists. As those stats suggest, she can already do it all. And she does it with vigor, often diving around to make things happen.

— Compiled by Pat Ruff • Post Bulletin